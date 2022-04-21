Dress for Success’ women’s empowerment breakfast will focus on the art of letting go

Dress for Success Central New Jersey (DFSCNJ) will hold its annual Women’s Empowerment Breakfast featuring Tiffany Dufu, author of “Drop the Ball,” a memoir and manifesto that shows women how to cultivate the ability to let go.

“Drop the Ball” urges women to embrace imperfection, to expect less of themselves and more from others; only then can they focus on what they truly care about, devote the necessary energy to achieving their real goals, and create the type of rich, rewarding life we all desire, according to information provided by Dress for Success.

The event will be held virtually from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. May 11.

“We are thrilled to have Tiffany as our speaker this year,” Melissa Tenzer, CEO, DFSCNJ, said in the statement. “Tiffany is catalyst at large when it comes to the advancement of women and girls. Her mission in life is to create a world in which women’s gifts and voices are fully harnessed for the benefits of all of us. Her mission aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering women and girls to thrive in work and in life. Leadership is born when women are given the tools to succeed. Our goal is to inspire our clients to feel encouraged and motivated to work hard to make positive changes that will lead to a better life for themselves and their families.”

According to Dufu, “I want all of us to wake up to our own power and create the change we seek. I’ve experienced firsthand that power comes from having a clear purpose and the passion to pursue it. Brave authenticity, uncompromising integrity, and graceful resilience along the way don’t hurt either,” she said in the statement.

The event will be conducted live over Zoom with a Q&A opportunity at the end.

Individual registrations are $50 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

All proceeds help support disadvantaged women gaining the skillset to get employed.

Register at https://dfscnjwomensempowermentbreakfast.eventbrite.com.

For more information about DFSCNJ, visit centralnj.dressforsucess.org.

Dress for Success Central New Jersey is dedicated to empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. The organization provides job readiness, educational, career mentoring and image enhancement programs that support clients through every stage of their employment journey – from pre-employment needs to professional development. Since opening its doors in 2007, DFSCNJ has served 11,000 women and girls. Although its office is in Lawrence Township, Dress for Success Central New Jersey services Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset, Hunterdon, Ocean and Union counties.