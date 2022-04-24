Independent Datebook, April 27

• Middletown Township Public Library will host local historian Greg Caggiano as he presents “The Titanic: 110 Years Later” at 7 p.m. May 11 in the community room. On April 15, 1912, four days into a trip from England to New York City, the RMS Titanic sank and 1,517 lives were lost. Historian and Brookdale Community College lecturer Greg Caggiano will lead a program on the story of the Titanic – its voyage and sinking. All are welcome to join this educational in-person history program. Registration is recommended, but not required. To register or read more, visit the library’s calendar page at mtpl.org

• The Monmouth County Park System will present the musical “Camelot,” produced by Mickey and Judy Productions, in the Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft. Musical numbers include “I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight,” “If Ever I Would Leave You” and “C’est Moi.” Performances are 7 p.m. May 13, 14, 20 and 21. The show is open to ages 12 and up, under 18 with adult. The cost is $15 per person; $10 for persons 55 and up and children age 12-17. Tickets sold at the door as space permits; however, pre-registration is recommended. To register, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: May 1, Temple Beth Ahm, 550 Lloyd Road, Aberdeen Township, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; May 3, Church of St. Anselm, 1028 Wayside Rd, Tinton Falls, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; May 9, Congregation B’nai Israel, 171 Ridge Road, Rumson, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; May 12, Point Road Elementary School, 357 Little Silver Point Road, Little Silver, 3-7:30 p.m.; May 23, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; May 24, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• Temple Shalom of Aberdeen Township will hold a “Volunteers for Israel” program with speaker Mark Werner on May 1 at 7 p.m. The talk will be via Zoom. To get the Zoom link and register, call 732-566-2621 or email shalom@templeshalomnj.org. Werner has volunteered on Israeli military bases for 18 years to show support for Israel. He has written about Sar-El, an organization that enables volunteers from around the world to work in a civilian capacity on Israeli military bases.

• Morganville United Methodist Church, 215 Conover Road, off Route 79, Marlboro, will reopen its Saturday thrift shop on May 7. The thrift shop will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through July. New and nearly items including clothing, toys, home decor, jewelry, housewares, crafts and holiday decorations will be available for purchase. All are welcome to visit the thrift shop.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host its annual Creative Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. This juried arts festival features specially selected artists’ works of pottery, photography, jewelry, paintings and other mediums. The festival also includes live music, free activities and artist demonstrations. Admission and parking are free. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Traditional Quilting Demonstration on April 30 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See a quilter demonstrate hand stitching. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The 2022 Made in Monmouth event will be held on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft. The event is free to vendors and residents. Made in Monmouth will showcase locally made products, such as baked goods, jewelry, wine, home décor and more. Interested producers and manufacturers may apply for the wait list by contacting the Division of Economic Development by emailing econdev@co.monmouth.nj.us or call 732-431-7470 for more information.

• Monmouth County officials have scheduled paper shredding events so residents have the opportunity to dispose of old documents and confidential files safely. All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: May 21, Eatontown municipal lot off Throckmorton Avenue; July 9, Matawan-Aberdeen Train Station, Parking Lot 1; Aug. 20, Aberdeen Municipal Building, 1 Aberdeen Square; Sept. 10, Union Beach Recycling Center, 1400 Florence Ave.; and Nov. 12, Middletown North High School, 63 Tindall Drive, Middletown. County residents may shred up to 100 pounds of documents. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. Information about the paper shredding events and recycling can be found in the recycling section of the county’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• The Freehold Elks Motorcycle Committee will present the New Jersey State Elks Army of Hope Poker Run 2022, in memory of Chris Malvone and other fallen and severely wounded veterans, on April 30, rain or shine. All are welcome to register from 9-11 a.m. at Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454, 73 E. Main St., Freehold Borough. The Poker Run starts and ends at the lodge. The cost is $20 per rider and $15 per passenger, and includes the poker run, a party at 1 p.m. food, beverages and DJ. Admission to the party only is $15. Details: Christine Reese, 347-739-6254, or Joe Pindilli, 908-635-4788.

• The Rutgers Master Gardeners will hold their Spring Garden Day Plant Sale on May 13-14 at the Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station, through Rutgers University, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. Great plants and free garden talks by Rutgers Master Gardeners will be available both days.

Details: Visit https://monmouth.njaes.rutgers.edu/master-gardeners/

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

