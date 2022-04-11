Hightstown, East Windsor plan sustainability events during Greening Together week

Mercer County’s annual celebration of all things sustainable – which features several in-person events in Hightstown and East Windsor – has been set for the week of April 23-30.

The week-long environmental celebration, dubbed “Greening Together,” is being sponsored by the Mercer County Sustainability Coalition.

In Hightstown, residents will gather for the annual cleanup at Hightstown Memorial Park on North Main Street at 9 a.m. April 23. The event, which requires pre-registration, is co-sponsored by the Hightstown Environmental Commission and The Watershed Institute.

Hightstown residents also can bring papers to be shredded in the public parking lot at Hightstown Memorial park from 9 a.m. to noon April 23.

The Hightstown Environmental Commission will plant a tree in Association Park in celebration of Arbor Day at noon on April 23.

In East Windsor, residents can take part in the Etra Lake Park stream cleanup that has been set for 9 a.m. April 23. Participants will remove trash, litter and debris from Etra Lake and the surrounding park. Pre-registration is required for the event, which is being sponsored by The Watershed Institute.

A variety of virtual events also are on tap for the week-long celebration, starting with a presentation on climate change and health – hosted by the Lawrence Green Team – at 3 p.m. April 24.

C-Change Conversations worked with scientists and energy and policy experts to develop the “C-Change Health Primer.” The PowerPoint presentation provides a non-partisan, accessible overview of the science behind climate change and the reasons why people should care about it.

On April 27 at 7 p.m., staff from The Watershed Institute will talk about stormwater runoff and flooding. Participants can learn how to use plants to manage and prevent water problems. The session is being presented by The Watershed Institute and the Lawrence Green Team.

Another virtual presentation, set for April 28 at 7 p.m., is focused on “Energy Tools for Homeowners” Electrification and Renewables.” The presentation focuses on residential energy efficiency and explain the ins and outs of electric vehicles and charging; heat pumps for heating, cooling and hot water; and solar energy and storage. It is being presented by the Hopewell Valley Green Team and the Lawrence Green Team.

The week-long series of events wraps up – in-person – at the annual Green Get Together at Lawrence High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. The entrance to the high school is off Gainsboro Road in Lawrence Township.

The event includes a bike rodeo, in which children will learn how to their bicycles safely on the rodeo trail. Each child will receive a new, well-fitting helmet from the Capital Health Safe Kids Program.

Visitors can talk to people who own electric vehicles and they can also learn about the benefits of battery-powered landscaping equipment.

There will be a reusable bag giveaway, and a demonstration on how to create no-sew, reusable bags from T-shirts.

A composting demonstration and worm sale are on tap, as well as tips for homeowners who want to de-carbonize their homes.