Attorney General’s Office investigating fatal police shooting in Edison

EDISON – Police fatally shot a man at a Judson Street residence, who was allegedly wielding a sharp-edged weapon, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3:45 p.m. on April 12, according to a press release through the Attorney General’s (AG) Office on April 13.

Edison police officers were called to a residence where they encountered the decedent. During the encounter, two officers discharged their service weapon, fatally wounding the individual. A sharp-edged weapon was recovered near the decedent, according to the press release.

Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the individual, who was pronounced deceased on scene via telemetry at 4:41 p.m., according to the press release.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the individual at this time. No one else was injured.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the AG’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations, according to the press release.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.