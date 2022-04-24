HomeNews TranscriptNews Transcript NewsFreehold Fire Department marks 150th anniversary with solemn ceremony

Freehold Fire Department marks 150th anniversary with solemn ceremony

JENNIFER AMATO, Managing Editor
PHOTOS BY JENNIFER AMATO
Two bagpipers from Christian Brothers Academy lead a procession of members of the Freehold Fire Department to their 150th anniversary ceremony on April 24, 2022.

The Freehold Borough Fire Department held a ceremonial service to celebrate its 150th anniversary on April 24.

The department was initially founded on April 20, 1872.

Nolan Higgins directed the service, which included a procession by the Freehold Fire Department down West Main Street to the firehouse, led by two bagpipers from Christian Brothers Academy; an invocation by the Rev. Jonathan Elsensohn, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Freehold; the singing of the national anthem; a rose presentation to the widows of the fire department; a presentation of resolutions by members of the Freehold Borough Council and Freehold Township Committee; the history of the department presented by borough historian Kevin Coyne; The Firefighters Prayer read by Deacon Matthew Nicosia, chaplain of the Freehold Fire Department; the tolling of the firehouse bell after the reading of the names of the fallen (Lester Van Schoick, Leroy Van Schoick, Joseph Storey, John Felton and Alfred Thomas Landwehr); and a closing benediction by Jennifer Elsensohn, pastoral associate from the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine of Freehold Township.

