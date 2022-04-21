Arbor Day Foundation recognizes Lawrence Township as Tree City USA

Lawrence Township was named a 2021 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Lawrence achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation, according to information provided by the Arbor Day Foundation.

This is Lawrence Township’s 26th year participating in the program.

“Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year,” Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “The trees being planted and cared for by Lawrence ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.”

Urban tree plantings help reduce energy consumption by up to 25%, which will reduce general energy costs and help with the overall cooling of the township as well, according to the statement.

In addition, members of the community benefit from properly placed trees as they increase property values from 7-20%.

Trees also positively affect the local ecosystem by helping to clean water and create animal habitats to encourage biodiversity, according to the statement.

More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.