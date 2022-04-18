Montgomery police blotter

HomePrinceton PacketPrinceton Packet NewsMontgomery police blotter

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
A 29-year-old New Brunswick man was issued a summons for careless driving after he lost control of his 2002 Ford Mustang as he was turning onto Route 206 from Route 518 and struck a 2017 Audi S7 that was waiting at the traffic light April 16. The driver and rear-seat passenger in the Audi suffered minor injuries, but they were not taken to the hospital.

A hit-and-run driver struck a parked car on Symes Drive overnight between April 2 and 3. Police determined that a black Kia Sorrento SUV struck the parked car and left the scene.

A 33-year-old Belle Mead man and a 46-year-old Monmouth Junction man were charged with theft for allegedly taking a leaf blower from a landscaper’s trailer on North Street April 4. Based on a description of the SUV the men were driving, police located the vehicle on Harlingen Road. The men were arrested and released, pending an appearance in Montgomery Township Municipal Court.

A 21-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania, woman was injured when the 2021 Ford Bronco she was driving crossed the centerline on Cherry Valley Road and struck a street sign, a utility pole and a tree before coming to rest in the single-car crash April 4. She was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center after complaining of pain to the neck, shoulders and back. She was issued a summons for failure to keep right.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians responded to the Village Professional Offices on Route 206 after a smoke detector was activated and smoke was reported in the building March 29. There was no fire, but an investigation revealed that a temporary power failure resulted in the exhaust systems’ inability to vent the kitchens in the restaurants at the complex.

A 30-year-old Long Island, N.Y., man was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing after police were called to investigate an intoxicated man wandering on a Spring Hill Road property March 19. Police located the man and Montgomery EMS took him to the hospital for treatment of his high level of intoxication.

