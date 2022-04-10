News Transcript Datebook, April 13

• The Shrewsbury Chorale, under the direction of Fiona Smith Sutherland, will present “The Time of Singing: Celebrating 65 Years of Song,” on April 24 at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 118 W. Main St., Freehold Borough. The program includes works by Lauridsen, Kirchner, Mozart and Trotta. Purchase advance tickets at a discount from chorale members ($20 regular, $17 senior/student, $8 child), from https://shrewsburychorale.org/purchase-tickets/ or at the door. Attendees should bring a mask and proof of COVID vaccination.

• Temple Shalom of Aberdeen Township will hold a “Volunteers for Israel” program with speaker Mark Werner on May 1 at 7 p.m. The talk will be via Zoom. To get the Zoom link and register, call 732-566-2621 or email shalom@templeshalomnj.org. Werner has volunteered on Israeli military bases for 18 years to show support for Israel. He has written about Sar-El, an organization that enables volunteers from around the world to work in a civilian capacity on Israeli military bases.

• A new fellowship has started at the Morganville United Methodist Church, 215 Conover Road, Marlboro. Pizza with God features a pizza meal followed by music and devotions with crafts for youngsters. Come as you are and bring a dessert to share. The program will be held on the first Saturday of every month. Registration is requested on the church’s Facebook page, but is not required to attend. Details: Harry Cross, 908-770-6607.

• The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education will hold a regular action meeting with a student performance at 7 p.m. April 26 at the Pine Brook School, 155 Pease Road, Manalapan. The meeting is open to the public.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Cookstove Demonstration on April 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See what is cooking on the wood stove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Splendid Spring Strolls on April 25 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell, meet in the Environmental Center parking lot. Join a park system naturalist on a peaceful trail walk. Sturdy footwear is recommended as trails may have inclines or tree roots to step over. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on April 19 at 9 a.m. at Holmdel Park, Holmdel, meet in the shelter building parking lot. Go on a 90-minute bird walk led by a park system naturalist. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Sowing Seed Potatoes on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Give the staff a hand as they sow this year’s crop of potatoes. Weather dependent. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on April 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Nature on the Move on April 16 at 3 p.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft, meet in the Old Orchard parking lot. Look for the colorful Nature on the Move van and join a park system naturalist for a 45- to 60-minute hands-on interactive program. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Wool Days/Sheep Shearing on April 23 and April 24 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Learn how the farm staff uses traditional shearing practices to remove fleece from the sheep. Gene Sheninger will return with his collies to show their herding skills. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Traditional Quilting Demonstration on April 30 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See a quilter demonstrate hand stitching. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The 2022 Made in Monmouth event will be held on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft. The event is free to vendors and residents. Made in Monmouth will showcase locally made products, such as baked goods, jewelry, wine, home décor and more. Interested producers and manufacturers may apply for the wait list by contacting the Division of Economic Development by emailing econdev@co.monmouth.nj.us or call 732-431-7470 for more information.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host its annual Creative Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. This juried arts festival features specially selected artists’ works of pottery, photography, jewelry, paintings and other mediums. The festival also includes live music, free activities and artist demonstrations. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

• Freehold High School Class of 1972 will be celebrating its 50-year class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel, Freehold Borough. Tickets are $85 per person and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door. The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. For more information, contact Sue Shrott by email at Sueshrott@gmail.com or call 732-995-7754.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: April 15, Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Route 9, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; April 24, Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Route 9, Freehold Township, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454 will hold an All-U-Can-Eat Sunday Breakfast from 9-11:30 a.m. on the third Sunday of every month at the lodge, 73 E. Main St., Freehold Borough. Extensive menu cooked to order. Adults, $11; children 12 and younger, $5.

• Join United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties and DowntownFreehold.com for the United for Impact Food Truck Festival from noon to 6 p.m. April 24 along West Main Street, Freehold Borough. There will be food trucks, beer, live music, games and more in support of the United Way’s mission. Sponsorship opportunities and vendor tables are available. Register at uwmoc.org/food-truck-festival

• The Freehold Elks Motorcycle Committee will present the New Jersey State Elks Army of Hope Poker Run 2022, in memory of Chris Malvone and other fallen and severely wounded veterans, on April 30, rain or shine. All are welcome to register from 9-11 a.m. at Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454, 73 E. Main St., Freehold Borough. The Poker Run starts and ends at the lodge. The cost is $20 per rider and $15 per passenger, and includes the poker run, a party at 1 p.m. food, beverages and DJ. Admission to the party only is $15. Details: Christine Reese, 347-739-6254, or Joe Pindilli, 908-635-4788.

• The Rutgers Master Gardeners will hold their Spring Garden Day Plant Sale on May 13-14 at the Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station, through Rutgers University, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. Great plants and free garden talks by Rutgers Master Gardeners will be available both days.

Details: Visit https://monmouth.njaes.rutgers.edu/master-gardeners/

• Monmouth County officials have scheduled the following paper shredding events: Aug. 6, Freehold Borough, Park Avenue Elementary School, 280 Park Ave.; Sept. 24, Marlboro Municipal Complex, 1979 Township Drive; Oct. 1, Colts Neck, town hall parking lot, 124 Cedar Drive; Oct. 8, Freehold Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza. All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. County residents may shred up to 100 pounds of documents. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. Information about the paper shredding events and recycling can be found in the recycling section of the county’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

• Samaritan Center operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Morganville, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center.

