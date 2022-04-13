News Transcript On Campus, April 13

Sydney Hall of Freehold was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Sydney was initiated at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va.

Jennavieve Chadziutko of Manalapan has been named a recipient of the 2022 JNESO Scholarship presented by JNESO District Council 1 IUOE-AFL-CIO, the professional healthcare union that serves 5,000 healthcare professionals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She will receive the Barbara Crosby Scholarship for the spouses or children of JNESO members advancing their education in healthcare. Each year, JNESO awards $1,000 scholarships to eligible members and their families. The criteria are based on academic achievement and potential, character, leadership, social awareness, and career goals. Jennavieve is a student in the nursing program at Sacred Heart University, Fairfield, Conn. She will graduate with a BSN in the spring of 2023.