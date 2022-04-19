Spring cleanup day will occur at Princeton Battlefield State Park

HomePrinceton PacketSpring cleanup day will occur at Princeton Battlefield State Park

Light streams between tree limbs in a foggy Princeton Battlefield State Park at sunrise.

The Princeton Battlefield Society’s (PBS) annual Clean Up Day will be held on April 23, following a postponement due to rain on the original date of April 9.
Clean Up Day takes place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Princeton Battlefield State Park in Princeton.
Those planning to participate must register at www.pbs1777.org. 
Garden tools and gloves are available for tasks, but bring your own, according to a PBS press release.
Water and snacks will be provided and all participants will receive a commemorative water bottle.
