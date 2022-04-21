Common calendar, Packet papers, April 22

Ongoing

Community college students who are interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) careers and pursuing their studies at a four-year university can get a head start at Rider University through participation in its STEM Summer Institute.

Held in two sessions — July 7-10 and Aug. 4-7 — the residential program includes hands-on laboratory experiences, field work and research opportunities. There is no cost to attend the program and all meals are covered as part of the experience.

Participants will become familiarized with Rider’s STEM curriculum and receive personalized guidance on a variety of scholarship opportunities and financial aid.

Those who complete the program will also receive an additional $2,000 scholarship to Rider, renewable for up to three years.

During the program, participants will live in a residence hall on Rider’s campus in Lawrenceville alongside current Rider STEM students who will serve as their mentors. They will also work directly with Rider faculty during on-campus sessions and field trips.

The STEM Summer Institute is limited to 20 potential community college transfers per session. May 1 is the priority deadline, while June 15 is the final deadline to apply.

For more information about the STEM Summer Institute, including how to apply, visit rider.edu/scienceinstitute. Questions may also be directed to Associate Professor of Chemistry Danielle Jacobs, Ph.D., at djacobs@rider.edu or 609-895-5667.

East Windsor community and school youth and adult groups can participate in the township’s 2022 Adopt-A-Spot program. Under the program, participating groups “adopt” one of the public properties identified by the committee and keep it clean during the year. A placard is erected on the site indicating that it has been “adopted by” with the name of the group.

The groups are expected to perform cleanups three times a month from April through Nov. 30.

To participate, interested groups should mail or fax a letter to East Windsor Clean Communities Committee, ATTN: Mayor Mironov, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520.

Saturday, April 23

An Arbor Day celebration will be held at Marquand Park in the Children’s Arboretum from 10 a.m. to noon April 23. Rain date is April 24.

Open to children of all ages.

There will be free seedlings, cookies and lemonade, and a free children’s book featuring the park’s special trees.

From 11 a.m. to noon, in conjunction with the Historical Society of Princeton, a walking tour – “The Magic and History of Marquand Park” – will be offered.

The park is located off Lovers Lane. In addition to the Lovers Lane parking lot, overflow parking is available on nearby Olden Avenue. In addition, visitors can park on Springdale Road and the southbound side of Mercer Street between Hibben Road and Springdale Road and enter the park through the Mercer Street entrance across from Springdale Road.

Through May 13

Special event April 23

Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC’s) James Kerney Campus Gallery (JKCG) will present its next photography exhibit “Being and There” April 11 through May 13, a traveling exhibit featuring the work of New York-based photographer Joseph Lawton.

“Being and There” features early black and white photography from Lawton’s extensive travels circa 1983 to 1994. Learn more about Lawton at www.josephlawton.com

A reception and artist talk will be held on April 23 from 1-3 p.m. The public is invited inperson or by appointment via the Zoom conferencing platform. Reservations are required.

Gallery hours are 3-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.



Register your visit at least one day in advance at JKCGallery.online.

Located at 137 N. Broad St., Trenton, the JKC Gallery is a gallery for photography and lens-based work from international and regional-noted artists. To learn more about shows and registration requirements, including Zoom links, visit JKCGallery.online.

Sunday, April 24

In honor of Earth Day, the Friends of Herrontown Woods and the Princeton Public Library will visit Princeton’s first dedicated preserve for a day of exploring and learning in nature.

Events are planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24 in Herrontown Woods, 600 Snowden Lane, Princeton.

Schedule of events for families, children and adults:

9-10 a.m. Flowers and Frogs Family Hike, with local botanists Stephen Hiltner and John Clark. Hike is moderate, and boots recommended; children may want to wear galoshes.

Sign up at www.herrontownwoods.org/events/earth-day-2022424

Sign up at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit local experts at hands-on display tables and enjoy activities in the Botanical Art Garden (the BArden) and around the historic Veblen House. Explore Princeton Public Library’s books on pollinators and native wildflowers and make butterfly bookmark. Learn to plant your own wildflower seeds with Mathilde Burlion of Pousse Petit Jardinier. Bring home a potted native plant. Adults can make and bring home their own herbal vinegar with Tish Streetan of Queen Mab’s Herbs using local plants and herbs. Arts and crafts. Make a “nature mandala” or join the Littlebrook School PTO in decorating a reusable grocery bag and take home some eco-friendly samples. Get expert advice on tips for photographing nature. Learn about local invasive species from local experts, and perhaps join the newly formed Invasive Species of the Month Club.

1-3 p.m. Geology Walk with Professor Emeritus Lincoln Hollister of Princeton University Geosciences Department, discussing the formation of the Princeton Ridge and its special rocks. Limited capacity. Sign up at www.herrontownwoods.org/events/earth-day-2022424

Prasadam distribution will be offered from 1-3 p.m. April 24 outdoors at the Princeton YMCA, 59 Paul Robeson Dr.

Whether it’s just for the prasadam, or also to participate in kirtan, all members of the community, their family and friends, are welcome to join.

RSVP at https://fb.me/e/35V7Mk5Qj.

Monday, April 25

Meet New York Times bestselling author Jon Gertner and Ma Bell curators at 6:30 p.m. April 25 at Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Travel in time to the early days of Bell Labs as Gertner discusses his book “The Idea Factory,” one of the important resources for Morven’s latest exhibition, “Ma Bell: The Mother of Invention in New Jersey.”

The museum will be open from 5-6:15 p.m. to meet the curators of the exhibition, Elizabeth Allan and Jesse Gordon, inside the galleries prior to the lecture. Doors open in the Stockton Education Center at Morven for the in-person event at 6 p.m. with light refreshments available. Q&A for both live and virtual attendees follows the lecture. A Zoom link will be shared on the day of the program. Cost is $20 in person general admission, $15 in-person Morven members, $10 virtual general admission, and $5 virtual Morven members. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-ny-times-bestselling-author-jon-gertner-ma-bell-exhibition-curators-tickets-262151761977

Select dates, through April 27

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) returns to the series’ trademark Concert Classics events, presented annually for 129 years, but postponed the past 23 months.

Each concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University campus.

April 21: Tetzlaff String Quartet. Violinist Christian Tetzlaff returns to Princeton with his sister, Tanja Tetzlaff, bringing longtime counterparts violinist Elisabeth Kufferath and violist Hanna Weinmeister. The quartet has been creating music together for almost three decades and makes its PUC debut. The program culminates with Schubert’s iconic and cathartic “Death and the Maiden” quartet.

April 27: Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello, and Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano. The Kanneh-Mason family performed virtually from their home in England last fall. The sibling duo is back for a live appearance in which the young stars tackle works in the cello/piano repertoire. This will be the Princeton debut of 22-year-old Sheku, winner of the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year, and his older sister Isata, who topped U.K. classical charts with the release of “Romance,” her recent solo album.

Subscriptions range from $140 to $300.

Choose three or more concerts and save 10% off single ticket prices.

Single tickets range from $10 to $50; student tickets are $10 with valid ID.

Visit https://concerts.princeton.edu/

This year, ticketing policies are designed with maximum flexibility. Should a change in policy or public health conditions make someone uncomfortable, PUC will issue a refund or exchange upon request.

Before entering the venue, all concert attendees are required to show photo ID and proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it.

An active Princeton University ID card will be accepted as proof of vaccination.

All patrons will be required to wear a mask while attending PUC events.

For detailed COVID safety guidelines, visit https://concerts.princeton.edu/ticketing-policies/

For more information about Princeton University Concerts, contact Marna Seltzer at seltzer@princeton.edu or 609-258-2800.

Through Friday, April 22

The nonprofit Friends for the Abbott Marshlands announces a Call for Art for Voices for the Marsh, its 2022 biennial, 10th Juried Photography Exhibit.

It is juried by Al Horner of New Jersey Pinelands photographic fame, and Pat Coleman, naturalist and president of the Friends.

Submissions are due by Earth Day, April 22, with the exhibition running June 5 to Sept. 18.

The venue is Tulpehaking Nature Center’s galleries at 157 Westcott Ave., Hamilton.

The show provides an opportunity for both fine art photographers and local hobbyists to capture the cultural and ecological richness of the marshlands and participate in the Friends’ efforts to build awareness and support for the protection and stewardship of the marshlands.

The prospectus is available at https://abbottmarshlands.org.

The Abbott Marshlands are a critical natural and cultural resource located in central New Jersey along the Delaware River between Trenton and Bordentown, including Hamilton. Its 3,000 acres of open space include the northernmost freshwater tidal marsh on the Delaware River and surrounding lowland and upland forests.

The Tulpehaking Nature Center provides educational resources, answers to questions for the public and bathrooms. There are free weekly and monthly group walks with registration at rotating locations between: Watson Woods, Spring Lake at Roebling Park, Northern Community Park, Bordentown Bluffs with Crosswicks Creek Water Trail, and D&R Canal State Park between Bordentown and Trenton. Another location will be added soon in Point Breeze State Park, the historic former estate of Joseph Bonaparte, and most recently, the Divine Word Missionary.

Friday, April 22

The Princeton Folk Music Society will present a concert featuring John Shain and FJ Ventre at 8 p.m. April 22 at Christ Congregation Church, 50 Walnut Lane, Princeton. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Their music is blues-based, but weaves in elements of bluegrass, swing and ragtime.

Admission at the door is $25 general, $20 members, $10 students, $5 children. Masks and proof of vaccination required for entry.

For more information, visit www.princetonfolk.org

Author Midge Guerrera and illustrator Janet Cantore Watson will be reading from their new book “Cars, Castles, Cows, and Chaos” at 7 p.m. April 21 at Cafe Brio, 220 Triangle Road, Hillsborough.

Besides sharing selected shorts, the women will reveal what life is like for a “Flagtown Girl” in a small southern Italian village.

The book, published by Read Furiously, is a memoir-meets-tour-guide of errors and triumphs. The collection of short stories takes readers on a trip along the gorgeous and complicated roads of Italy.

Guerrera had a career not only in the arts as a producer, director, actor and playwright but also in arts management and program building. She was a theater teacher in Hillsborough High School and then president of that Board of Education. She was instrumental in the creation of Performing Arts Programs in NJ’s Vocational Schools (garnering a Governor’s Award for Arts in Education), developed the New Jersey Center for the Performing Arts, an arts agency for Somerset County before there was a county agency, was the director of the New Jersey School of the Arts, designed the arts administration major/minor for Westminster Choir College of Rider University and with her husband ran a successful management consulting business.

The Princeton University Glee Club will present “For the Endangered,” The Walter Nollner Memorial Concert, a performance for Earth Day featuring Sarah Kirkland Snider, with works by Lili Boulanger, conducted by Gabriel Crouch, at 7:30 p.m. April 22 in the Richardson Auditorium in Alexander Hall, Princeton University campus.

Tickets are $15 general admission or $5 for students.

Visit music.princeton.edu

Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24

“The Diary of Anne Frank” will be produced by Kelsey Theatre, the MCCC Theatre and Dance Company, in collaboration with the Mercer County Holocaust, Genocide and Human Rights Education Center, April 22-24 at Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

For ticket information, visit http://kelsey.mccc.edu/shows_current.shtml

Saturday, April 23

The Watershed Institute will hold a stream cleanup from 9-11 a.m. April 23 at Etra Lake Park, Disbrow Hill Road, East Windsor, rain or shine.

Bring a reusable water bottle and gloves. Masks optional. Do not attend if you are feeling unwell.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Pre-registration required at thewatershed.org/stream-cleanups

The Lawrence Hopewell Trail will host a combined walk and bicycle ride on April 23 in recognition of Celebrate Trails Day, an annual spring celebration of America’s trails.

The LHT’s Saturday Morning Walking Club is inviting bicycle riders to join its walking members for this special day, meeting at the trail at ETS, off Rosedale Road in Lawrence Township. After brief greetings, the trail enthusiasts will divide into two groups, with walkers going north and riders going south.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the ETS parking lot on Assessment Road south of Messick Hall, near the trail kiosk. Leading the walkers on a two-mile walk will be LHT Trustees Becky Taylor and Leslie Floyd, while Trustee Ruth Markoe will lead cyclists on an eight-mile ride.

The cycling route will go through Carson Road Woods on to Princeton Pike, before circling back to ETS. Walkers will head to the historic truss bridge over the Stony Brook, and then turn back.

For more information about the LHT, visit www.lhtrail.org.

The Princeton Battlefield Society’s (PBS) annual Clean Up Day will be held on April 23, following a postponement due to rain on the original date of April 9.

Clean Up Day takes place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Princeton Battlefield State Park in Princeton.

Those planning to participate must register at www.pbs1777.org.

Garden tools and gloves are available for tasks, but bring your own, according to a PBS press release.

Water and snacks will be provided and all participants will receive a commemorative water bottle.

Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24

Volunteers from 12 local communities will gather to transform local rivers, lakes and streams during the 16th annual Watershed Stream Cleanups.

The stream cleanups are taking place on April 23-24.

Preregistration is required, but drop-in volunteers will be asked to complete waivers. More information is available from Olivia Spildooren at 609-737-3735, ext. 21 or ospildooren@thewatershed.org.

Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes and long-sleeved shirts. Bring gloves and a reusable water bottle. Rain gear is encouraged for inclement weather, but volunteers will be cleaning rain or shine.

Event T-shirts and snacks will be provided at each location.

For participation dates, times and locations, visit https://thewatershed.org/stream-cleanups.

Events through Sunday, April 24

The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) announces April ARTS Month, a month-long celebration of art, culture and the Princeton community, held with support from Princeton University.

Decentralized events afford Princeton the opportunity to provide events with more safety and flexibility than Communiversity, the ACP’s springtime arts festival that halted in 2020 as pandemic concerns continued.

April ARTS kicks off with the launch of the Princeton Piano Project. Local artists and community groups including Arts Exchange students from HomeFront, Princeton Young Achievers, and art students from the Hun School of Princeton will transform 10 upright pianos to be placed around Princeton for visitors to play, listen and enjoy as part of a public art installation.

Performances will be scheduled on select weekends throughout the month. The schedule will be available on artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Scheduled events include the ACP’s Cabernet Cabaret 10th Anniversary Extravaganza, the opening reception for artist Joe Kossow’s “Still Lifes from a Stilled Life” exhibition in the ACP’s Taplin Gallery, Story & Verse Storytelling & Poetic Open Mic, and a community celebration in honor of Paul Robeson’s 124th birthday.

Local organizations are encouraged to submit their arts and culture events to the April ARTS calendar by visiting artscouncilofprinceton.org.

April ARTS will culminate on April 24 with the inaugural Princeton PorchFest from 12-6 p.m. PorchFest is a free, family-friendly event featuring musicians of all kinds playing free shows on porches throughout the neighborhood. Attendees are invited to stroll from porch to porch and relax on front lawns and sidewalks as they enjoy live, local talent.

A PorchFest Guide will be available on the ACP website, complete with scheduled performances and pop-up art installations to explore along the route.

For a full list of sponsor benefits, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Sundays, through May 15

Comparing Country Houses: A Downton Abbey Tour will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. Sundays, April 24, and May 8 and 15, at the Wallace House & Old Dutch Parsonage State Historic Sites, 71 Somerset St., Somerville.

War and work, family and faith, and the daily duties and delights of domestic life unite the historic houses of King George III’s New Jersey preserved at Wallace House & Old Dutch Parsonage with the country estates of King George V’s England fictionalized at Downton Abbey.

This tour of Wallace House & Old Dutch Parsonage uses Downton Abbey as the touchstone to explore the historical themes that unite country houses across the Atlantic and across the ages.

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/comparing-country-houses-a-downton-abbey-tour-tickets-268510440957 or https://fb.me/e/7govvlxE7

Monday, April 25

Faith Seeking Peace and Justice, an interfaith panel, will be held at 10 a.m. April 25 via Zoom by the Princeton Senior Resource Center.

This moderated conversation will focus on the important role that the Abrahamic faith traditions have in peace-making and justice-seeking with Rabbi Ben Adler, Imam Quareeb Bashir, and Rev. Héctor A. Burgos-Núñez

Register at https://princetonsenior.wufoo.com/forms/faith-seeking-peace-and-justice/

Tuesday, April 26

United Way of Greater Mercer County (UWGMC) Board of Directors will host its second annual United in Impact Awards: Rising Together on April 26. The event will be in person from 5-7 p.m. at the Social Profit Center at Mill One in Hamilton with keynote speaker, Michele Siekerka, president and CEO of NJBIA.

UWGMC will celebrate:

Jeannine Cimino, executive vice president and chief retail officer of William Penn Bank – Live United Award

Hal English, president and CEO, Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce – Community Quarterback Award

Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson – Advocate Award

Rider University and Gregory G. Dell’Omo, president of Rider University – Eugene Marsh Community Impact Award

Proceeds from the event will directly provide food, rental assistance, health insurance access, tax preparation services, financial coaching, and other resources to help individuals and families get ahead. There are over 61,000 families in Mercer County struggling to make ends meet according to the United Way ALICE Report for NJ.

Tickets to the event are $75.

To register, visit uwgmc.org/unitedimpactawards.

Creative Writing Seniors Reading: Poetry & Screenwriting, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing, will be held 4:30 p.m. April 26 at the Prospect House on the Princeton University campus.

Seniors in Princeton’s renowned Program in Creative Writing read from the screenplays or collections of poems written as their senior theses under mentorship of professional writers on the faculty.

Free and open to the public; tickets required through University Ticketing at tickets.princeton.edu. All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors. Speakers may be unmasked while presenting.

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/2022-senior-thesis-readings-poetry-screenwriting/

The Mercer County Clean Energy Summit for Businesses free event will be held from 8-10 a.m. April 26 at the Boathouse at Mercer Lake, 334 S. Post Road, inside the Mercer County Park, West Windsor. The event will feature incentives and programs from a variety of public stakeholders, such as the Board of Public Utilities, PSE&G and the Department of Environmental Protection. Organized by the Mercer County Office of Economic Development and Planning Department, along with the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber, the event will showcase the many ways that businesses can become more environmentally friendly and, at the same time, increase their profitability.

For registration information, visit mcenergysummit.eventbrite.com

Wednesday, April 27

Creative Writing Seniors Reading: Fiction, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing will take place at 4:30 p.m. April 27 at Prospect House on the Princeton University campus.

Seniors in Princeton’s renowned Program in Creative Writing read from the novels and collections of short stories written as their senior theses under mentorship of professional writers on the faculty.

Free and open to the public; tickets required through University Ticketing at tickets.princeton.edu. All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors. Speakers may be unmasked while presenting.

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/2022-senior-thesis-readings-fiction/

A program for Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) will be presented at 6 p.m. April 27 via livestream, and also in person at The Jewish Center Princeton, 435 Nassau St., Princeton.

Zoom link is available at livestream.com/tjc using Zoom ID 853 2806 7146.

Sponsored by The Jewish Center Princeton, Congregation Beth El and Congregation Beth Chaim.

View the short film “18 Enduring Voices” followed by a presentation and evening service.

Marcel Groen, the son of one of the survivors shown in the film, will speak about his mother’s experience in the war.

Listen to artis, Debra Kapnek discuss her journey painting portraits of Shoah survivors, followed by a Q&A.

Free and open to the community.

No RSVP required.

Thursday, April 28

Timberlane Middle School in Pennington, part of the Hopewell Valley Regional School District, is holding its first Witness Stones ceremony on April 28 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Hopewell Old School Baptist Meeting House, 46-48 W. Broad St., Hopewell.

Due to the size of the location, the event is by invitation only.

Witness Stones Project, Inc. from Connecticut seeks to restore the history and honor the humanity of the enslaved individuals who helped build communities. The project provides research assistance, teacher development, and curriculum support to help middle school students study the history of slavery in their own communities. The students explore the lives of enslaved individuals through primary source documents.

The students will bring the Hopewell community together to place a Witness Stone – a permanent brass marker – to memorialize an enslaved individual, Friday Truehart, who came to this region with the Rev. Oliver Hart from South Carolina, when he was a 13-year-old boy. This stone will honor where Truehart lived, worked and worshiped in the Hopewell region.

At public installation ceremonies, the community will remember and honor the forgotten through music, poetry, oration and reflection.

The project and event will be completed and organized in conjunction with the Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum and founders Elaine Buck and Beverly Mills.

Timberlane Middle School is the first school in New Jersey to undertake a Witness Stones Project.

NAMI New Jersey (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is committed to serving New Jersey’s diverse communities, and as such is hosting its last webinar of the series sponsored by Amerigroup, NAMI NJ Multicultural Conversations, from 1-2 p.m. April 28. The four multicultural programs serving African American, Hispanic/Latinx, South Asian and Chinese American communities will help facilitate meaningful, culturally-sensitive dialogues on various mental wellness topics.

Learn about “The Value of Culturally Sensitive Mental Health Resources” during Mental Health Awareness Month. During this webinar there will be opening statements from NAMI NJ Board President Mark Williams and Executive Director Meredith Masin Blount. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9i8RN-ibSnenQT7wAABwjw

Through Thursday, April 28

The Gourgaud Gallery will host a photography exhibit by the Cranbury digital Camera Club (CdCC) through April 28.

The show will feature original, framed photographs of various subjects and sizes taken by club members.

Most photographs will be for sale at prices ranging from $75 to $150 with 20% of all sales benefiting the Cranbury Arts Council.

The Gourgaud Gallery is located on the second floor of Cranbury Town Hall, 23-A North Main St. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The CdCC is a non-profit organization focused on digital photography techniques and meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 8 p.m. at the Cranbury First Presbyterian Church. The club’s objective is to provide an atmosphere where amateurs and professionals can learn from each other to further develop their photography skills. The club can be found on Facebook and at cranburydigitalcameraclub.org.

Fourth Thursday of the month, April 28 – Aug. 25

Princeton Senior Resource Center will hold Pups & Cups in person at PSRC’s 101 Poor Farm Road location the fourth Thursday of every month, from 3-4 p.m., April 28 to Aug. 25.

Join an hour of socializing and pet therapy. A certified therapy dog will be available to provide comfort, cuteness, and relaxation, along with the opportunity to socialize and enjoy some hot beverages.

Register at https://princetonsenior.wufoo.com/forms/pups-cups-april-2022/

Friday, April 29

East Windsor Mayor Janice S. Mironov is encouraging residents and groups to honor Arbor Day, celebrated on April 29, by planting a tree under the Township Memorial Tree Grove Program.

This program offers township residents an opportunity to provide a living memorial to a deceased relative or friend or in remembrance or commemoration of a special person, group or event.

The Township Memorial Tree Grove is located on the grounds of the East Windsor Municipal Building along Lanning Boulevard.

A granite marker with the name of the deceased person or event to be remembered is provided with each tree.

Residents of groups can order a tree through the Public Works Department. The cost includes the granite marker and tree planting. Memorial trees will be planted during a planting season, either Spring or Fall. Donors can indicate their preference for the type of tree they would like planted.

Brochures describing the program and costs, which include an order form, are available online at east-windsor.nj.us, or call the Department of Public Works at 609-443-4000, ext. 215.

Through Friday, April 29

Princeton Human Services is opening up the application process for its annual Summer Youth Employment Program. This program has been a gateway for youth into the adult world of work and has provided numerous working opportunities to youth in Princeton. In the summer of 2021, SYEP provided jobs to nearly 40 students in municipal departments and local non-profit organizations which included job readiness training, financial coaching and career development.

Participants must live in Princeton, be between the ages of 14-18 as of July 5, 2022, and their family income must not exceed 400% of the 2021 U.S. federal poverty level.

Participants work 25 hours a week and earn minimum wage ($11.90/hour) for 8 weeks during the summer.

Applications are available at the Princeton Human Services office in Monument Hall. Applications can also be downloaded at www.princetonnj.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10269/Summer-Youth-Employment-Application-2022-PDF

The application deadline is April 29.

For more information, call Princeton Human Services at 609-688-2055 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, or email humanservices@princetonnj.gov.

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance will host its fourth annual juried photography exhibit focused on the Pinelands National Reserve.

The exhibit will hang in PPA’s renovated barn at its headquarters in Southampton through April 29. The gallery is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Saturdays from 1-4 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

More than 695 photographs were submitted by 170 photographers and 86 images were selected to hang as part of the exhibit which represents photography taken within the boundaries of the Pinelands National Reserve to date.

More information is available at www.PinelandsPhotoExhibit.org.

Through May 27

Special event April 29

D&R Greenway Land Trust’s exhibition “Space to Dream: Nature and Creative Freedom” showcases the relationship between open spaces and artistic expression with three themed galleries: On the Water, Within the City, and In the Wild.

The artwork is on view through May 27 at D&R Greenway’s Johnson Education Center, 1 Preservation Pl., Princeton. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and on Saturday, May 7 from noon to 4 p.m.

Exhibiting artists include Sean Carney, Susan DeConcini, Moss Freedman, Kate Graves, Erica Harney, Ting Ting Hsu, Léni Paquet-Morante, Charles David Viera and Tricia Zimic. Meet the artists at an outdoor reception on April 29 from 4:30-6 p.m. RSVP requested at drgreenway.org or info@drgreenway.org.

This exhibit will also feature art from students in the Latin American Legal Defense and Education Fund’s FUTURO program, which is an inclusive and diverse youth mentoring program for promising first and second-generation immigrant students.

Art sales benefit the mission of D&R Greenway to preserve and care for land and trails that provide the public access to the natural world. Information on the exhibit and other events may be found at www.drgreenway.org.

Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30

Mary Mother of God Church will present its 55+ Senior Revue at 7 p.m. April 29 and at 2 p.m. April 30 at the church, 157 S. Triangle Road, Hillsborough.

Singers, dancers, comedians and variety acts will perform.

Cost to attend is $20 general, or $10 for students.

For more information, call Director Linda Giordano at 908-359-3881.

Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1

Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre will present “a r t,” a play be Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, at 8 p.m. April 29 and 30, and at 2 p.m. May 1 at Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

Cost is $20 for adults; $18 for seniors, students and children.

For ticket information, visit http://kelsey.mccc.edu/shows_current.shtml

Saturday, April 30

Stepping Out for Spring in Bordentown City will begin at noon on April 30 with a sidewalk sale, street vendors and food trucks.

The first-ever Bordentown Porch Fest will be produced by Bordentown Arts.

Men of Hores will perform at 5 p.m., sponsored by Downtown Bordentown Association, Toscano Ristorante & Steak House, and Old Town Pub.

There will be outdoor dining. Reservations encouraged.

Each year, between 100 and 150 athletes die from sudden cardiac arrest, according to the American College of Cardiology. Screenings can help detect underlying heart disorders, such as abnormal heart rhythms, which can trigger sudden cardiac death.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, will offer free cardiac screenings for athletes from 14-18 years old on April 30 from 8 a.m. to noon at the hospital’s Somerset Family Practice, located at 128 Rehill Avenue in Somerville.

RWJUH Somerset cardiologists, nurses and technicians will conduct the screenings, which will include a cardiovascular history and physical exam; blood pressure screening; body metrics; and an electrocardiogram. In addition, an echocardiogram can be performed if indicated.

Results will be given to students to share with their personal physicians.

A parent or guardian must accompany each student to the cardiac screenings.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 908-685-2414. For more information, visit www.rwjbh.org/cardiacathleticscreening.

Voices Chorale NJ will present “Singing for Peace” with the Berks Sinfonietta chamber orchestra at 8 p.m. April 30 at Trinity Church, 33 Mercer St., Princeton. There will be a livestream option as well.

Accompaniment will be by chorale pianist Dr. Akiko Hosaki and the 16-piece Berks Sinfonietta, an intergenerational chamber orchestra co-founded and directed by Dr. David A. McConnell, artistic director of Voices Chorale NJ.

The chorale will perform various pieces from Baroque, Classical, Romantic and Contemporary periods.

Advance general admission tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children and students through the website. At the door, tickets are $25/$15. Livestream or on-demand viewing is $20 per household.

For tickets and information, visit www.voiceschoralenj.org

Princeton Playhouse Choir Spring Concert, presented by Princeton’s Department of Music and Lewis Center for the Arts’ Programs in Theater and Music Theater, will be held at 6 p.m. April 30 at the Forum at Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus.

he recently formed Princeton Playhouse Choir, led by Solon Snider, is an ensemble housed jointly within the Lewis Center’s Programs in Theater and Music Theater and the Music Department and focusing on repertoire connected to theater and reimagined for creative ensemble configurations through new arrangements and interdisciplinary collaborations.

This concert will feature songs from musicals ranging from well-known shows such as Waitress, Godspell, The Wiz, Annie Get Your Gun, and Sunday in the Park with George to lesser-known gems such as Fine and Dandy and Shuffle Along.

Free and open to the public; no tickets required. All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors. Singers may be unmasked while performing.

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/princeton-playhouse-spring-concert/

East Windsor will participate in the New Jersey Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) sponsored program Operation Medicine Cabinet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, a program offering residents the opportunity to dispose of all unused, unwanted and expired prescription medications in a safe manner.

The township has a dropbox in the lobby of the police/court building at 80 One Mile Road for the collection of various medications.

Collected medications will be turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on the next business day for final disposal.

Princeton Future will hold a public input meeting from 10 a.m. to noon April 30 in the Community Room of the Princeton Public Library to discuss “What are the sites where change is desirable and possible” in Princeton over the next 25 years.

For more information, and to view the video from the March 5 meeting, visit www.princetonfuture.org

Princeton Fitness & Wellness at Plainsboro will celebrate its ninth anniversary from 9 a.m. to noon April 30 with a free day of fitness classes and demos, health screenings and information, kids classes and activities, and other fun events focused on health and fitness.

On-site vendors will provide opportunities to shop and sample local products at Princeton Fitness & Wellness at Plainsboro, 7 Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro.

No cost to attend.

For more information, call 609-799-7777 or email jaclynl@fitnessandwellness.org.

Through Saturday, April 30

It is time to register for East Windsor Regional School District’s full-day kindergarten program.

To enter kindergarten in the fall, children should be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2022. A birth certificate or passport must be presented to verify the date of birth.

Families will also be required to submit proof of residence.

Online registration is available at https://genesis.ewrsd.k12.nj.us/genesis/openReg?screen=welcomeScreen&action=form

Parents and guardians who do not have access to the internet can schedule an appointment to register online in the office by contacting the Central Registration office at 609-443-2881, ext. 6800, or centralregistration@ewrsd.k12.nj.us.

For further registration requirements, visit www.ewrsd.org.

The Woman’s Club of Cranbury High School Student Community Service Scholarship Award is for $2,000.

Candidates must reside in Cranbury Township; have shown examples of exceptional community service, including volunteerism, leadership or other virtues of service; and be a high school senior who will be entering their first year of postsecondary education.



Though this is through the Woman’s Club, the applicant can be of any gender.

The application will include where the scholarship will be used, as well as the applicant’s mailing address and email address.

A one-page essay detailing why the candidate should be considered is part of the application.

Two personal references from people who are not related to the candidate are required. One should be from a teacher or other school staff, and one should be from a source outside of school, such as clergy or youth leaders.

The deadline to apply is April 30.

The application can be mailed to The Woman’s Club of Cranbury, Attn: High School Student Community Service Scholarship, P.O. Box 94 Cranbury 08512.



Recipients of the scholarships are chosen by the Scholarship Committee and will be presented to the Woman’s Club of Cranbury membership at the general meeting in

May. The recipient and their parents or guardian will be invited to attend the May meeting where the award will be announced. The recipient will receive a check for the approved amount of the award at the May meeting.

For more information, visit https://womansclubofcranbury.org/scholarships

The Rotary Club of Hillsborough announced the availability of applications for their annual post-secondary school scholarship program for township residents.

Now in its third decade, the program provides qualifying students with a scholarship to help offset the cost of their post-secondary education.

Six of the eight Rotary scholarships include five named scholarships and one unnamed scholarship, and are available only to Hillsborough High School (HHS) students.

In addition, one scholarship will be made available to a Hillsborough resident graduating from Somerset County VoTech, who will attend a post-secondary school; and another scholarship to a Hillsborough resident who attended a high school outside the township.

Scholarship applications and deadline information for HHS students may be obtained from their school counseling department.

Scholarship applications and instructions for VoTech and non-HHS graduates may be downloaded directly from the Rotary Club of Hillsborough website, visit hillsboroughnjrotary.com.

Non-HHS graduates must submit their applications by April 30.

The following five Rotary scholarships have been established in honor of past members of the Rotary Club of Hillsborough who most exemplified our motto of “Service Above Self” throughout their lives:

A. Dix Skillman (1916–2012): Charter member and first president of the Rotary Club of (Belle Mead) Hillsborough, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and lawyer. He served in many local municipal and volunteer capacities.

Peter J. Biondi (1942-2011): Served in NJ Assembly, Hillsborough Planning Board and Township Committee, including as mayor, and was an U.S. Army veteran.

Fred D. Quick (1931–2019): Lifelong Hillsborough resident, served during the Cold War and Vietnam conflict as a U.S. Air Force pilot achieving the rank of colonel. He started HESCO Lighting and served on numerous township and county commissions over several decades.

Michael Merdinger (1949–2016): 40-year resident of Hillsborough, member and past president of the Flagtown Fire Department and township administrator.

Vincent Lipani (1940–2021): U.S. Army veteran who started Central Jersey Nurseries over 50 years ago, served on the Hillsborough Board of Adjustment and served as a board member of the Rotary Club of Hillsborough.

The Arts Council of Princeton will exhibit “Still Lives from a Mostly Stilled Life,” an exhibition of oil paintings by Princeton-based painter Joe Kossow, on view through April 30.

Kossow received a Master in Fine Arts degree from American University in Washington, D.C. in 1982, In 1984, he co-founded the Washington Studio School with a group of painters. Kossow taught at the Washington Studio School and local Washington area colleges for eight years. He was awarded the Elizabeth Greenshields prize in 1983.

Many of the newest paintings were composed to fit in molded frames that were designed by Robert Kulicke. They were inspired by frames from art history, starting in ancient Egypt and working forward through centuries of European frames.

Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free and open to the public.

The Arts Council of Princeton is located at 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

This exhibition is held in conjunction with April ARTS, the Arts Council’s month-long celebration of art, culture, and the Princeton community held with support from Princeton University. Decentralized events – including the town’s inaugural Porchfest – afford Princeton the opportunity to embrace art and culture. For a complete list of events, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

The Hillsborough YMCA, with support from Magnate CARES and The Rotary Club of Hillsborough, is organizing a Ukraine Goods Drive to collect and deliver essential goods to help families and communities directly impacted by the crisis unfolding in the Ukraine.

Hillsborough residents can support the drive by donating the following (new items only): blankets, feminine products, pillows, diapers, baby formula, flashlights and lithium batteries.

Items may be dropped off from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends at the Hillsborough YMCA, 19 East Mountain Road, Hillsborough, through April 30.

For more information, contact Ben Green at 908-369-0490 ext. 714 or bgreen@gscymca.org.

April 30 to May 29

McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton will present “Ride The Cyclone: The Musical,” the first show to be directed by McCarter’s new Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen, with book, music and lyrics by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond.

The musical follows the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir whose lives are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. A mechanical fortune-teller invites each to tell their story of a life interrupted, offering the chance to come to terms with their fates.

“Ride the Cyclone” runs April 30 to May 29 in the Roger S. Berlind Theater, 91 University Pl., Princeton.

Run time is 90 minutes, no intermission.

Schedule and ticket information are available at McCarter.org.

Masks, proof of COVID vaccination and ID are required at McCarter performances.

Through Sunday, May 1

The League of Women Voters of the Greater New Brunswick Area (GNBA) is sponsoring an essay and video contest entitled “Y Vote” for high school students who will share their thoughts on the importance of voting.

All students in the participating Somerset and Middlesex county high schools are eligible to enter, regardless of whether they are of voting age.

The writer of the winning essay and the producer of the winning video will each receive a prize of $50 and will be recognized at an awards ceremony on May 19. Honorable mentions will be awarded to runners-up in the competition.

Essay submissions should be no longer than 500 words, and video entries cannot exceed three minutes. Creative, effective and inspirational entries should act as a call to action. They should describe the importance of voting and using votes to influence the direction of democracy.

Entries may not include endorsements or criticism of individual candidates or political parties.

Students in participating schools should send their entries to YVoteContest2022@gmail.com by May 1.

Beginning Sunday, May 1

The Bordentown Historical Society announced the reopening of the Bordentown Friends Meetinghouse Museum and grand opening of the new Joseph Bonaparte exhibit.

The launch of the exhibit marks the first public opening of the meetinghouse in more than two years.

Starting May 1, the meetinghouse will be open twice a month for visitation, in addition to special events throughout 2022 to educate the public on Bonaparte, the former King of Naples and Spain and, perhaps, Bordentown’s most famous one-time resident.

The first exhibit to grace the space will feature Joseph Napoleon Bonaparte, the eldest brother of and advisor to Napoleon Bonaparte. Co-incident with the recent preservation of the former Point Breeze property once owned by Joseph Bonaparte in Bordentown, the BHS has assembled an exhibit and will present a series of events to explore this famous resident’s impact on America and Bordentown. There will be letters and memorabilia on hand, and experts will offer narratives on the furniture that came from the mansion on display at the Friends meetinghouse, an archaeologist’s perspective of life on the property, a review of artworks that were on display in Joseph’s mansions, and more.

Additional details will be announced in the coming months.

The Friends Meetinghouse Museum reopening and grand opening of the Joseph Bonaparte Exhibit is scheduled for May 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 302 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown.

For more information, visit www.BordentownHistory.org

Sunday, May 1

The 17th Annual Montgomery Earth Day Recycling Fair will be held from. 11a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1, rain or shine, in Skillman Park, Main Boulevard, Montgomery.

This year’s fair will offer opportunities to drive up and recycle or donate materials. Residents can drop off metal (tools, pots and pans, yard furniture), electronics (printers, computer monitors), paper documents for shredding, and household items for reuse.

There will be a collection point for safe disposal of unneeded prescription and over-the counter medicines. (No needles or sharps.)

Free tree seedlings and reusable bags will be handed out to all interested participants.

A full list of items for recycling or donation and a map of the drive-up/drop-off locations in the park can be found at www.edf.montgomery.nj.us.

This event is also a supply drive for Montgomery’s Food Pantry. Bring boxed cereal, canned corn, peanut butter, jelly, cookies, crackers, condiments, dish detergent, and paper goods (paper towels, napkins, toilet paper).

The fair is organized by the volunteers of the Montgomery Township Environmental Commission and Sustainable Montgomery.

To learn more, volunteer or sponsor the event, visit https://edf.montgomery.nj.us/ or contact Lauren Wasilauski at 908-359-8211, ext. 2343, or lwasilauski@montgomerynj.gov .

Celebrate May Day with Kristin Hock from New Jersey Audubon as visitors stroll around the gardens of the Morven Museum, 55 Stockton St., Princeton, to explore ways to garden for wildlife. Hock will identify common birds and butterflies as they visit and share facts about them along the garden tour, which takes place at 10:30 a.m. May 1. The cost is $10 general admission, or $5 for Morven members.

For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/may-day-bird-walk-with-nj-audubons-kristin-hock-in-morvens-gardens-tickets-262180066637

Throughout May

Special event May 7

The Gourgaud Gallery in Cranbury will host a show of original artwork by Thelma Freid during May.

She experiments with found objects such as corrugated cardboard, rust, bottle caps, etc. She uses textures, patterns and the interplay of light, as well as making discarded material into art media. The show will feature original, framed pieces of various subjects and sizes. Most pieces will be for sale, with 20% of all sales benefiting the Cranbury Arts Council.

An artist reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. May 7 at the gallery, located on the first floor of Cranbury Town Hall, 23 N. Main St.

Sunday, May 1

Register for The Lawrenceville School’s 19th annual Big Red 5K Race.

The event has generated more than $200,000 over the past 19 years, used to send Lawrence Township boys and girls to the Lawrenceville School Camp, a residential summer camp in Warren County.

The Big Red Race is happening May 1 on The Lawrenceville School campus, 2500 Main Str., Lawrenceville, beginning at 10:15 a.m. Complete the 5K distance by any means – running, walking, wheelchair, biking, scooter – everything goes.

Pre-registration fees are $20 for participants 18 years of age and under ($25 on race day); $30 for those over 18 ($35 on race day).

Consider bringing canned food items for the Big Red Food Drive to benefit non-profits assisting local, food-insecure families.

Register at www.raceforum.com/bigred

For additional information, visit www.lawrenceville.org.

The Somerset County 4-H Association will hold its Spring Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1 at the Ted Blum 4-H Center, 310 Milltown Road, Bridgewater.

Admission for the carnival is $10 per participant, which is all-inclusive for games, craft, and prizes.

Adults are free.

All participants will receive a game stamp card. After playing a game, the card is stamped. When the card is full, the child can bring it to the prize booth where a prince or princess will hand out a prize and another card.

In addition to games, there will be music, animals, magic and more.

There will also be food for sale (cash only) such as hot dogs, ice cream, cotton candy and bubble tea.

All proceeds will go toward supporting the Somerset County 4-H Youth Development Program.

For more information about the carnival or joining 4-H, visit www.4histops.org, email somersetcounty4h@co.somerset.nj.us, or call 908-526-6644.

Through Monday, May 2

JFCS of Greater Mercer County announces the Rose & Louis H. Linowitz Mensch Award. This is a merit-based award for deserving Jewish eighth grade and high school senior students living in Greater Mercer County.

Candidates should exemplify what it means to be a mensch – a person of integrity and honor, a doer of good deeds, and an all-around good person.

Students must be nominated by a member of the community such as a rabbi, educator, youth group advisor, secular school guidance counselor, teacher, parent, etc.

Eighth-grade Mensch-In-Training and high school senior Mensch Award winners will receive prizes.

This is not a need-based scholarship.

Applications are due by May 2.

For more information or to nominate a student, visit www.JFCSonline.org, or contact Joyce at 609-987-8100 or JoyceW@JFCSonline.org.

Wednesdays

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department will perform safety seat inspections every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m.

No appointment required.

The service is offered free of charge to improve child safety.

A typical inspection takes about 20 minutes.

Inspections are performed at the Burlington County Administration Building, 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly. Residents can call 609-265-3788 when they arrive and ask for the on-duty child safety seat technician.

Wednesday, May 4

Jewish Family Service of Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren Counties is offering a Job Seekers Success Group for active job seekers who are unemployed, underemployed or seeking a career change.

The next group will be held May 4 from 7-9 p.m. via Zoom. The topic for this session is “Building a Five Star Resume” presented by John Greenblatt, CEO/Founder of Five Star Resume.

This group is offered free of charge and is open to the community.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom invitation and to be admitted to the group.

To register or for information about Career Counseling Services, contact Elise Prezant at eprezant@JewishFamilySvc.org or 908-725-7799, ext. 108.

Select dates, as of Thursday, May 5

Mercer County’s Notary Nights will be held on the first Thursday of each month from 3-7:30 p.m. at the Mercer County Connection satellite office, 957 Route 33, Hamilton.

The dates for 2022 are May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.

Sessions will also be held on business days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, 209 S. Broad St., Trenton.

A mask or face covering must be worn to enter.

To be sworn in by Mercer County Clerk’s Office staff as a new notary, prospective notaries must apply and have their applications signed by a legislator. If you file your application online it will be sent to your legislator electronically.

After the State of New Jersey processes your application, you will be sent your commission by mail.

You must take your oath of office.

The fee is $15; checks and money order are accepted.

Prospective notaries will also need a photo ID and their certificate on hand to be sworn in.

After July 2022, all notary applications will have to be completed electronically, and an education component will be required for new notaries due to a change in state notary laws.

The Clerk’s Office also has new updated Notary Handbooks, which are available for pickup at the office at 209 S. Broad St. in Trenton.

For more information about notaries public and for updates on office openings and closings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/notary-public, or call the office’s main number at 609-989-6465.

Through Thursday, May 5

Sen. Andrew Zwicker, Assemblyman Roy Freiman and Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer, representing New Jersey’s 16th Legislative District, are hosting an online Spring 2022 Food Drive.

To donate, visit https://yougivegoods.com/district16-fooddrive2022. Choose what food items you want to donate and to which food bank(s) in Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties. Donors will be mailed a receipt.

The drive goes through May 5.

For more information, call 732-823-1684.

Friday, May 6

The Princeton community will honor Dr. Robert A. Ginsberg, who retired on Jan. 1 after dedicating a significant part of his professional life to Princeton Public Schools (PPS).

Organized by the Princeton Parent Teacher Organization Council and the Johnson Park Elementary School (JP) PTO, a celebration will take place from 3 p.m. until dusk on May 6 at JP, 285 Rosedale Road, where Ginsberg served as principal for 21 years.

Festivities will include musical performances by the Princeton High School Band and teachers, as well as food trucks and games, and a dedication ceremony for the JP amphitheater, which will be declared the Dr. Robert A. Ginsberg Amphitheater.

“Dr. G” spent 10 years at Littlebrook Elementary School – serving as the principal who reopened the school after it had been closed for over a dozen years – before joining JP.

He also served twice as the interim assistant superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction for PPS, from February 1998 to June 1999 and most recently from July 2020 to December 2021.

Ginsberg has worked closely with JP’s Koko Fund and LB’s Joe Fund, both of which underwrite opportunities for children to participate in arts, athletics, and other enrichment activities at their respective schools, Send Hunger Packing Princeton, the Princeton Mobile Food Pantry, and the Princeton Children’s Fund.

Currently, Ginsberg serves as the president of the Princeton Public Library’s Board of Trustees and volunteers with the Delaware & Raritan Greenway, the Morven Museum and Garden, the Historical Society of Princeton, the Ying Hua International School, and the municipality’s Vision Zero Task Force (to ensure safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists).

Former colleagues, friends, students, and the wider Princeton community are invited to attend on May 6. To help celebrate Ginsberg’s achievements and contributions to PPS, community members are also invited to purchase a personalized brick to be installed at the amphitheater or to buy a tributary advertisement in a memory book that will be given to Ginsberg.

More information about these opportunities and the event can be found at tinyurl.com/bobginsbergday

Saturday, May 7

Bordentown Township will hold a shred day from 9 a.m. to noon May 7 at the township’s Public Works Garage, 266 Crosswicks Road.

Bordentown City and Township residents should place paper in the trunk or rear of their car, and must remain inside their vehicle.

End Hunger 3.6, a Rotary International District 7475 service project, will provide food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon May 7 at the Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County, 1040 Spruce St., Lawrence Township.

Rain or shine.

While supplies last.

In partnership with the Franklin Food Bank.

For more information, contact Event Chair Bill Coleman at wildinnj267@yahoo.com or 609-577-2536.

Join Princeton Pro Musica, under the direction of Artistic Director Ryan J. Brandau, on May 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Princeton University Chapel as they present Shout for Joy.The program will feature Maurice Duruflé’s comforting, atmospheric Requiem with Margaret Lias, mezzo-soprano; Dominic Inferara, baritone; and Eric Plutz, organ.Also highlighted are anthems Trinity Te Deum by Ēriks Ešenvalds and Shout for Joy by Adolphus Hailstork. Tickets are $30-60, students $10. Visit princetonpromusica.org for more information.

Knights of Columbus Council 6284 will hold a Red Cross Blood Drive on May 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hightstown First Aid Squad, 168 Bank St., Hightstown.

There will be Power Red (double unit) machines at the drive.

Sign up at www.redcrossblood.org/ using sponsor code kofc6284.

Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra will present Milanov & Jackiw at 8 p.m. May 7 and at 4 p.m. May 8 in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University.

Violin virtuoso Stefan Jackiw will perform Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Violin Concerto. Also, Gabriela Lena Frank’s Elegía Andina and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Scottish” Symphony.

Rossen Milanov conducts.

For more information, visit https://princetonsymphony.org/performances/milanov-jackiw/2022-05-07

For tickets, visit princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.

Sunday, May 8

Hightstown Elks Lodge 1955 will offer breakfast for veterans from 8 a.m. to noon May 8 at the lodge, 110 Hickory Corner Road, Hightstown.

The menu will include eggs, pancakes, waffles, French toast, omelets, bacon, sausage, potatoes, coffee, tea and juice.

Veterans are welcome free of charge. Family members are $10 per person; children age 5 and under are free.

Through Sunday, May 8

The Princeton University Art Museum will present an exhibition by Elizabeth Colomba titled “Repainting the Story” through May 8 at Art@Bainbridge, 158 Nassau St., Princeton.

Colomba’s first solo museum exhibition features historical and fictional Black women, often richly dressed and placed in the opulent spaces from which they have been erased or in which they were assigned subservient roles.

The opening celebration will be held 1-4 p.m. March 20.

For more information, visit https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2022-03/opening-celebration-elizabeth-colomba-repainting-story

HomeFront, which helps the homeless and the working poor, operates its own diaper resource center in a warehouse at its Family Preservation Campus in Ewing Township. The nonprofit group’s headquarters is in Lawrence Township.

To meet the Mother’s Day Diaper Challenge, diapers and wipes can be dropped off weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at HomeFront’s headquarters at 1880 Princeton Ave. in Lawrence Township. They may also be dropped off on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Items will be accepted through May 8.

For more information, call 609-989-9417, ext. 149 or email homefront@homefrontnj.org.

Tuesday, May 10

Gardening for Butterflies & Historic Garden Stroll is set for 6:30 p.m. May 10 at Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Learn tips to make your yard a butterfly haven with Morven’s Horticulturist Louise Senior. This informative and entertaining lecture and discussion will include plant recommendations, butterfly lifecycle details, and more.

Plan to spend time strolling Morven’s historic gardens in the hour prior to the program. Doors to the Stockton Education Center adjacent to the museum will open at 6 p.m. This program is being held in collaboration with Princeton Public Library. The library has a limited number of free tickets to this talk available for their cardholders. General admission is $10, or cost for Morven members is $5. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/gardening-for-butterflies-historic-garden-stroll-tickets-311391128247

Through Wednesday, May 11

Creativity is in bloom at The Gallery at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) as art students showcase their talents at this year’s “Visual Arts Student Exhibition” through May 11.

The show is free and open to the public, located on the second floor of MCCC’s Communications Building on the West Windsor campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

The exhibit includes 40 works by 23 student artists from the college’s visual and graphic arts programs including fine arts, advertising and graphic design, digital arts, photography and sculpture.

Gallery hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 3-5:30 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

For more, information visit www.mccc.edu/gallery.

Masks are recommended but not required.

Wednesday, May 11

Join Dress for Success Central New Jersey at 11 a.m. May 11 for its annual Women’s Empowerment Breakfast.

The event will take place virtually over Zoom and will feature keynote speaker Tiffany Dufu, author of “Drop the Ball,” a memoir and manifesto that shows women how to cultivate the single skill they really need in order to thrive: the ability to let go.

Tickets are $50. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Dress for Success helps women in myriad ways, from putting together professional attire for job interviews to job placement assistance.

Although its office is in Lawrence Township, Dress for Success Central New Jersey services Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset, Hunterdon, Ocean and Union counties.

For more information, visit https://centralnj.dressforsuccess.org/

Through Thursday, May 12

Veterans, their spouses and dependents who are considering starting or growing a business can apply to Rider University’s Veterans Entrepreneurship Training program through May 12. Offered through Rider’s Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, the free, seven-week program provides a platform for developing a business concept and exploring its feasibility.

Participants will conduct market research, draft a market plan and study operations and financials for their business.

Now in its ninth year, the free program offers:

Individualized attention and feedback from faculty in Rider’s Norm Brodsky College of Business.

Eligibility to apply for one year of continued mentoring upon completion of the program.

The option to take the program for college credit.

Access to Rider University library resources. The program runs from May 16 to June 29: online on Mondays and in person on Wednesdays at Rider’s campus, 2083 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville.

Participants may receive college credit for the course with a separate registration and additional academic work, and a limited number of scholarships for the for-credit option are available. For more information and to apply to Rider’s Veterans Entrepreneurship Training program, visit rider.edu/vetprogram. For questions, contact Assistant Professor Dr. Mayank Jaiswal at mjaiswal@rider.edu.

Thursday, May 12

Womanspace will honor its 26th annual Barbara Boggs Sigmund Awards honoree, Elizabeth Smart, child abduction prevention advocate, during a virtual event via Zoom at 6 p.m. May 12.

Smart was abducted on June 5, 2002, and her captors controlled her by threatening to kill her and her family if she tried to escape. Police safely returned Smart to her family on March 12, 2003, after being held a prisoner for 9 months.

Smart has become an advocate for change related to child abduction, recovery programs and national legislation. The founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, she has also helped promote The National AMBER Alert, The Adam Walsh Child Protection & Safety Act and other safety legislation to help prevent abductions.

Smart has chronicled her experiences in the book “My Story.”

In addition, she and other abduction survivors worked with the Department of Justice to create a survivor’s guide entitled “You’re Not Alone: The Journey from Abduction to Empowerment.” This guide is meant to encourage children who have gone through similar experiences not to give up and to know that there is hope for a rewarding life.

Registration is required. Suggested donation of $100 in lieu of ticket sales can be made at https://womanspace.org/barbara-boggs-sigmund-awards-2022/. All donations over $1,000 will receive a gift basket with local wine and desserts to enjoy during the livestream.

Additionally, the silent auction held alongside the virtual event offers advertising opportunities for local businesses and corporations. Email Lauren Nazarian at lan@womanspace.org for more information.

Womanspace is headquartered in Lawrence Township.

Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13

Burlington County’s First Juried Short Film Festival will be held May 12 and 13 at 6 p.m. each evening in the Burlington County Library Auditorium, 5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton.

The two-day festival will feature works from broad categories like fiction (narrative film), non-fiction (documentary), avant-garde (experimental) and animation. There will also be a special “Parks” category reserved for films about Burlington County Parks or shot in and around the parks or with a nature theme.

Judging is expected to be completed by the middle of April and an announcement of the winners is anticipated in early May. The winners will be screened at the festival, which is being funded with a grant from the New Jersey Council on the Arts.

Sunday, May 15

Burlington County will hold a paper shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the truck is full, on May 15, rain or shine, at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road, Florence.

Open to Burlington County residents only. ID required.

Visitors must remain in their cars.

Paper must be placed in the trunk, cargo area or truck bed, and be easily accessibly to staff who will remove it from the vehicle.

Limit of four bags or boxes of paper weighing no more than 10 pounds each.

Do not bring magazines or junk mail.

This is not open to businesses or non-profits.

For more information, call 609-499-1001, ext. 271 or 266, or email recycle@burlington.nj.us

Sharim v’Sharot, People of Song, will be held at 3 p.m. May 15 at Adath Israel Congregation, 1958 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville.

Conducted by Music Director Dr. Elayne R. Grossman.

Tickets are $15 online by May 13 at sharimvsharot.org; or $20 at the door.

Through Monday, May 16

The Burlington County Women’s Advisory Council will once again honor the outstanding contributions and leadership of women in the local community, including those who served in the armed forces and in social services.

Nominations for the 2022 Outstanding Women of Burlington County Awards will be accepted through May 16.

The council is looking for women who have made significant contributions in their chosen field and who have demonstrated their support of women in the community. They may have acted as mentors, role models or advocates for other women.

To be eligible for an award, nominees must live or work in Burlington County for at least the past year.

The 2022 awards will feature new categories recognizing women veterans or military service members and social service leaders. The corporate leadership award has also been expanded to business leadership no matter the size of the company.

The other categories are community service and volunteerism, diversity/inclusion, education/mentorship, first responder, government, health care and law/law enforcement.

The council is accepting nominations to recognize and present $1,000 scholarships to three outstanding 12th grade female students in Burlington County. The scholarships will include the Alice Paul Champion Award, the Celeste Arties Memorial Award and the Elizabeth Coleman White STEM Award.

Guidelines and nomination forms can be obtained by visiting www.co.burlington.nj.us/268/Programs. For any questions, or to submit nomination forms, email womenscouncil@co.burlington.nj.us

Winners will be announced later in the year.

To view a list of the 2021 Award Honorees, visit www.co.burlington.nj.us/267/Outstanding-Women-of-Burlington

For more information follow the council on Facebook at @BurlingtonCountyWomen or visit http://co.burlington.nj.us/263/Womens-Advisory-Council

Through Tuesday, May 17

Middlesex County’s photography contest, Picture Middlesex County, runs through May 17, and is open to all New Jersey residents.

From photos of landscapes to closeups of plants, insects, birds and other wildlife, there are many photograph opportunities in Middlesex County.

The photo contest is open to all amateur and professional photographers, youth to adult. Ages 17 and under require parent/guardian consent on the entry form.

Photos must be taken within Middlesex County within the timeframe of the contest.

Individuals may submit up to two photos per category.

Contest Categories:

After the contest, all submissions will be displayed on Middlesex County’s Facebook page, where people will vote for their favorite photo by “liking” the picture. The 10-day voting period will be from May 20–30. This will determine the “People’s Choice Award” winners.

A judging committee will anonymously judge all the photos to determine the contest’s overall winner. Winning photos may be publicly displayed at a future county event.

For full contest rules and more information, visit https://discovermiddlesex.com/picture-middlesex-county/

Tuesday, May 17

20th Century Black Scientific Renaissance at Bell Labs will be discussed at 6 p.m. May 17 at Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

From the 1970s to 1990s, Bell Labs was the site of extraordinary achievement by Black scientists. Spend an evening discovering the personal stories of some of Bell Labs’ most outstanding scientists, researchers and mathematicians. Clyde Bethea, Marian Croak, William Massey and James West will share stories of their years at Bell Labs, outstanding achievements, as well as impressive records of mentoring under-represented students to achieve greatness in scientific and technological careers. The museum will be open to see the exhibition and meet the curators from 5-6:15 p.m. Doors open in the Stockton Education Center at Morven for the in-person event at 6:00 p.m. with light refreshments available. Q&A for both live and virtual attendees follows the lecture. A Zoom link will be shared on the day of the program. Cost: $20 in-person general admission, $15 in-person Morven members, $10 virtual general admission, and $5 virtual Morven members. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/20th-c-black-scientific-renaissance-at-bell-labs-panel-discussion-tickets-267854960397

May 18 to June 20

Special events May 20, June 4, June 17

In partnership with the New Jersey Council for the Humanities (NJCH), Mercer County Community College (MCCC) will host “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution. The exhibit comes to the gallery at MCCC May 18 to June 20. The gallery is located on the college’s West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road, on the second floor of the Communication building.

“Voices and Votes” examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by and for the people,” including the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot, and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.

Presented in six stand-alone sections, the exhibit features historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; interactive multimedia activities; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.

The MCCC exhibit will include a Mercer County section of artifacts from the Trenton Public Library’s Trentoniana Collection and a photographic survey of Mercer County monuments and murals.

Gallery hours for the exhibit are Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Closed on May 28 for Memorial Day weekend.)

Dates of note include open hours on MCCC’s Commencement Day, May 20; Future Voters Day on June 4; and A Tribute to John Watson on June 17.

The exhibit is presented free to the public and is appropriate for all age groups, including public schools, youth groups, and new voters.

More about the exhibit and special programs can be found at mccc.edu/voicesvotes.

Among other partners in the MCCC project are the New Jersey League of Women Voters and the Citizens Campaign through the Trenton Civic Trustees.

Group tours may be arranged by appointment. Volunteer opportunities are also available.

For more information, email mercervotesexhibit@mccc.edu.

Thursday, May 19

The Neshanic Garden Club, which consists of members from Hillsborough, Branchburg, Flemington, Skillman, Somerset, Belle Meade and Bridgewater, will host its annual fundraising plant auction May 19 at The Neshanic Station House, 412 Olive St., Neshanic Station.

The monthly meeting begins promptly at 9:45 a.m. and the auction will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a homecooked lunch prepared by Garden Club members.

Bring several indoor or outdoor plants, including perennials, herbs, bushes and trees.

All are invited. RSVP by emailing Alice Veglatte at allali53@aol.com or calling 908-334-6584.

Select dates, starting May 20

Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC will host an Employment Weekly job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20, Sept. 9 and Nov. 4 at the Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, in the Nordstrom corridor.

Job seekers can register at https://nmg.ticketleap.com/job9/?ct=t

Employers will receive 5% when booking two dates, or 15% off when booking three dates.

Email events@newspapermediagroup.com for vendor opportunities.

For more information, email areyes@newspapermediagroup.com

Saturday, May 21

NAMI Mercer (National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mercer County chapter) is planning its NAMIWalks hybrid walk fundraising event.

Join in person from 1-4 p.m. May 21 at West Lake Park in Robbinsville, or walk any time prior and send pictures and/or post on social media using #Together4MH, #WildAboutMH4All and #NAMIMercer.

This is the largest mental health awareness-raising event in the area and NAMI Mercer’s biggest fundraiser.

Register at www.namiwalks.org/mercercounty

For assistance, email walk@namimercer.org or call 609-799-8994.

The 11th Annual Miki & Friends Open AIR event will be held on May 21 from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at West Windsor Community Park, 271 Clarksville Road.

AIR, or Attitudes in Reverse, is dedicated to educating youth and adults about mental health, related disorders and suicide prevention.

The Harlem Wizards will visit Hillsborough High School on May 21 for an evening of fun and fundraising.

The Wizards will play basketball against a team of Auten Road Intermediate School (ARIS) administrators, staff and teachers playing as the ARIS All Stars.

The event is a fundraiser for Auten Road Intermediate School Home & School Association (ARSHSA).

Tickets to the game are available to the general public and can be purchased online. Tickets start at $15 for children and $20 for adults. There are also three special packages available that will get you special reserved seating close to the court, along with a team poster, and opportunities for player meet and greets.

Tickets may be available on game day at the Hillsborough High School for $24 for adults and $16 children, but since quantities are limited, purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended.

For Teens By Teens will hold a clothing drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21 at the Lawrence Community Center, 295 Eggerts Crossing Road, Lawrenceville.

The “For Me To You” Project will host a free store event for all ‘tweens to young adults in the Lawrence area. Everything offered will be new or gently used clothing items and accessories donated by members of the community.

Bring reusable bags.

For more information, email frommetoyou.projectnj@gmail.com or visit Instagram @from_me_to_you_project

ArtWalk 2022 is planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21.

The walk times will be staggered in half-hour increments.

After walking the one-mile route with scavenger hunt, return to the yard at West Windsor Arts, 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction, to make art, join a picnic lunch and enjoy music.

For more information and registration, visit https://westwindsorarts.org/event/artwalk-2022/

Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22

The 43rd annual Bordentown Street Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 and 22 on Farnsworth Avenue in Historic Bordentown.

For vendor information, visit https://bordentownstreetfair.com/

Through Sunday, May 22

The New Jersey State Museum will present “Posing Beauty in African American Culture,” a touring exhibition, exploring the contested ways in which African and African American beauty have been represented in historical and contemporary contexts.

Presented in the museum’s main first floor gallery through May 22, the exhibition was organized by the Department of Photography & Imaging at New York University, Tisch School of the Arts, and curated by Deborah Willis, PhD, University Professor and Chair of the Department.

The exhibition is divided into three thematic sections: “Constructing a Pose,” considers the interplay between the historical and the contemporary, between self-representation and imposed representation, and the relationship between subject and photographer. “Body and Image” questions the ways in which contemporary understanding of beauty has been constructed and framed through the body. “Modeling Beauty & Beauty Contests,” invites a reflection upon the ambiguities of beauty, its impact on mass culture and individuals, and how the display of beauty affects the ways in which we see and interpret the world and ourselves.

Artists in the exhibit include, among others, Carrie Mae Weems, Charles “Teenie” Harris, Sheila Pree Bright, Leonard Freed, Jamal Shabazz, Renee Cox, Edwin Rosskam, Hank Willis Thomas, Anthony Barboza, Bruce Davidson, Mickalene Thomas, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe, Gordon Parks and Wendel A. White.

The New Jersey State Museum is located at 205 W. State St. in Trenton. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. General admission is free, and donations to the NJ State Museum Foundation accepted.

All visitors over the age of two are required to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth.

For more information, visit www.statemuseum.nj.gov.

Tuesday, May 24

The Miracle League of Mercer County will hold a fundraising Beers & Dueling Pianos night from 6-9 p.m. May 24 at Old Hights Brewing Company, 123 W. Ward St., Hightstown, featuring The Flying Ivories.

The cost is $65 per ticket, plus a processing fee. Includes piano show and two beers.

Sponsored by Patuxent Engineering LLC.

For more information, visit www.miracleleaguemercer.org

Through June 26

Special event May 25

The Hightstown Cultural Arts Commission, in partnership with the Old Hights Brewing Company, presents Kaleidoscope, a group art exhibition of paintings in a variety of media including oil, acrylic, mixed media, and digital art that highlights a prism of colors found in botanicals, urban areas, landscapes and abstractions.

The artists include Gary Fournier, Spriha Gupta, Marisa Keris, Kathleen Hurley Liao and Phillip McConnell, and is curated by Hightstown Cultural Arts Commissioner Chanika Svetvilas.

The exhibition will be held through June 26.

Kaleidoscope will also feature an artist talk on May 25 at 6 p.m.

The brewery is located at 123 W. Ward St., Hightstown.

Saturdays and Sundays

May 28 and 29

June 4 and 5

The New Jersey Renaissance Faire announces its 13 season of its outdoor festival set in Medieval times.

The story unfolds at 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, May 28 and 29, and June 4 and 5, and continues through 6 p.m., rain or shine, at Liberty Lake, 1195 Florence-Columbus Road, Bordentown.

The family-friendly festival features a jousting contest, Tournament of Arms, sword fighting, fire breathing, aerialists, comedy, music, and hours of interactive entertainment.

Shop in the eclectic Merchant Village of fine artisans, featuring leather goods, jewelry, costumes and handmade crafts.

Feast on gourmet food, Dragon Legs, Spellbound and Third State craft beers, Valenzano wines, and whiskey tastings with the South Jersey Celtic Society.

Special attractions include Shelli Buttons; musical entertainment from Chaste Treasure, Righteous Blackguards and hammered dulcimer maestro Vince Conaway; and the talents and wit of Paolo Garbanzo, William Shakespeare, and the Lords of Adventure.

COVID restrictions have been lifted. Face masks are optional.

One-day fixed, flex, VIP or season passes are available; children under 5 are free. Parking is free.

This is a dog-friendly event with the purchase of dog ticket.

All tickets are available online or in-person.

For more information, visit www.NJRenFaire.com.

Saturday, May 28

Plans are underway for the Salute to Military Service Breakfast, Memorial Day Parade and Commemoration Program in Hillsborough on May 28.

Guests can register for the breakfast at 7:30 a.m. by calling the Recreation Department or visiting the Parks and Recreation website and following the “Register for Activities” link on the homepage.

The parade begins at 10 a.m., led by Hillsborough Township’s military service personnel.

The Garden of Honor ceremony will immediately follow the parade.

Rain date for the parade and ceremony will be Sunday, May 29.

Hillsborough youth-based organizations and local non-profit charitable organizations are invited to participate in the parade and can register to march by contacting the Recreation Department. No political organizations or associated political organizations are eligible to march with the exception of current elected officials.

All groups are encouraged to provide floats representing their organization.

Through June 1

The Dr. Esther Wollin Memorial Scholarship Fund offers a scholarship opportunity available to Jewish female students who reside in the Princeton Mercer Bucks community.

Monies from Dr. Wollin’s estate were designated to grant a college scholarship to eligible Jewish female full-time students who will be or are already attending Rutgers University and raised by their Jewish mother in a single-parent household in the Princeton Mercer Bucks Community.

Eligibility is based on financial need.



Submission deadline is June 1.

For more information or to apply, visit www.JFCSonline.org, or contact Joyce at 609-987-8100 or JoyceW@JFCSonline.org.

June 2

The Somerset County Business Partnership (SCBP), in cooperation with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (RWJUH), will hold Somerset County’s BizFest & Wellness Expo from 2-5 p.m. June 2 at TD Bank Ballpark, home of the Somerset Patriots, Bridgewater.

BizFest & Wellness Expo will include more than 70 display tables.

Registration for SCBP member businesses is open. Exhibit space fees are $300 of SCBP members with 25 employee and under; $400 for SCBP members with 26 employees and over; $250 for restaurants.

Admission to BizFest & Wellness Expo will be free of charge.

Sponsorship opportunities for members are available at fees from $500 to $2,500.

To register or for additional information, call 908-218-4300 or register online at https://bit.ly/BizFest22.

June 3-5

Westfield Senior High School Class of 1976 will hold its reunion weekend June 3-5.

The reunion will kick off on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. with a casual get-together at Crossroads in Garwood.

On June 4, join classmates at the Shady Rest at Scotch Hills Country Club for an event featuring a buffet, beer and wine and music.

Registration can be found at www.westfieldhigh76.com.

A website is available with more detailed information, including hotel and travel information.

For more information, contact either Ruth Liebesman at ruthliebesman@aol.com or Jim Bivona at jimbivona@gsinet.net.

June 4 through July 2

Special event June 4

The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) announces Interwoven Stories: The Final Chapter, the return of the community stitching project created by artist/activist Diana Weymar.

Weymar facilitated Interwoven Stories as the Arts Council’s 2016 Artist-in-Residence, creating a dialogue within the Princeton community. Each stitcher received a blank fabric page to tell a story through their memories, honor beloved family or friends, or return home to a favorite place through needle and thread.

Ultimately, more than 100 completed pages were donated to Interwoven Stories 2016 and displayed in the Arts Council’s Taplin Gallery to mark the culmination of her residency.

In 2018, the project was expanded and dubbed Interwoven Stories International, the result of Weymar taking the project on the road for two years to curate more than 250 pieces collected from the original Princeton project, plus pages from The Peddie School, the Nantucket Stitching Gam, the Zen Hospice Project (San Francisco), Open Space Art (Damascus, Syria), Build Peace (Columbia), the University of Puget Sound (Tacoma), Yarns/NoDominion Theater (Jersey City), and Trans Tipping Point Project (Victoria, BC).

This 2022 iteration is an opportunity for past participants to revisit their previous works and invite new stitchers to get involved.

Interwoven Stories: The Final Chapter has gone national, culminating in an exhibition on view in the ACP Taplin Gallery from June 4 through July 2.

Local resident and past Interwoven Stories participant Kyle Burkhardt joins the Interwoven Stories team as community liaison, organizing behind-the-scenes and leading stitching workshops for those who need help or just want to stitch with others.

Weymar will return for select workshops and the opening reception, scheduled for June 4.

Blank fabric pages are available for local pickup or domestic shipping for a donation of $15 or $20, respectively.

Participants are also welcome to sew their own page by following a video tutorial available on the Arts Council’s website.

Registration is required. Visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Sunday, June 5

Join CentralJersey.com at Monroe 33 Tennis, Basketball and Sports Center for their Kids Expo on June 5 from noon to 4 p.m.

Expect fun, games and more from vendors for kids and parents.

More information on vendors and activities coming soon.

This event is free, but pre-registration is requested for all attendees. Pre-register at nmg.ticketleap.com/kids22/

For vendor opportunities, email michelle@newspapermediagroup.com.

June 5 to Sept. 18

The nonprofit Friends for the Abbott Marshlands will present Voices for the Marsh, its 2022 biennial, 10th Juried Photography Exhibit, from June 5 to Sept. 18 at the Tulpehaking Nature Center’s galleries at 157 Westcott Ave., Hamilton.

It is juried by Al Horner of New Jersey Pinelands photographic fame, and Pat Coleman, naturalist and president of the Friends.

The show provides an opportunity for both fine art photographers and local hobbyists to capture the cultural and ecological richness of the marshlands and participate in the Friends’ efforts to build awareness and support for the protection and stewardship of the marshlands.

The Abbott Marshlands are a critical natural and cultural resource located in central New Jersey along the Delaware River between Trenton and Bordentown, including Hamilton. Its 3,000 acres of open space include the northernmost freshwater tidal marsh on the Delaware River and surrounding lowland and upland forests.

The Tulpehaking Nature Center provides educational resources, answers to questions for the public and bathrooms. There are free weekly and monthly group walks with registration at rotating locations between: Watson Woods, Spring Lake at Roebling Park, Northern Community Park, Bordentown Bluffs with Crosswicks Creek Water Trail, and D&R Canal State Park between Bordentown and Trenton. Another location will be added soon in Point Breeze State Park, the historic former estate of Joseph Bonaparte, and most recently, the Divine Word Missionary.

For more information, visit https://abbottmarshlands.org.

June 10 to 25

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) announced that tickets are available for the 18th Princeton Festival, planned for June 10-25, by phone at 609-497-0020 and online at princetonsymphony.org/festival.

This year’s festival will include three staged operas, chamber music, orchestral and pops concerts, plus cabaret and jazz nights all taking place under the festival’s outdoor performance tent being erected on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden at 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Baroque concerts can be enjoyed across the way at Trinity Episcopal Church.

The new artistic head of the Princeton Festival responsible for its creative programming is Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov.

All performances start at 7 p.m. with the exception of the opening night concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

Here is a comprehensive listing of ticketed performances:

Fri., June 10 – Opening Night: “Seven Deadly Sins” starring Storm Large. Kurt Weill’s sensual “The Seven Deadly Sins” explores age-old temptations in modern context on a program with Rodion Shchedrin’s “Carmen Suite.”

June 11, 12 and 18: Derrick Wang’s opera “Scalia/Ginsburg” and W.A. Mozart’s “The Impresario” – a thought-provoking, yet comedic double bill.

June 13: “What Makes it Great?”: “Death and the Maiden” with Ron Kapilow and the Signum Quartet. An exploration of Franz Schubert’s String Quartet in D Minor led by one of radio’s favorite musicologists.

June 14: “Schubert’s Late String Quartets” featuring the Signum Quartet. Schubert’s “Rosamunde” quartet and the String Quartet in G Major display the composer’s mastery of the form.

June 15: “Stephen Sondheim Tribute” Cabaret-style entertainment with Broadway vocalists Alyssa Giannetti and Jason Forbach.

June 16: “The Sebastians” New York City-based Baroque ensemble with a youthful vibe.

June 17 and 19: “Albert Herring” comic opera by Benjamin Britten about a young man who is declared May King when no virtuous maidens are to be found.

June 21: “Time for Three.” This string trio defies conventional boundaries, fusing their instruments with their voices as they perform Americana, modern pop, and classical music.

June 22: Aaron Diehl Trio. Pianist, composer and Juilliard grad Aaron Diehl leads his trio in a performance of works from the early jazz tradition.

June 23: Festival Chorus with the Sebastians. The Festival Chorus performs some of the most intricate and expressive music of the Baroque period.

June 24. Broadway POPS! starring Sierra Boggess.

June 25: Family POPS! with Rossen Milanov and the Princeton Symphony Orchestra. A fun mix of familiar classics, movie music and pop melodies at this family-friendly concert.

Beyond these performances, plans are underway for multiple ancillary events such as public lectures relating to works being performed and a poetry workshop and readings. These events will be free and open to the public.

Individual tickets range from $10 to $130; ticket packages are $18 and up.

Check the PSO’s Princeton Festival website for ticketing and event details at princetonsymphony.org/festival.

Saturday, June 11

The Bordentown Township Green Fair is scheduled for June 11.

Consider donating bicycles to families in need.

The Mercer County Community College (MCCC) Athletics Department and MCCC Foundation will host the college’s second annual Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony from 6-9 p.m. June 11 at Cobblestone Creek Country Club in Lawrenceville.

All proceeds will go to scholarships for current student-athletes and the improvement of the college’s athletic facilities.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes three Vikings national championship teams: 1968 men’s soccer, 1974 men’s basketball, and 2000 women’s tennis.

Nine individuals will also be inducted: Dan Gakeler (Baseball), Carole Gibilisco (Athletics Administrative Assistant), Diane Rose Kelly (Soccer and Softball), David Leckie (Soccer), Peter Lindauer (Soccer), Jennifer Lopresti Such (Softball), Robert Marchetti (Track and Field), Robert (“Bobby”) Sands (Basketball), and Mary Smith-Jones (Basketball).

Individual tickets are $100 per adult and $50 per child age 12 and under. Tickets include live music, dinner, complimentary beer and wine, and the awards ceremony.

Community members may show their support by becoming an event sponsor or placing an ad in the ceremony booklet. All sponsors will be recognized at the event, in MCCC’s 2022 Annual Report, and on the MCCC Athletics Hall of Fame website.

For more information about MCCC’s Hall of Fame event and to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/e/14XHcA?vid=r2rs3, email foundation@mccc.edu or call 609-570-3607.

Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19

The Redhawks Native American Arts Council will hold its Native American Heritage Celebration June 18 and 19 at the Middlesex County Fairgrounds, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Redhawk Council produces the largest heritage celebrations in the Northeast which include over 1,000 Native American artists, performers, and educators.

Buy tickets at raritanpw2022.eventbrite.com

Monday, June 20

The Vince Lipani Memorial Golf Outing will be held at the Royce Brook Golf Club, 201 Hamilton Road, Hillsborough, beginning with an 11 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. shotgun start, followed by a 6 p.m. dinner. Fees begin at $100 for dinner only; and for both golf and dinner $225 per individual golfer and $900 for a foursome.

A range of sponsorships are available ranging from $125 to $1,200.

Proceeds from the golf outing will be used by the Rotary Club of Hillsborough Foundation to support an annual scholarship, named in Mr. Lipani’s honor, for a graduating Hillsborough High School student pursuing a post-secondary education.

Lipani is a former Rotarian and founder of Central Jersey Nursery who passed away in July 2021 at age 81.

Registration and additional information can be obtained at www.birdease.com/lipanimemorialgolf

For other questions, contact Tod Mershon at 908-295-1368 or jetphan73@aol.com

Through June 30

Mercer County’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), offered in coordination with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, allows individuals meeting various income qualifications to apply for bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance and energy-related home repairs.

LIHEAP is designed to help low-income families and individuals meet home heating and medically necessary cooling costs.

This year, the application period is Oct. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

To be eligible for LIHEAP benefits, the applicant household must be responsible for home heating or cooling costs, either directly or included in the rent; and have gross income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Applications, forms and information can be found on the Office of Housing and Community Development’s programs page on the county website. Mail to County of Mercer LIHEAP/USF Programs, 640 S. Broad St., Room 106, P.O. Box 8068, Trenton 08650; fax to 609-278-2758; email housing@mercercounty.org; or drop off at Mercer County Administration Building, 640 S. Broad St., Trenton.

If an in-person appointment is necessary, clients can call 609-337-0933 or email heatingappt@mercercounty.org to schedule an appointment at the County Administration Building, 640 S. Broad St., Trenton; or Mercer County Connection, Hamilton Square Shopping Center, 957 Route 33 at Paxson Avenue, Hamilton.

For more information, contact Home Energy Assistance at 609-989-6959 (Spanish: 609-989-6736).

July 9 The Chivalrous Crickets concert has been rescheduled to 7-8:30 p.m. July 9 at the West Windsor Arts Council, 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction. Join an evening of Celtic, English and American folk music. A special opportunity to learn about their instruments, songs and more will be a part of the night, with a Q&A with the band following their performance.

For more information, visit https://westwindsorarts.org/event/chivalrous-crickets-concert/

August 10-12

The Somerset County 4-H Fair returns Aug. 10, 11 and 12 for free family fun.

The fair allows 4-H youth to present their hard work from throughout the year as a chance to celebrate and look ahead to the future.

Somerset County 4-H is currently looking for vendors, both food and commercial.

For more information, visit https://4histops.org/vendors-and-nonprofits

October 1 & 2

The Downtown Bordentown Association announced the return of the 32nd annual Cranberry Festival on Oct. 1 and 2.

For more information on the “Maker Fest on Farnsworth,” visit btowncranfest.com

Through November

Kingston: On The Map opens April 9 in the History Room at the D&R Canal Locktender’s House, on old Lincoln Highway (off Route 27) in Kingston.

On view Saturdays and Sundays from April to November from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The village of Kingston has hosted colonial taverns, armies during the American Revolution, canal boats, railroad trains and travelers on the Lincoln Highway. One of the oldest settlements in central New Jersey, Kingston evolved with America over its 340-year history.

The display uses journal entries and prints of a dozen historical maps to illustrate Kingston’s evolution, from settlement to commercial center to modern community. One map shows how Kingston moved between the colonies of east and west New Jersey. Another shows both Kingston and Princeton divided by county lines. Railroads appeared in the 19th century, disappearing by the 20th. The Delaware and Raritan Canal was built for commerce, but is now a recreation destination.

Air circulation is limited, so masks and distancing are requested.

For more information, visit www.khsnj.org/

Continuing events

This fall, Rider University will begin offering a cannabis studies certificate program. The 100% online program provides students with the credentials and expertise to enter the legal cannabis market.

The program explores the biological, legal, ethical, business and practical aspects of the industry through four courses.

The capstone course is taught by an industry professional, allowing students to gain experience and learn about future internship and job opportunities.

The program is open to those interested in any aspect of the cannabis industry, with no prerequisites or previous degrees required.

Registration is required at https://admissions.rider.edu/register/cannabislaunch

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Somerset, Hunterdon, and Warren Counties (CASA SHaW), which is dedicated to foster children in the region, is seeking applications from individuals in the community to serve on the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees.

Individuals who are interested in applying to become a member of the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees should send their resumes and credentials to CASA SHaW at info@casashaw.org.

CASA SHaW is part of a statewide network of community-based, non-profit programs that recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers to “Speak Up for a Child” removed from home due to abuse or neglect. CASA is the only program in New Jersey that uses trained volunteers to work one-on-one with children, ensuring that each one gets the services needed and achieves permanency in a safe, nurturing home.

For more information, visit www.casaofnj.org.

Hillsborough’s Department of Parks & Recreation is in need of volunteers, high school age and above, to assist with various programs.

Opportunities include, but are not limited to, youth sport coaches, youth program assistants, behind-the-scenes operations, and township special events.

Interested parties can apply by completing the volunteer application form located on the Parks and Recreation website under “headlines,” scanning the QR code located on Recreation Department fliers or seasonal brochures, or by stopping by the Municipal Building on South Branch Road and filling out the application in person.

Registration for the 2022 Annual Clean-Up Drop Off Program in Hillsborough is open.

Residents wishing to participate in this or any other Department of Public Works programs must first create an account and register for the events through the Public Works Membership Program on Community Pass.

The Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services (OoA&DS) is conducting a survey to identify the most necessary programs and services for people age 60 and over, persons living with disabilities and caregivers who reside in Somerset County.

The Needs Assessment Survey will be available online and through county-operated senior wellness centers, service provider agencies, and the OoA&DS.

To complete the survey, visit https://SoCoNJ.gov/Needs-Survey.

All information is confidential.

If there is more than one eligible member in the household, each person should complete their own survey. Caregivers may complete the survey for a loved one who is unable to complete the form.

Data collected from this survey will guide county officials in prioritizing and planning for future programs and services.

The Office on Aging and Disability Services connects seniors, their caregivers, and adults with disabilities to the programs and services they need to remain independent and active in their community. Examples of currently funded programs include information and assistance, paratransit services, home health services, Project Lifesaver, congregate nutrition programs, and home delivered meals.

For more information about the survey or other programs and services, contact the Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services at 908-704-6346 or toll-free at 1-888-747-1122.

Bordentown’s Community Garden has limited plots available for rent.

Renters must follow organic practices and rules.

Plots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fee is $25.

Email environmentalcommission@bordentowntownship.org to reserve a spot.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Metuchen, is offering crisis counseling services for those affected by Tropical Storm Ida last September.

New Jersey Hope and Healing Crisis Counseling Program will offer confidential and anonymous services for free, including stress management, emotional support, linkage to resources, daily or drop-in Zoom calls, and motivational quotes.

For more information, call 732-646-4077 or email eschwartz@ccdom.org

Hillsborough Township’s Senior Chapters A and B each provide an experience for seniors looking to get out, mingle and experience new things. Trips, theaters, entertainment, card games, speakers, hobbies, talent shows, restaurants, history, and health screenings are some of the activities.

The first and second Thursdays of each month are designated for regular meetings at the municipal building for Chapter A and Chapter B, respectively.

Any Hillsborough senior age 60 or over who is interested in learning more can contact the Social Services Department at 908-369-3880.

The East Windsor Community Garden provides residents the opportunity to rent a plot of land to plant their own fruits and vegetables. The garden is located on Disbrow Hill Road open space property, adjacent to the Disbrow Hill playing fields and across from Etra Lake Park.

Gardeners will be assigned a plot which will be identified by a numbering system.

Applications for participation are available, with initial planting projected to take place in early April.

Detailed written information is available to participants and an orientation will be held with a full review of the rules and guidelines, information for access to their plot, and guidance regarding how to start the new garden.

For an application or information, visit www.east-windsor.nj.us or call the Municipal Clerk’s office at 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

Girls on the Run of Central New Jersey is seeking coaches for its spring season.

Girls on the Run is a physical, activity-based, positive youth development program for girls in grades 3-8. The eight-week program incorporates running to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development and foster team building and community service.

Volunteer coaches use a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.

Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be at least 18 years old to serve as an assistant or 21 years old to serve as a head coach.

All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and attend a training session.

Teams meet twice a week for 75 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in a 5K event in June.

Girls on the Run of Central NJ currently serves girls at 117 sites in Camden, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Somerset counties.

For more information, visit www.gotrcnj.org/Coach or contact Executive Director Donna York at donna.york@girlsontherun.org.

More than $325 million of federal funding will be used to provide financial assistance and counseling for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) will assist eligible homeowners with up to $35,000 in aid. The funds for the program have been allocated by Congress from the Homeowner Assistance Program within the federal stimulus American Rescue Plan.

To be eligible for financial assistance, families must have suffered a COVID-19 related financial hardship occurring after Jan. 20, 2020, such as increased expenses due to child care or funeral expenses, or lost income such as having lost a job. To be eligible, a family must earn less than 150% of their respective county’s median income.

To check qualifications, visit FY 2021 Homeowner Assistance Fund Income Limits. ERMA will also provide free housing counseling services to help homeowners apply for this program. Counselors will guide them through all available options, and even work with their loan servicers to achieve the best outcome possible for their family. These counselors will also ensure that the process is accessible to those without access to the internet or those having difficulties navigating the process.

For assistance applying for the program, call 855-647-7700 or email HAFServicing@njhmfa.gov.

For a list of free housing counselors who can help with the application, visit tinyurl.com/HAFcounselor.

Applications for assistance can be submitted at njerma.com.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) and the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator of Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES), which is responsible for overseeing addiction-fighting efforts across the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, have renewed their partnership to host the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series in 2022.

The Learning Series, which began in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, features regular webinars focusing on various aspects of the opioid epidemic and its impact on New Jersey and the nation. It is a branch of PDFNJ’s Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day initiative, which is held annually on Oct. 6 to educate residents and prescribers on the risks of prescription opioids and to raise awareness of the opioid crisis throughout the state.

The 2022 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series will include a webinar every month on wide-ranging topics concerning the opioid epidemic, including medication-assisted treatment, harm reduction, the impact on families and addiction recovery.

To learn more about the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day and for a schedule of this year’s webinars, visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org.

Volunteers are needed to help end domestic violence in Burlington County.

The Domestic Violence Response Team consists of volunteers who work with Providence House, domestic violence services and police departments to help people who experience domestic violence by empowering and advocating for survivors.

Must be 18 years of age or older, a resident or employee of Burlington County, have a valid New Jersey driver’s license and access to transportation, and no criminal history.

For more information, call 856-904-4344 or email abaum@cctrenton.org

East Windsor residents can volunteer for appointment to various township boards and committees, including the Clean Communities Advisory Committee, Commission on Aging, East Windsor Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse, Economic Development Committee, Environmental Commission, Health Advisory Board, Local Assistance Board, Planning Board, Recreation Commission, and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The mayor and council will make appointments at the January reorganization meeting, as well as throughout the year as opportunities arise.

Residents interested in volunteering can obtain an application form from the Municipal Clerk or from the township website or send a letter of interest and a resume or information about their background to: Mayor Janice S. Mironov and Council Members, East Windsor Township Municipal Building, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520; or fax to 609-443-8303.

For an application form or further information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

The U.S. State Department is experiencing longer than usual delays in the processing times of passports.

For those looking to travel and needing to renew their passports, it is advised to begin this process immediately. The current wait times for passport services is 10 weeks for expedited services and up to 14 weeks from the time of submission for a regular application. This delay is likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding passports, visit the Mercer County Clerk’s website at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/passports or call the clerk’s passport office at 609-989-6473; for Spanish, call 609-989-6131 or 609-989-6122.

Appointments at the Mercer County Connection, located at 957 Route 33, Hamilton, are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Mercer County Connection, call 609-890-9800.

All customers must have applications filled out, money orders and checks along with documentation and copies prior to appointment. Delays in appointment availability may be experienced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While Somerset County residents are waiting to receive the 2022 Recycling Schedule in the mail, the curbside calendar is available on Somerset County’s website and on the Recycle Coach App.

Visit https://bit.ly/2022RecyclingCalendar to view the 2022 Recycling Schedule and the Recycling How-to Guide.

Residents also can look up their town’s recycling schedule at www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle-coach.

Download the Recycle Coach App at www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle-coach to access the recycling schedule, pickup reminders, “What Goes Where” search tools and more.

For more information about recycling, contact the Somerset County Recycling Center at 732-469-3363 or visit www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle.

To stay up-to-date with Somerset County events and information, sign up for free email alerts at www.co.somerset.nj.us/subscribe

Mercer County’s Swift911 system notifies the public in the event of an emergency or for sharing important information via phone, text or email.

All calls will have the caller ID of “Mercer County Alert.”

Personal information will not be provided to any outside agencies or companies.

To sign up, visit www.mercercounty.org/departments/emergency-management-public-safety/mercer-county-emergency-notification-system

For assistance with registration, email OEM@mercercounty.org

Mercer County posts regarding emergency closures are available at www.cancellations.com/ and www.fox29.com/closings

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

The Mercer County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) unit invites any licensed health care professional, practicing or retired, who lives or works in Mercer County and any community volunteer who lives or works in Mercer County who has an interest in health and emergency preparedness issues to join.

MRC volunteers supplement existing emergency and public health resources to prepare for and respond to emergencies at a local level. All volunteers receive free training.

Sign up at https://njlmn.njlincs.net/jsp/mrc-index.jsp or call 609-989-6887 for more information.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Marketfair Princeton launched a Mall Rewards App that’s one of only two shopping centers in the state to offer such as technology service.

Marketfair Rewards is an app-based loyalty program where members can accumulate points in a variety of ways and use those points to redeem gifts such as discounts, gift cards to retailers, restaurant and wellness services and more in a shopping cart environment.

Download the app to a mobile device where the customer will receive 200 points for signing up. After every purchase, the customer has up to seven days to submit their receipt through the app which will immediately store the receipt for future use while also providing the guest with 1 point for every $1 spent.

Current participating retailers include Anthropologie, William Sonoma, Orange Twist, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Francesca’s, Athleta, Club Pilates, GAP, Eastern Mountain Sports, White House Black Market, Barnes & Noble and AMC.

Restaurants include Corners Bakery Café, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and TGI Friday’s.

The collaborative oral history project, Voices of Princeton, is seeking to preserve community members’ pandemic stories. This collecting initiative is being led by the Princeton Public Library and the Historical Society of Princeton as part of the Voices of Princeton project. Community members can record a conversation with a family member, friend, or neighbor, or can record a monologue reflection. Comprehensive instructions, including technology tips and question prompts, are available in a pandemic oral history guide on the Voices of Princeton website. No oral history experience or special equipment is needed. Questions probe reflection on pandemic life, including day-to-day activities, emotions, family, activities, new hobbies, coming out of isolation, vaccination, and hopes and plans for the future. All recordings will be archived at the Historical Society of Princeton and will be made available on the Voices of Princeton website. Stories already shared over the past year are available now as part of the COVID-19 Collection on the Voices of Princeton website. For more information, visit www.princetonlibrary.org

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

Send items to calendar@centraljersey.com. The deadline for submissions each week is 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For details, call 732-358-5200, ext. 8233.