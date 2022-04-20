Reich, Rogers seek new three-year terms in Freehold Borough

FREEHOLD – Two incumbent members of the Borough Council in Freehold Borough are seeking re-election to new three-year terms on the governing body.

According to the municipal clerk’s office, Democrats Adam Reich and Margaret Rogers filed nominating petitions to run for office in 2022. No other Democrats filed to run for office so Reich and Rogers will be unopposed in the June 7 Democratic primary.

No Republicans filed nominating petitions to run for office.

The two available terms on the ballot will run from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2025.

An individual who wants to run as an independent candidate has until June 7 to file a nominating petition and secure a place on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Reich is a project architect and coordinator with Zimbler Architecture, Freehold Borough. He joined the Borough Council in 2020. Prior to joining the governing body, Reich was a member of the Planning Board and served as the panel’s chairman.

“I am running for re-election to the Borough Council for several different reasons,” Reich said. “However, one of the important reasons is that we are in the beginning phases of fantastic new redevelopment opportunities for our community and I want to ensure the progress made thus far continues under the guidance and vision our residents have for our town.

“I also want to make certain the redevelopment in our borough is sensitive to our robust history, conservative enough to fit within our townscape and beneficial to our residents, commuters and businesses in and around the downtown area.

“Underlining and emphasizing my motivation, Freehold Borough is my hometown and I love living here, working here and being a member of the governing body helping our residents every day and shining a spotlight on all the wonderful things that are going on here,” Reich said.

Rogers, who is serving as council president in 2022, is a business engineer in the information technology department for International Flavors and Fragrances and has been with the company for 20 years.

Rogers joined the Borough Council in 2019. She previously served on the Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education from 2013-18.

Democrats hold all six council seats and the mayor’s office.