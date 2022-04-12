Stuart Country Day School appoints director of Athletics

Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, the K-12, all-girls college preparatory school in Princeton, recently announced that Frances Lyons has been named director of Athletics, starting July 1.

“Ms. Lyons brings a proven experience in all-girls athletics programming, a passion for equal opportunities for girls in sports, and a vision for Stuart Athletics that will undoubtedly impact the success and continued growth of both our Middle and Upper School offerings,” Head of School Patty Fagin said in a prepared statement. “Ms. Lyons will work closely with Stuart academic leadership and admissions to enhance the student experience and introduce new families to Stuart.”

For three years, Lyons has served as associate director of Athletics at The Brearley School, an all-girls K-12 school in New York City, where she managed all operational aspects of athletics, collaborated with the diversity, communications and admission offices, and built internal and external partnerships for the growth of the school and the athletics program. She was also a class advisor and coached the junior varsity girls’ basketball and both the middle school volleyball and track & field teams.

Prior to The Brearley School, Lyons had a nearly 10-year career in youth sports with a dedication to creating more access for young girls and fostering a welcoming environment with the resources to succeed. From 2012-18, while at the non-profit Asphalt Green in New York City, she helped develop sports leagues for public schools in underserved communities and created programs designed for girls in sports like basketball, flag football, volleyball, and soccer. From 2011-17, she was the assistant varsity and head middle school girls’ basketball coach at the Chapin School, an all-girls independent school in New York.

“I am delighted and grateful to join the Stuart family as director of Athletics,” Lyons said in the statement. “Sports have played a pivotal part in my life, and I have witnessed how a strong athletics program for girls can bring a community together to support them, create a sense of belonging, and foster strong coaching and athlete relationships. I come to Stuart excited to fully embrace the school mission and goals and be a part of an environment that focuses on the development of young girls. I am committed to leading the athletics program with great pride (Tartan Pride). I wholeheartedly look forward to getting to know the students, my colleagues, and families deeply and forming great partnerships.”

Lyons received a B.S. in physical education and adaptive education from Brooklyn College, where she was a member of the Division III women’s basketball team and a member of the FIBA Women’s Basketball Association. She went on to earn an M.S. in sports management with a concentration in athletic administration from Southern New Hampshire University in New Hampshire, where she was a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS), according to the statement.