Dr. Art Topilow, vocalist Deb Lyons present jazz standards at APAC

I Feel the Earth Move

A cabaret featuring jazz pianist Dr. Art Topilow

and vocalist Deb Lyons

Jazz pianist Dr. Art Topilow and vocalist Deb Lyons will team up at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, to present a varied program of popular music and standards with selections from Gershwin, Cole Porter and Johnny Mercer to Carole King.

Deb Lyons has appeared on Broadway and the West End in Smokey Joe’s Café and starred as Lucy in the first national tour of Jekyll and Hyde. She has shared the stage with Rick Springfield, Ben E. King and Mary Wilson and sang backup for Carrie Underwood, Ben Vereen, Rosanne Cash and Donna Summer.

Lyons will be backed by Dr. Topilow and a jazzy quartet of all-star musicians. A lifelong professional pianist, Dr. Topilow is director of hematology and oncology at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

This performance takes place at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park.

Tickets are $38-42 and are available by visiting www.axelrodartscenter.com or calling 732-531-9106.