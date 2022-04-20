Two passengers die in Freehold Township motor vehicle crash

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – A single-car crash claimed the life of two passengers in Freehold Township on the evening of April 19, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on April 20.

According to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, on April 19 at 10:38 p.m., officers from the Freehold Township Police Department responded to a report of an overturned vehicle in the vicinity of a fencing and home improvement business at 3468 Route 9 south.

An investigation revealed that a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu that was being driven by a 17-year-old male from Howell was traveling southbound on Route 9 when the vehicle changed lanes and the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to spin out.

The vehicle ran off the highway to the right side, striking a curb and several concrete bollards. The vehicle then rolled over and came to a final stop in front of the business at 3468 Route 9 south.

As a result of the crash, two of the vehicle’s four passengers, a 15-year-old male from Allentown and a 17-year-old male from Manalapan, were pronounced deceased, according to the press release.

The driver and the two remaining passengers in the vehicle were transported to a local hospital.

The driver and one passenger, a 15-year-old Manalapan girl, were treated for minor injuries and released; one other passenger, a 17-year-old male from Allentown, remained at the hospital pending medical observation as of April 20.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office,

the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team and the Freehold Township Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443, or Freehold Township Police Department Officer Alexander Fay at 732-462-7908.