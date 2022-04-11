Princeton police blotter

A 52-year-old Princeton man who allegedly attempted to strike another man in the head with a metal expandable baton was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, bias intimidation and criminal mischief. The incident grew out of an argument on Clay Street March 31.

A Governor’s Lane resident was reportedly scammed out of $88,000 after he was contacted by fake Microsoft representatives, who claimed he owed money for the Microsoft Defender application. The incident was reported April 2.

Someone stole a Trek bicycle from the bicycle rack located in front of St. Paul’s Church on Nassau Street between 5 p.m. and 6:44 p.m. April 3.

A vandal scratched the driver’s side window and cracked the front windshield of a car while it was parked in the parking lot at Spruce Circle between March 18 and April 4.

Someone hacked into the victim’s computer and reportedly stole $6,000 in bitcoin currency from his account. The incident was reported April 5.

A 35-year-old East Orange man was arrested on an outstanding criminal warrant from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office after the car in which he was riding was stopped for a motor vehicle violation April 6. He was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center to wait for transfer to the Essex County jail.

A Parkside Drive resident was nearly scammed out of money after she provided her personal checking account information to a caller who pretended to work for PSE&G. She did not lose any money in the incident, which was reported April 7.

A 41-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $550 from the Trenton Municipal Court after he was stopped for failing to yield to a pedestrian on South Tulane Street April 9. He was arrested and taken to the Princeton Police Department headquarters to be processed and then released.

A Library Place resident reported that someone used his personal information to open an account with an online retailer and then used his credit card to buy two Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablets valued at a combined $3,000. The incident was reported April 9.