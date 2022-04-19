HomePrinceton PacketPrinceton Packet NewsPrinceton police blotter

Princeton police blotter

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Two diamond rings and a pair of diamond earrings, valued at a combined $265,903, were reported stolen from a Springdale Road home between 8 a.m. April 11 and 5 p.m. April 12. The theft was reported April 13.

A Deer Path woman was nearly scammed out of $90,000 after a scammer called her and said she was the victim of an identity theft. The caller, who posed as a government worker, instructed her to deposit a cashier’s check for $90,000 to clear her name. She suspected it was a scam and did not follow through. The incident was reported April 15.

A 22-year-old Morrisville, Pennsylvania, man was charged with hindering apprehension for reportedly providing false information to a police officer after he was stopped for speeding on Elm Road April 12. He was also issued several motor vehicle summonses. He was taken to the Princeton Police Department headquarters to be processed, and then released.

A woman walked out of a store on Palmer Square West without paying for about one-third of a pound of dark chocolate, according to reports. The shoplifting incident was reported April 13.

Previous articleSearch continues for new chief administrator for Cranbury School
Next articleComedian Eli Castro takes his ‘All Grown Up’ show to the NJPAC stage
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

1,436FansLike
7,871FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2022 - Newspaper Media Group