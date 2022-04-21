ADA playground upgrades scheduled to be made at Millstone Park

MILLSTONE – A $299,600 contract has been awarded by the Township Committee in Millstone Township for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) playground improvements at Millstone Park, Red Valley Road.

During a meeting on April 6, committee members awarded the contract to Thor Construction Group, LLC. Under the terms of the contract, the company will provide ADA improvements to the playgrounds at Millstone Park.

A bid was also submitted by Whirl Construction Inc. in the amount of $364,665. Cypreco Industries Inc. and Down to Earth Landscaping also applied for the contract, but did not have bids received, according to a resolution that was passed by the governing body.

Thor Construction Group received the contract as the lowest bidder.

Millstone Park is a 186-acre facility on Red Valley Road which has been under development since 2016. The park was opened to the public in the fall of 2021. Work on the second phase of Millstone Park is continuing.

The park will eventually have nine general purpose fields (six with lights), restrooms, a kitchen serving facility, a trail that can be used for walking, jogging and horseback riding, a playground, and a boat-accessible pond that can be used for fishing and irrigation.

In other business, Township Committee members passed a resolution which increases a contract with attorney Richard Shaklee to appear and act as special counsel for Code Enforcement Officer Dan Specht in ongoing litigation with local business owner Dan Murphy.

According to the resolution, the contract with Shaklee to provide professional legal services will increase from an amount not to exceed $5,000 to an amount not to exceed $10,000. The resolution states that a need exists to increase the contract amount.

Murphy filed a complaint in U.S. District Court against Millstone Township and Specht in 2020 alleging racial discrimination toward his business and himself. He is seeking declaratory relief and injunctive relief against the defendants.

The township’s answer to the complaint denies negligence and alleges the complaint fails to set forth a claim where relief may be granted from the municipality.

Specht and other municipal officials state that the U.S. District Court lacks jurisdiction regarding certain aspects of the matter. Municipal officials are demanding damages from Murphy.