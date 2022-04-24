Head-on crash sends three West Windsor residents to the hospital

A head-on crash between a Ford Econoline van and a Toyota Prius on Clarksville Road sent three people – including a three-year-old girl – to the hospital shortly after 6 p.m. April 22, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The crash occurred when the Ford Econoline van, which was traveling south on Clarksville Road, crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and struck the Toyota Prius head-on, police said. The van and the car suffered heavy front-end damage.

Police determined that the driver of the Ford Econoline van reportedly failed to control his vehicle and turned into oncoming traffic, possibly to avoid striking another vehicle in front of the van.

The crash, which occurred near Blue Jay Way, closed Clarksville Road for three hours while police investigated.

The 40-year-old driver of the Toyota Prius complained of pain to her right arm and entire left side, police said. The three-year-old girl was unable to move her right arm, police said. The child, who was restrained by a forward-facing car seat in the rear passenger side, also suffered restraint burns to her left collar bone, police said.

The 35-year-old driver of the Ford Econoline van reported minor complaints of pain, police said.

The two drivers and the child, all of whom are West Windsor residents, were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton for treatment.

The West Windsor Police Department, the West Windsor Division of Fire & Emergency Services, West Windsor Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 and its fire police unit, the Princeton Junction Volunteer Fire Co. and paramedics responded to the crash.