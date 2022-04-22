Employee of Empire Marble and Granite killed by slab of concrete

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 37-year-old worker from Empire Marble and Granite was struck and killed by a slab of granite that fell on him.

At 3:28 p.m. April 21, members of the South Brunswick Police Department, South Brunswick EMS and Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to the 5 Chris Court address for a report of a man trapped under a slab of concrete, according to information provided by the police department on April 22.

Officers arrived to find the man’s coworkers had removed much of the slab off of him, according to reports.

EMS arrived and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined a customer had picked out a slab of granite and the workers were moving it when it fell backwards onto the victim, according to the statement.

The victim was from Marlton where he lived with his wife and children.

The investigation is continuing by the United States Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).