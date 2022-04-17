Independent Datebook, April 20

• From noon to 3 p.m. April 23-24, Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel, will host Wool Days/Sheep Shearing. Events include sheep-shearing and demonstrations by sheep-herding dogs. Visitors can enjoy a wagon ride to a neighboring site, the Monmouth County Historical Association’s Holmes-Hendrickson House, where staff will demonstrate the way wool was used in Colonial America with spinning and weaving activities. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will host the following blood drives: Hazlet Emergency Services, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, April 25, 1-7 p.m.; Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, April 26, 1-7 p.m. An appointment is recommended. Donors without an appointment will be accepted as space allows. To schedule an appointment visit https://nybc.org/ukraine or call 800-933-2566.

• Temple Shalom of Aberdeen Township will hold a “Volunteers for Israel” program with speaker Mark Werner on May 1 at 7 p.m. The talk will be via Zoom. To get the Zoom link and register, call 732-566-2621 or email shalom@templeshalomnj.org. Werner has volunteered on Israeli military bases for 18 years to show support for Israel. He has written about Sar-El, an organization that enables volunteers from around the world to work in a civilian capacity on Israeli military bases.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host its annual Creative Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. This juried arts festival features specially selected artists’ works of pottery, photography, jewelry, paintings and other mediums. The festival also includes live music, free activities and artist demonstrations. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

• The Middletown Arts Center, 36 Church St., Middletown, will present the work of book illustrator and Middletown resident Toby Gowing from April 1–27. The exhibition will feature nearly 50 of the artist’s illustrations spanning from 1980 to 2010, as well as several of her still life paintings. In collaboration with the Middletown Township Public Library, a videotaped guided tour of the exhibition will be available at www.middletownarts.org and www.mtpl.org. During the tour, Gowing will explain her process of book illustration, as well as give background on select pieces of artwork and insight into her work experiences. Additionally, the library will host a special teen night led by Gowing entitled “How to Become an Illustrator” on May 11 at 7 p.m.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Cookstove Demonstration on April 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See what is cooking on the wood stove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Nature Lecture Series: Weakfish – A Troubled Fish of New Jersey on April 21 from 7-8 p.m. at the Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Middletown. A park system naturalist will speak about this beautiful saltwater fish and efforts for its restoration. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Seabrook-Wilson house tours on April 24 from 1-4 p.m. at Bayshore Waterfront Park, Middletown. Visit this house which dates back to the early 1700s and see displays on the ecology of the bay and local history. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Traditional Quilting Demonstration on April 30 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See a quilter demonstrate hand stitching. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The 2022 Made in Monmouth event will be held on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft. The event is free to vendors and residents. Made in Monmouth will showcase locally made products, such as baked goods, jewelry, wine, home décor and more. Interested producers and manufacturers may apply for the wait list by contacting the Division of Economic Development by emailing econdev@co.monmouth.nj.us or call 732-431-7470 for more information.

• Monmouth County officials have scheduled paper shredding events so residents have the opportunity to dispose of old documents and confidential files safely. All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: May 21, Eatontown municipal lot off Throckmorton Avenue; July 9, Matawan-Aberdeen Train Station, Parking Lot 1; Aug. 20, Aberdeen Municipal Building, 1 Aberdeen Square; Sept. 10, Union Beach Recycling Center, 1400 Florence Ave.; and Nov. 12, Middletown North High School, 63 Tindall Drive, Middletown. County residents may shred up to 100 pounds of documents. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. Information about the paper shredding events and recycling can be found in the recycling section of the county’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• The Freehold Elks Motorcycle Committee will present the New Jersey State Elks Army of Hope Poker Run 2022, in memory of Chris Malvone and other fallen and severely wounded veterans, on April 30, rain or shine. All are welcome to register from 9-11 a.m. at Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454, 73 E. Main St., Freehold Borough. The Poker Run starts and ends at the lodge. The cost is $20 per rider and $15 per passenger, and includes the poker run, a party at 1 p.m. food, beverages and DJ. Admission to the party only is $15. Details: Christine Reese, 347-739-6254, or Joe Pindilli, 908-635-4788.

• The Rutgers Master Gardeners will hold their Spring Garden Day Plant Sale on May 13-14 at the Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station, through Rutgers University, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. Great plants and free garden talks by Rutgers Master Gardeners will be available both days.

Details: Visit https://monmouth.njaes.rutgers.edu/master-gardeners/

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

