Search continues for new chief administrator for Cranbury School

The Cranbury Township Board of Education has already released its superintendent profile and advertised its job posting for a new chief school administrator.

The school board seeks to conduct candidate interviews and hire the Cranbury School’s new chief school administrator through May and June, according to school board timeline.

The next chief administrator will replace Susan Genco, who currently holds the position and is retiring effective Sept. 1. Assistant Principal Michele Waldron is also set to leave her position at the Cranbury School come Sept. 1 as she too will retire.

The school board’s strategy is to focus on the chief school administrator position first and if they can find and hire a new chief school administrator quickly then the next chief school administrator would be able to guide the school board in terms of the next assistant principal.

Community input forums had been conducted and a community survey took place to assess the various leadership qualities the community would want in a new chief administrator and principal as the school board’s Personnel Committee has overseen the search alongside the firm they hired Strategic Educational Advantage (SEA).

The school board and district are seeking candidates who will foster a collaborative, positive climate of mutual trust and respect among all stakeholders, which includes faculty, the school board, parents and students; establish a culture of high expectations for all students and personnel; and possess a sophisticated understanding of teaching and learning and promote the importance of continuous improvement.

Also, the candidates must formulate action plans that will enhance district accomplishments; and create and develop and maintain family-school-community partnerships that engage families in meaningful and culturally appropriate ways, according to the profile.

Following the hiring of a new chief school administrator, July and August are planned for the transition and gearing up for the new school year.

Come September, the new Cranbury School chief school administrator would kick off the 2022-23 school year, according the timeline.