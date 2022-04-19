HomeSectionsEntertainmentComedian Eli Castro takes his 'All Grown Up' show to the NJPAC...

Comedian Eli Castro takes his ‘All Grown Up’ show to the NJPAC stage

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes comedian Eli Castro and his “All Grown Up” show to the stage on Saturday, June 25, for two performances at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Castro has written and performed 10 one-man shows documenting everything from his law career to his Puerto Rican heritage to his romantic relationships. His show Made in Puerto Rico sold out its Off-Broadway run.

The last time Castro came to NJPAC, he performed Law & DISorder, all about his legal career before becoming a comedian. This time, he’s performing “All Grown Up!,” the story of getting married, losing weight, working on self-improvement, and discovering it’s not so easy during the pandemic.

Tickets to see Eli Castro are available by visiting njpac.org or 888-GO-NJPAC (888-466-5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center St., Newark.

