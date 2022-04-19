Hybrid Summer 2022 New Jersey International Film Festival

HomeSectionsEntertainmentHybrid Summer 2022 New Jersey International Film Festival

POLDi an immigrant story

The 27th annual New Jersey International Film Festival will be taking place on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from June 3-12.

The festival will be hybrid, presented online as well as select live in-person screenings at Rutgers University.

All the films will be available virtually via Video on Demand for 24 hours on their show date.

Each ticket or Festival Pass purchased is good for both the virtual and the select live screenings. The live screenings will be held in Voorhees Hall No. 105 at Rutgers University, 71 Hamilton St., New Brunswick, beginning at either 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. on their show date.

Tickets are $15 per program; Festival All Access Pass is priced at $100.

For more information, visit https://2022newjerseyinternationalfilmfestival.eventive.org/

