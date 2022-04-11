Challenging slate will test Eagles boys lacrosse team in 2022

The Middletown South High School boys lacrosse team has started the 2022 season looking to continue to build on the success achieved in 2021 when the Eagles had a record of 11-4 and won a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament game for the first time in the program’s history.

“We beat many established programs during the season,” Coach Sal Guastella said, “so the culture of playing hard and being fully committed really paid dividends. Since we have many returning players we feel as if we are simply continuing and tightening up the process.”

Guastella said the strength of the team is a swarming and disciplined defense, but added that the players are also unselfish and determined, and possess offensive skills, as he talked about the key players on this year’s squad.

“Senior midfielder Luke Rohrmann is a dynamic playmaker who leads this team by example and is the captain,” said Guastella. “He had a tremendous junior season leading us in many offensive categories and was an honorable mention All-Shore player.

“Junior defensemen Kevin Dunphy and Ryan Dunphy are tenacious and selfless and had solid seasons last year.

“Senior Quinn Beyer has stepped up and is playing outstanding defense. Sophomore Owen Richter was a starter on defense as a freshmen last season and he continues to help our team defense be the best it can be.

“John Beyer has come into his senior season with an improved skill set on attack and is vital to our success this season. Junior Lucas Campos is our starting goalkeeper. The team played its best lacrosse of the year after he became the starter late last season.

“Senior midfielder Brendan Gilbert is greatly improved and will be counted on for offense and defense. Junior midfielder Beau Servidio is our face-off specialist and a dynamic two-way player as well.

“Sophomore midfielder Colin Gallagher scored some huge goals in big games last year and is on his way to doing the same this season,” the coach said.

Other players who Guastella will be counting on are senior Alex Piasecki, who will be asked to play effective long stick midfield, junior attackman Steve Kirchner and sophomore defensemen Will Nugent.

Guastella, a Middletown native who is entering his third season (his first season in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19), said a key to the program’s plan for continued success are the additions to his staff.

“We have added three new coaches,” said Guastella. “Jeff Martin, who is on the football and

basketball staffs here, has been vital in improving teamwork fundamentals. Mike Santos and Scott Kopf joined us after building a successful program at Donovan Catholic High School and their impact on our program has been immediate and incredibly positive. The founder of this program, Tuck Isherwood, is our steady and knowledgeable leader.”

The Eagles will have several challenging match-ups with opponents in and out of the Shore Conference including Bergen Catholic High School, St. Joseph’s of Metuchen and Southern Regional High School, along with traditional rivals Howell and Christian Brothers Academy.

“I expect we will continue to compete at the highest level,” said Guastella, “and play the game with purpose, integrity and our best effort at all times.”