PENNINGTON – Virginia “Ginna” Mistretta, 81, of Pennington passed away Sunday April 17th at the University Medical Center at Princeton. Born in New Brunswick, NJ, she had resided in Pennington for many years. She retired from Johnson & Johnson.

Daughter of the late Michael and Victoria Glaszewski Grasso, wife of the late Ignatius “Joseph” Mistretta, she is survived by her five children, Jim (Lisa) Mistretta, Mike Mistretta, Susan (Mark) Thompson, Sandy (John) Zeglarski, Sharon (Ian) Bowman, grandchildren, Joey, Sophia, Kylie, Gabby and Vinny Mistretta, Christina, Mark and Kevin Thompson, Brandon, Amanda and Christopher Mistretta, John, Brian and Catherine Zeglarski, Rachel, Natale, Jason and Jordan Bowman, her siblings: Anthony (Marie) Grasso, Philomena Telker, Michael (Rose) Grasso, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Louie and Concetta Silvagni, Salvatore and Mary Mistretta, Patricia Mistretta and many nieces and nephews.

The viewing will be held Thursday 4/21/22 from 5-8p.m. at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 4/22/22 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus RC Church, 54 E. Prospect Street, Hopewell. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Hopewell. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Alphonsus Church.