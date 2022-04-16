Head of School announces retirement from Princeton Montessori

Head of Princeton Montessori School, Michelle Morrison, recently announced that she will step down from her role at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

Morrison has been Head of School for the last eight years and has worked at the school for over three decades.

“When I began my headship in 2014, I set out to give 100% of my energy, talent and time to further advance Princeton Montessori School (PMonts) and our teacher training program, Princeton Center for Teacher Education (PCTE),” Morrison said in a prepared statement. “I have been fortunate to be afforded the opportunity to lead an organization whose mission I remain so passionate about, even 32 years later. PMonts is an exceptional place to learn, work and connect and I will treasure the decades of memories I’ve made and relationships I’ve developed as I move toward new opportunities.”

The school’s Board of Trustees, faculty and staff, many of whom have worked with Morrison for decades, spent the last several days acknowledging the impact of her work and wishing her well as she prepares to hand over the reins.

“During her tenure, Michelle’s passion for Montessori pedagogy and our school mission has been inspirational,” James E. Chambers Jr., chair of the Board of Trustees at PMonts, said in the statement. “Her leadership has resulted in progress and growth for the institution, students, staff and faculty. She has instilled best practices of independent schools, strengthened our financial standing, advocated for and supported teachers, and initiated investments in the areas of academics, wellness, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), and environmental education and sustainability.”

The Board of Trustees has selected Andrea O’Brian, assistant Head of School at PMonts, to replace Morrison as Head of School in June 2023.

O’Brian has been affiliated with PMonts for the last 22 years as a former parent, staff member, and currently as assistant Head of School. She holds an American Montessori Society (AMS) Administrator credential and is finishing her Master’s degree in Montessori studies.

“I am truly honored to accept this opportunity and look forward to leading the school and getting to know the community more deeply as I step into the role in June 2023,” O’Brian said in the statement. “I’m excited to nurture our exceptional faculty and staff, provide authentic Montessori education to the children that walk through our doors each day, partner with families as they navigate the joys of parenting, and engage adult learners as they transform themselves into Montessori teachers through PCTE. I plan to continue the initiatives Michelle has started and work alongside her in the upcoming year as we transition to the next chapter in the school’s legacy.”