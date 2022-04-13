May D. Martin, 91, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at home.

Born in New York City, NY, she was a resident of Lawrenceville for 65 years. May is a retiree of Princeton University, where she worked as an assistant controller for many years. She was a longtime member of Lawrence Road Presbyterian Church, a member of the Quilters group of Lawrence Road Presbyterian Church, and member of the Garden Gate Garden Club. May enjoyed gardening and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Daughter of the late James and Agnes Devenny, wife of the late George D. Martin; she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law George and Candice Martin, her daughter and son-in-law Pam and Robert Mills; her beloved grandchildren Jim Martin (Jina), George Martin (Janna), John, David, Steven and Sarah Mills; her great-grandchildren Freya and Shelby Martin; two sisters Betty Roman and Dorothy Moore; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11:00AM at Lawrence Road Presbyterian Church, 1039 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Interment will be private at Lawrenceville Cemetery, Lawrence Twp.

The viewing for May will be held on Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:30AM at Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, 650 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lawrence Road Presbyterian Church, 1039 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 or to Plant a Tree www.alivingtribute.org

