Middlesex College student newspaper honored by press association 

Quo Vadis, Middlesex College’s student newspaper, won eight awards – including two first-place finishes – in the 2022 New Jersey Press Association (NJPA) annual competition.

“We are proud of our student journalists,” College President Mark McCormick said in a prepared statement. “Our student newspaper is a central organ of communication for the Middlesex College community. I look forward eagerly to reading the new issue each week during the academic year. I am glad to see that the hard work of our students is being recognized by the New Jersey Press Association.”

The two first place wins were for the editorial “Students Find Ways to Tackle Social Isolation,” by Aishna Oberoi of Sayreville, Erin Walsh of Cranbury and Symphorosa Aladenoye of Edison; and for General Layout and Design by Delaila Aguilar of Sicklerville, Jazmine Brown of Clark and Caprice Benifield-Sanchez of North Brunswick.

In addition, Quo Vadis staff took second place for Coronavirus/COVID-19 Coverage, by Amanda Clark of Kendall Park, Adithya Venkateswaran of Edison, Benifield-Sanchez and Tatwa Vaidya of Edison; Enterprise/Investigative Reporting by Clark; General Excellence by Gabrielle Ignotis of Spotswood, Brown, Aguilar and Benifield-Sanchez; and Overall Website by Kevin Maleck-Pichardo of North Brunswick, Brown, Aguilar and Clark.

The paper took third place for News Writing by Benifield-Sanchez and for Photography by Brown.

“A college newspaper is a training ground for all students of any major to practice effective mass communication,” English Professor Melissa Edwards, who is the faculty advisor, said in the statement. “Less obvious, but just as important, a school newspaper allows students to practice working as a team, which is also excellent preparation for any career path. NJPA helps us reinforce the purpose of a student newspaper and honors students who strive for excellence in their submissions each week.”