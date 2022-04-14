Matawan council seeks grant to continue Burrowes mansion restoration

MATAWAN – The members of the Borough Council have passed a resolution that is aimed at preserving the Burrowes mansion on Main Street.

During an April 5 meeting, the council members took action that will result in the submission of a grant application to the New Jersey Historic Trust.

According to Matawan officials, in 1993, the Burrowes mansion was awarded $130,126 in grants to fund repairs.

The site received funding again in 2017 when the New Jersey Historic Trust announced the availability of nearly $3 million in grants for “brick and mortar” preservation projects. Matawan received $149,358 in grants and the funds were used to replace a portion of the roof, reinforce interior floors, repair windows and repaint the exterior of the home.

With funding available for 2022, officials are hoping to secure a new grant to continue restoration projects at the Burrowes mansion.

Borough Council President Brian Livesey said the planned repairs will ensure the longevity of the historic site for future generations. He said officials are seeking a grant to cover the cost of electrical upgrades and foundation work.

“The first phase of renovations went out to bid in 2017 covering much needed work to the exterior siding, shoring up the walls in several rooms, a new roof and repairs of the windows. That work was completed in 2019.

“This additional funding will ensure the building is safe and preserved for many generations to come. This resolution will assist the borough in covering the costs of the proposed work through a grant,” Livesey said.

In a related matter on April 5, the council members appointed Gail Chester, Barry Orr, Ray Stuetz and Janilee Yanny to fill vacancies on the Matawan Historic Sites Commission.

The commission works to identify and preserve historical sites of interest. Members are tasked with managing site operations, making recommendations to the Borough Council for new acquisitions, creating rules and regulations, and constructing a yearly budget for review.

In other business, municipal officials in Aberdeen Township and Matawan have each passed a resolution to create a shared service agreement for daytime emergency medical services.

According to Matawan’s resolution, the agreement seeks to consolidate services and reduce costs by collaborating with Hackensack Meridian Health – JFK Emergency Medical Services to provide a dedicated ambulance for both towns.

The resolution states that “JFK EMS shall provide one emergency basic life support ambulance, during the hours of 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., seven days a week, for the purposes of providing dedicated emergency medical services to both the township and the borough.”

From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Bayshore EMS, a licensed volunteer organization, will provide service for Aberdeen Township and Matawan.

The Township Council members in Aberdeen Township passed their resolution on March 17 and the Matawan Borough Council members passed their resolution on April 5.

The initial term of the contract is designated as Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. Both municipalities are eligible to renew, extend and/or terminate their agreement if desired.

According to the resolution, Aberdeen Township will serve as the lead agency. The cost is $84,000 for each one-year term, payable at $7,000 a month.

“The cost of this shared service is $84,000 for each one-year term and shall be assumed by Aberdeen Township and Matawan at a 60% – 40% (cost), respectively,” according to the resolution.

Aberdeen Township will report dispatch data to the New Jersey Department of Health. The municipality will also gather additional data for JFK EMS.

Under the terms of the agreement, Matawan will be obligated to actively disclose any information pertaining to residential complaints to JFK EMS. The agreement states that this “enables JFK EMS to remedy potential problems before they become material” and ensures a “high standard of care and customer service.”