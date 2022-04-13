‘Mr. North Brunswick’ receives proclamation prior to moving out of town

NORTH BRUNSWICK – Longtime township resident, advocate and professional Pete Clark will soon be relocating out of North Brunswick to be closer to his grandchildren.

Clark has lived, worked and volunteered in North Brunswick for close to 40 years.

He worked for the North Brunswick School District for 32 years. He was principal of Linwood Middle School from 2004-10, then served as principal of North Brunswick Township High School from 2010-16.

He served on the Township Council and on the Board of Education.

Clark has served on many committees and with numerous local organizations, including North Brunswick Buddy Ball, United Way of Central Jersey, North Brunswick Municipal Alliance, Rutgers Football Letter Winners Association, Community Emergency Response Team of North Brunswick, the Board of Trustees for the New Jersey Center for Law, the North Brunswick Historical Society, the Wreaths Across America Committee, the Middlesex County Human Services Advisory Committee, Meals on Wheels and the Ronald McDonald House.

Clark was awarded the Middlesex County Volunteer of the Year for the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

He coached various sports teams, was a park ranger, organized many veterans events and participated in several 5Ks in town.

Clark was surprised with the reading of a proclamation in his honor during the Township Council meeting on April 4.

Councilman Carlo Socio, who was a student of Clark’s in a high school history class, said, “Mr. Clark is North Brunswick. Anything that has to do with North Brunswick, Pete Clark is somehow involved. Thank you for everything you have done in your 40 years in town. We are going to miss you.”

Mayor Francis “Mac” Womack called Clark a “real quality person” and said it was time to offer a proclamation for Clark, who has always made sure others receive proclamations of their own.

“He was quite the influence in town,” Womack said.

Clark, who will be retiring from extracurricular activities along with his wife, Terry, said he truly appreciates the award.

“North Brunswick is a community of families that have the opportunity to work together, go to school together and to prosper together,” Clark said, before ending the evening by offering his favorite quote: “We Are North Brunswick.”