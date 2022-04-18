East Windsor police blotter

A 32-year-old East Windsor man was charged with defiant trespass after he was found at the Colonade Motel April 7, after having been warned not to go onto the property. He was released, pending court action.

A 43-year-old Trenton man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to inspect after he was involved in a two-car crash on Route 571 at Lanning Boulevard April 7. He showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was released, pending court action.

A 38-year-old East Windsor man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer observed the vehicle weaving on Route 130 near Route 33 April 9. He showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was released, pending court action.

A 32-year-old East Windsor man was charged with theft for allegedly stealing the tips jar from the service counter at Sal’s Pizza April 12. He was arrested and later released, pending court action.