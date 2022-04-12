East Brunswick adopts ordinances to fund improvements

EAST BRUNSWICK – The members of the East Brunswick Township Council have adopted two ordinances that will fund various local improvements.

On April 11, Council President James Wendell, Council Vice President Kevin McEvoy, Councilwoman Sharon Sullivan, and Councilwoman Dana Zimbicki voted “yes” to adopt ordinances 22-11 and 22-12.

Councilman Dinesh Behal was not present.

Ordinance 22-11 will appropriate a total of $975,000 from the township’s Capital Improvement Fund; $750,00 will be directed toward projects on Fern Road and Cranbury Road. According to the ordinance, these funds will assist in the redesign of the intersection, construction of a new traffic signal, and the materials needed to complete the work.

Township Administrator Joseph Criscuolo explained that due to the location of both roads, the cost of the project is split between East Brunswick and Middlesex County.

“Seven hundred fifty thousand dollars is for the construction of a permanent traffic signal at Cranbury Road and Fern. There is a temporary traffic signal there at this time. This is a joint project with Middlesex County. The county is the lead agency for this project. Fern Road is a township road and Cranbury is a county road. The project cost is split 50/50,” Criscuolo said.

The remaining $225,000 will be used on Riva Avenue and Hardenburg Road to construct and upgrade an existing traffic signal.

Ordinance 22-12 is a grant of $475,575 from the New Jersey Department of Transportation Fiscal Year 2021. According to the ordinance, the entirety of the grant will be used to fund the Fern Road reconstruction from Dunhams Corner Road to Irelands Brook.

According to Criscuolo, the improvements for this specific project should be completed this summer.