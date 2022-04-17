Tri-Town News Datebook, April 20

• The Historic Wainright House Museum and Craft Center, 48 Main St., Farmingdale, will host its second annual photography show from June 4-25. The show is hosted by Virginia Woolley, owner of the Wainright House, and coordinated by Vicky Culver. Email Vicky Culver at Vculver@optonline.net as soon as possible if you would like to submit one or two photographs (maximum framed size approximately 11 x 14 inches). Starting May 1, hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

• Individuals and families interested in the raising, training and availability of service dogs can learn about it during a webinar by Canine Companions at 6:30 p.m. May 2 as part of the Ocean County Library’s 2022 Autism Resources Fair. The Bratnik family of Ocean County will discuss their puppy-raising experiences and the 18-month process to develop a

fully functional service dog. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.

The nonprofit Canine Companions organization trains service dogs for people with

disabilities at no cost. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required to attend this free program, sponsored by the Library’s Autism Resources Committee. Registrants will receive links for the Zoom presentation by email.

• Adults living with autism can learn about a Rutgers University program that offers personalized support for life success. Supporting Community Access through Leisure and Employment (SCALE) will be the subject of a virtual seminar at 7 p.m. April 25, as part of the Ocean County Library 2022 Autism Resources Fair. Program Director Dr. James Maraventano will lead the Zoom presentation. Open to individuals age 21 and up, with primary diagnoses of Autism Spectrum Disorder, SCALE provides supports that are oriented to community-based settings. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org.events is required to attend this free program. Registrants will receive links to the program by email.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Splendid Spring Strolls on April 25 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell, meet in the Environmental Center parking lot. Join a park system naturalist on a peaceful trail walk. Sturdy footwear is recommended as trails may have inclines or tree roots to step over. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Wool Days/Sheep Shearing on April 23 and April 24 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Learn how the farm staff uses traditional shearing practices to remove fleece from the sheep. Gene Sheninger will return with his collies to show their herding skills. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Traditional Quilting Demonstration on April 30 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See a quilter demonstrate hand stitching. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The 2022 Made in Monmouth event will be held on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft. The event is free to vendors and residents. Made in Monmouth will showcase locally made products, such as baked goods, jewelry, wine, home décor and more. Interested producers and manufacturers may apply for the wait list by contacting the Division of Economic Development by emailing econdev@co.monmouth.nj.us or call 732-431-7470 for more information.

• The Westlake Woman’s Club is offering five $500 scholarships for female residents of Jackson. The scholarships are offered to qualified individuals who have been accepted into a post-high school educational or training program and who meet any one of the following criteria: currently completing high school; currently working and planning to enroll in a program to enhance skills, make a career change or desiring further education; not currently working, but desiring job training skills or retraining; registered in either public school or vocational school in a continuing education program. Applications are available online at https://westlakeclubs.com/womens-club/womens-club-scholarship/. Applications are also available through the Jackson Library, guidance offices of Jackson Liberty and Jackson Memorial high schools, Ocean County Vo-Tech and the financial aid offices at Ocean County College and Georgian Court University. The deadline for submission is May 7.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host its annual Creative Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. This juried arts festival features specially selected artists’ works of pottery, photography, jewelry, paintings and other mediums. The festival also includes live music, free activities and artist demonstrations. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: April 21, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; April 26, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; April 27, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; April 28, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• Join United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties and DowntownFreehold.com for the United for Impact Food Truck Festival from noon to 6 p.m. April 24 along West Main Street, Freehold Borough. There will be food trucks, beer, live music, games and more in support of the United Way’s mission. Sponsorship opportunities and vendor tables are available. Register at uwmoc.org/food-truck-festival

• The Freehold Elks Motorcycle Committee will present the New Jersey State Elks Army of Hope Poker Run 2022, in memory of Chris Malvone and other fallen and severely wounded veterans, on April 30, rain or shine. All are welcome to register from 9-11 a.m. at Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454, 73 E. Main St., Freehold Borough. The Poker Run starts and ends at the lodge. The cost is $20 per rider and $15 per passenger, and includes the poker run, a party at 1 p.m. food, beverages and DJ. Admission to the party only is $15. Details: Christine Reese, 347-739-6254, or Joe Pindilli, 908-635-4788.

• The Rutgers Master Gardeners will hold their Spring Garden Day Plant Sale on May 13-14 at the Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station, through Rutgers University, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. Great plants and free garden talks by Rutgers Master Gardeners will be available both days.

Details: Visit https://monmouth.njaes.rutgers.edu/master-gardeners/

• Monmouth County officials have scheduled a paper shredding event so residents have the opportunity to dispose of old documents and confidential files safely. A shredding event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 in Howell at the Memorial/Adelphia School, 485 Adelphia Road (Route 524). County residents may shred up to 100 pounds. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. Details: See the recycling section of the county’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

• An online support and discussion group for women in the workplace is being offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, which has an affiliate office in Ocean County. The focus is on women who have experienced emotional, physical or sexual intimidation or abuse on the job. The group, Life in Waves, is meeting online twice a month via Zoom. Through the group, members share resources and strategies to improve their mental health. Life in Waves meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. To receive a link, call 609-652-3800 or email lifeinwaves@mhanj.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

