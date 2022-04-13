St. Thomas the Apostle School celebrates educators during Week of the Young Child

OLD BRIDGE – April 4-8 celebrated the National Association for the Education of Young Children’s Week of the Young Child.

At Saint Thomas the Apostle School in Old Bridge, Mayor Owen Henry presented the school with a proclamation honoring early childhood educators.

“The Week of the Young Child is a time to recognize that children’s opportunities and their futures are our responsibility. We must ensure that each and every child experiences the type of environment that will nurture their early learning. This week promotes the needs of young children in our community and the early childhood programs that serve them,” said Julie Pasquale.

“Together our goal is to nurture a more diverse and inclusive generation of young children who will thrive through their experiences of learning opportunities in our early learning programs in partnership with our educators and their families,” she said.

Saint Thomas the Apostle celebrated teachers and aides in preschool 3 and 4 and kindergarten: Amy Albrecht, Pre-K3, and her aide Enza Karam; Louella Menezes, Pre-K 4, and her aide Kristine Sibbio; Liz Giambrone, Pre-K 4, and her aide Nermeen Habashy; Pat DeLuca, kindergarten, and her aide Jeanine Blaes; and Jackie Fishbein, kindergarten, and her aide Kathleen Sibbio, and substitute aide Suzanne Mascitis.

“During the Week of the Young Child, creative, fun and educational projects took place. Teaching our students about taking care of the environment, healthy eating, working together, and the love of family. As our children grow, they learn together, work together and build together for a stronger, brighter and more successful future,” Pasquale said.