HomeWindsor Hights HeraldWindsor NewsEast Windsor police blotter

East Windsor police blotter

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A 32-year-old East Windsor man was charged with defiant trespass after he was found at the Colonade Motel April 7, after having been warned not to go onto the property. He was released, pending court action.

A 43-year-old Trenton man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to inspect after he was involved in a two-car crash on Route 571 at Lanning Boulevard April 7. He showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was released, pending court action.

A 38-year-old East Windsor man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer observed the vehicle weaving on Route 130 near Route 33 April 9. He showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was released, pending court action.

A 32-year-old East Windsor man was charged with theft for allegedly stealing the tips jar from the service counter at Sal’s Pizza April 12. He was arrested and later released, pending court action.

Previous articlePrinceton Junior School Odyssey of the Mind teams qualify for World Final Competition
Next articleMontgomery police blotter
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

876FansLike
633FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2022 - Newspaper Media Group