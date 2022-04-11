East Windsor police blotter

A 25-year-old East Windsor man was charged with assault by auto and driving under the influence after his car left the road and struck a tree on Abbington Road April 3. He and his passenger suffered minor injuries. He was also charged with reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was released, pending court action.

A 21-year-old Trenton woman was charged with driving under the influence after she was stopped for speeding on Route 130 April 3. She was also charged with speeding, reckless driving, careless driving, unsafe lane change, failure to signal, being an unlicensed driver and having an unregistered vehicle. She showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. She was released, pending court action.

A 19-year-old Hightstown man was charged with driving under the influence after police checked on a suspicious car that was idling in the parking lot on Covington Drive March 30. The man was also charged with reckless driving, careless driving, being an unlicensed driver and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was released, pending court action.

A 59-year-old Hamilton Township man whose car left the road, struck a guard rail and then overturned on Route 133 March 30 was charged with driving under the influence. The man, who suffered minor injuries, was also charged with reckless driving, careless driving, failure to wear a seat belt and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was released, pending court action.