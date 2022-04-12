Princeton plans sustainability events during ‘Greening Together’ week

Mercer County’s annual celebration of all things sustainable – which features several in-person events in Princeton – has been set for the week of April 23-30.

The week-long environmental celebration, dubbed “Greening Together,” is sponsored by the Mercer County Sustainability Coalition. Princeton is a member of the coalition.

In Princeton, the week kicks off April 23 with a tree sapling giveaway by the Princeton Shade Tree Commission from noon to 6 p.m. at Hinds Plaza, next to the Princeton Public Library. The seedlings are being provided by the New Jersey Forest Service.

A cleanup at Hilltop Park will be held April 24 from 9-11 a.m. Participants will remove litter, trash and debris from the park on Bunn Drive. It is sponsored by Sustainable Princeton and The Watershed Institute.

A variety of virtual events also are on tap for the week-long celebration, starting with a presentation on climate change and health hosted by the Lawrence Green Team at 3 p.m. April 24.

C-Change Conversations worked with scientists and energy and policy experts to develop the “C-Change Health Primer.” The PowerPoint presentation provides a non-partisan, accessible overview of the science behind climate change and the reasons why people should care about it.

On April 27 at 7 p.m., staff from The Watershed Institute will talk about stormwater runoff and flooding. Participants can learn how to use plants to manage and prevent water problems. The session is being presented by The Watershed Institute and the Lawrence Green Team.

Another virtual presentation, set for April 28 at 7 p.m., is focused on “Energy Tools for Homeowners: Electrification and Renewables.” The presentation focuses on residential energy efficiency and explains the ins and outs of electric vehicles and charging; heat pumps for heating, cooling and hot water; and solar energy and storage. It is being presented by the Lawrence Green Team and the Hopewell Valley Green Team.

The week-long series of events wraps up in person at the annual Green Get Together at Lawrence High School April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The entrance to the high school parking lot is off Gainsboro Road in Lawrence Township.

The event includes a bike rodeo, in which children will learn how to ride their bicycles safely on the rodeo trail. Each child will receive a new helmet from the Capital Health Safe Kids program.

Visitors can talk to the owners of electric vehicles, and they can also learn about the benefits of battery-powered landscaping equipment.

There will be a reusable bag give-away, and a demonstration on how to create no-sew, reusable bags from T-shirts.

A composting demonstration and worm sale are on tap, as well as tips for homeowners who want to de-carbonize their homes.