Jaguars top Raiders, 9-8, to advance in Ocean County Tournament

JACKSON — The atmosphere of playoff softball could be felt early in the 2022 season when the Jackson Memorial High School softball team took on Toms River East High School in the quarterfinals of the Ocean County Tournament on April 9 in Jackson.

A back-and-forth battle ended when the Jaguars get a key hit from senior Samantha Russalesi late in the game.

With the score tied 7-7 in the bottom of the sixth, Russalesi delivered a two-run double to put the Jaguars ahead 9-7. Jackson Memorial (3-1) surrendered another run, but hung on for a 9-8 win that put them into the tournament semifinals.

“It’s definitely one of the most memorable (hits) I have had so far,” Russalesi said of her double. “To be able to help the team win is a great feeling, especially since it was a back-and-forth game.”

Senior Amanda Amerman delivered a solid performance in relief of junior starter Sophia LoPiccolo. She struck out seven hitters and allowed three runs in 4.2 innings of relief to earn her first victory of the season.

Amerman also came through at the plate. With two out in the bottom of the fifth and Jackson Memorial trailing, 6-4, Amerman stepped up. She was hitless in previous two at-bats against Brooke Knight.

This time, Amerman jumped on the first pitch she saw on the inside corner and smashed a three-run home run over the centerfield fence to put the Jaguars ahead 7-6 heading into the sixth inning.

3-RUN HR FOR THE LEAD! Amanda Amerman smacks a 3-run shot with 2 outs to Jackson Memorial up 7-6 in the bot of the 5th. Huge clutch blast by the Senior pitcher. CC: @central_jersey @JMHSJagSoftball @hdonza #NJSoftball 🥎 pic.twitter.com/qVrVqbEXmJ — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) April 9, 2022

“It felt amazing to grab the lead like that,” Amerman said. “I just wanted to help my team get the win. It felt great.”

The game’s twists and turns continued when senior Morgan Slomkowski homered for the Raiders in the top of the sixth to tie the score, 7-7.

The Jaguars responded in the bottom of the sixth as Gabriella Panebianco and Haley Alexander reached base. Freshman Dominique Lopez bunted to move the runners to second and third.

Russalesi came to the plate and slapped the ball the opposite way to left field. Both runners scored as Russalesi recorded her first two RBIs in 2022.

“I was happy I was able to help my team out,” Russalesi said. “It feels good overall to get that win. We have always been viewed as the underdogs and we keep proving we can win and go far.”

In the top of the seventh, Amerman surrendered a one-out RBI single to Adrianna Cruz, but she retired the next two batters to end the game and send the Jaguars to the tournament semifinals.

FINAL! Jackson Memorial (@JMHSJagSoftball) hold on for a 9-8 victory over TRE to advance in the Ocean County Tournament. Jackson Memorial is now 3-1 on the season. CC: @central_jersey @hdonza #NJSoftball 🥎 pic.twitter.com/IBQ4RHzO5W — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) April 9, 2022

Seeing two of the team’s senior leaders step up in a big game this early in the season was exactly what Coach Haydee Donza wanted to see. She said, “It’s great leadership. It all comes down to leadership. They are both hungry to win before they are done.”

Brianna Halasnik and Grace Touroonjian each drove in a run as the Jaguars scored four runs in the first inning. The other two runs scored on a wild pitch.

LoPiccolo pitched 3.1 innings, with five strikeouts and five runs allowed (three earned).

On April 5 in a regular season game against Toms River East, LoPiccolo struck out eight hitters in a 15-0 victory.

Having the luxury of putting LoPiccolo or Amerman in the pitching circle is something Donza said she is very fortunate to have.

“I have two really good pitchers,” the coach said. “Not many teams can say that. If one of them is having a bad day, I have the confidence of bringing the other one in.”

LoPiccolo has driving in eight runs through the first four games. Halasnik leads Jackson Memorial with six hits through four games.

The Jaguars have scored 38 runs in four games and have won three straight games.

The determination the players have shown thus far has Donza believing they can accomplish great things this season. The Jaguars will shoot for capturing a county championship, making a strong run in the Shore Conference Tournament and winning a state sectional tournament title.

“We have a good, well-rounded team,” Donza said. “We have a good hitting team. If we can play good, clean defense, it’s going to be tough to beat us.”

The Jaguars will face Toms River South in a regular season game on April 11. They will face the Indians in the Ocean County Tournament semifinals on a date to be determined.