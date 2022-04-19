East Windsor named 2021 Tree City USA

East Windsor has been named a 2021 Tree City USA community by the National Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to community forestry.

East Windsor, for the 22nd year, has earned this recognition by meeting the four standards set by the Arbor Day Foundation: having a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, a comprehensive community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Trees are a vital component of our community that provide long term environmental and economic benefits. Trees help clean the air, conserve soil and water, moderate temperature and bring the beauty of nature into our daily lives,” Mayor Janice S. Mironov said in a prepared statement. “East Windsor Township remains committed to a healthy community environment and we are proud of our long term 22 year designation as a Tree City USA community.

“In furtherance of East Windsor’s continuing commitment to replenishing our trees, township residents are invited to participate by picking up and planting a tree locally,” she said.

A tree tubeling giveaway event hosted by the township Environmental Commission will be held on April 30 from 10 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out, at the East Windsor P.A.L fields, located at 30 Airport Road. Acer Rubrum-Red Maples, a deciduous tree noted for attractive red foliage, will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by The National Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the National Association of State Foresters and the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service. The Arbor Day Foundation is a million member conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.