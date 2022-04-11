HomeSuburbanSuburban News'Coffee with a Cop' a success in Old Bridge; next up 'Pizza...

‘Coffee with a Cop’ a success in Old Bridge; next up ‘Pizza with Police’ in May

By KATHY CHANG, Staff Writer
PHOTO BY KATHY CHANG/STAFF

OLD BRIDGE – The inaugural Coffee with a Cop was a success for the Old Bridge Township Police Department.

Members of the Old Bridge Policemen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) Local 127 greeted residents, who walked through the doors of Prep Coffee on Route 516 on April 2.

Adults enjoyed a cup of coffee and kids enjoyed cookies and toys on behalf of the PBA.

“We tried to hold the event before COVID and then we had to put the event on hold because of COVID,” PBA President Vincent Galgano said.

Galgano said a mutual contact connected them with Prep Coffee.

“They are a relatively new business, and we are here to help expose businesses in any way we can,” he said.

The PBA will host its next event called “Pizza with Police” at Krispy Pizza from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on May 9.

Attendees will enjoy a free slice and there will be some giveaways for the children.

For more information visit the PBA Local 127 Facebook page.

KATHY CHANG, Staff Writer
