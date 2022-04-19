Old Bridge sophomore awarded NJAGC Distinguished Student Award

The New Jersey Association for Gifted Children (NJAGC) is honoring Kavya Venkatesan as the 2022 NJAGC Distinguished Student of the Year (Grades 9-12) for Academics and Leadership.

The awards were developed to recognize students with exceptional ability and achievements in the areas of academics, leadership, and/or visual and performing arts.

Kavya is an ambitious learner, visionary leader and sophomore at Old Bridge High School, according to information provided by NJAGC. She is one of the highest academically achieving honors students at her school and possesses a keen passion for exploring the world through a futuristic, scientific perspective.

Kavya has conducted research in domains including artificial intelligence, medicine, and sustainability. She is doing research for the Federal Aviation Administration where she is currently developing a deep learning solution to reduce rotorcraft collisions.

Kavya has also published several gene analyses in the National Center of Biotechnology Information Database and is continuing her DNA sequence research with the Waksman Institute of Microbiology.

Kavya’s research on mitigating the impact of climate change on New Jersey was recognized as State Science Day Winner by the NJ Research & Development Council.

In addition, Kavya is an Accelerated Learning Academy Scholar at the W.E.B. Dubois Institute.

Along with her academic pursuits, Kavya has a strong passion for guiding and teaching youth in her community about the power of financial literacy and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), according to the statement.

Kavya was recently selected to attend the CNBC National Business Summits. She participated in a national panel discussion and shared her insight with CNBC on why investing is a valuable skill for youth.

Kavya has also dedicated 1000-plus hours to organizing global summits, panels and workshops for young girls and minorities from more than 70 schools, according to the statement.

For her impactful advocacy in financial literacy and STEM, Kavya was recognized as an NCWIT National Honoree, National Congressional Bronze Medalist, and Presidential Gold Awards Recipient.

She is working towards this cause by serving on her school’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Committee and Congressman Frank Pallone’s Youth Advisory Council.

Outside of her academics, leadership and community involvement, Kavya is a multicultural musician, Indian classical dancer, and varsity golfer.

In the future, Kavya aspires to pursue a career in the intersection of computer science, healthcare and business.