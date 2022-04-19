Princeton police blotter

Two diamond rings and a pair of diamond earrings, valued at a combined $265,903, were reported stolen from a Springdale Road home between 8 a.m. April 11 and 5 p.m. April 12. The theft was reported April 13.

A Deer Path woman was nearly scammed out of $90,000 after a scammer called her and said she was the victim of an identity theft. The caller, who posed as a government worker, instructed her to deposit a cashier’s check for $90,000 to clear her name. She suspected it was a scam and did not follow through. The incident was reported April 15.

A 22-year-old Morrisville, Pennsylvania, man was charged with hindering apprehension for reportedly providing false information to a police officer after he was stopped for speeding on Elm Road April 12. He was also issued several motor vehicle summonses. He was taken to the Princeton Police Department headquarters to be processed, and then released.

A woman walked out of a store on Palmer Square West without paying for about one-third of a pound of dark chocolate, according to reports. The shoplifting incident was reported April 13.