Jackson officials condemn attacks on Orthodox Jewish community members

JACKSON – Mayor Michael Reina and members of the Jackson Township Council have condemned recent attacks that were committed against members of the Orthodox Jewish community in Jackson and in Lakewood.

According to law enforcement authorities, on April 8, Dion Marsh, 27, of Manchester, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and bias intimidation, all in connection with a series of incidents that occurred in Lakewood and Jackson that day.

At 1:15 p.m., officers from the Lakewood Police Department were summoned to the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Pine Street to investigate a report of a carjacking. The responding officers determined a male suspect approached a 2016 Toyota Camry, assaulted the driver and fled the area in the vehicle.

At 6 p.m., Lakewood police received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle in the area of Central and Carlton avenues. Responding officers discovered a man who had been struck by a dark-colored vehicle. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At 6:55 p.m., Lakewood police officers responded to a 911 call to investigate a reported stabbing in the vicinity of Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood-New Egypt Road. The officers discovered a man with a stab wound to his chest. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At 8:20 p.m., Jackson police officers responded to a 911 call to investigate a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle in the area of Galassi Court. The responding officers determined the man had been struck by the same vehicle that was taken in the carjacking in Lakewood earlier in the day. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Lakewood police determined Marsh was allegedly responsible for all of the criminal acts.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and the Manchester Township Police Department arrested Marsh at his residence in Manchester without incident the same day, according to law enforcement authorities.

Jackson officials issued a statement on April 12 in response to the April 8 incidents.

Mayor Michael Reina said, “Hate has no home in our community, not today, not ever. Hate will not be tolerated here under any circumstance. And when violent crimes are committed against any resident or members of specific ethnic or religious groups, those who commit such crimes will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“We are shocked and saddened by the attacks that have impacted innocent members of the Orthodox and Jewish communities. Jackson is a diverse, inclusive and welcoming community. In good times and in bad, we will stand by our neighbors and we will work tirelessly to protect the rights and well-being of our fellow citizens.

“We thank law enforcement for acting quickly to arrest a suspect in this matter, who has been charged with violent crimes allegedly committed in Lakewood and Jackson … including three counts of attempted murder, carjacking, weapons possession and three counts of bias intimidation. While the investigation continues, our support and prayers go out to the victims and to their families,” Reina said.

Township Council President Martin Flemming said, “When it comes to hate and violent crimes, let me be perfectly clear: Attacks like those that occurred (on April 8) are attacks on all of us. As friends, neighbors and elected officials, we will not tolerate such acts. We stand united with members of the Orthodox and Jewish communities and we offer our support and prayers for the health and healing of the victims of these senseless crimes.”

In a subsequent statement, Reina said, “In light of the recent abhorrent and vicious attacks perpetrated on three innocent Orthodox victims … in Lakewood and Jackson, (I am) asking that we take a minute and send our thoughts and prayers to the victims, their families and friends at this time.

“Let us also not forget those traumatized in their homes as their neighborhoods were locked down as the culprit was on the loose and his whereabouts were unknown at that time.

“We as a society are in a very troubled time. Anti-Semitic attacks have risen 29% and that should be a shocking wake-up to us all; now just think how our Jewish neighbors and family members must feel. … We need to stand together, shoulder to shoulder as one, and not separated because of religion, color or creed.

“Understanding and compassion should be in the forefront and not in the rearview mirror. … Hate has no home in Jackson, in Ocean County or in New Jersey. It needs to stop and what better time to help stop it than now?” Reina said.