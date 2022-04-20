Sayreville budget introduced with 1-cent tax rate increase

SAYREVILLE – The Borough Council has introduced a $67.9 million budget to fund the operation of Sayreville this year.

The budget, which may be amended prior to its final adoption, was introduced by council members on April 11.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for May 9 and the governing body may adopt the budget that evening.

The $67.9 million budget will be supported by the collection of $34.8 million in taxes from residential and commercial property owners. Other revenue includes $9.27 million in state aid and $4.75 million from surplus funds (savings).

Sayreville’s 2021 budget totaled $63.6 million and was supported by the collection of $34.4 million in taxes from property owners. Other revenue included $9.27 million in state aid and $3.56 million from surplus funds.

The municipal tax rate in 2021 was about $1.484 per $100 of assessed valuation. The average home in Sayreville was assessed at $145,619 and the owner of that home paid about $2,161 in municipal taxes.

For 2022, the municipal tax rate is projected to be $1.494 per $100 of assessed valuation. The average home in the borough is assessed at $145,656 and the owner of that home will pay about $2,175 in municipal taxes.

Municipal taxes are one component of a property owner’s tax bill, which also includes Middlesex County taxes and Sayreville School District taxes. Individuals pay more or less in taxes depending on the assessed value of their home and/or property, and the tax rate that is set by each taxing entity.

Selected appropriations in the 2022 municipal budget include the following line items: public safety, $15.9 million; public works, $12.4 million; insurance, $10.5 million; statutory expenditures, $5.91 million; debt, $5.76 million; general government, $3.17 million; reserve for uncollected taxes, $2.51 million; education (including library) $1.91 million; unclassified, $1.9 million; utilities and bulk purchases, $1.82 million; parks and recreation, $1.47 million; landfill / solid waste disposal, $1.29 million; and uniform construction code, $1.06 million.

Sayreville has 246 full-time employees, which includes 89 police officers, and 57 part-time employees. Personnel costs will account for $36.1 million of the 2022 budget.