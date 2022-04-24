MALEA holds Ramadan Iftar, recognizing important members of the community

The Muslim American Law Enforcement Association’s (MALEA) second annual Ramadan Iftar was held April 21 at Masjid Al-Wali in Edison.

Lt. Kamil Warraich, MALEA president, delivered the welcoming remarks, which were followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. MALEA Imam Dr. Shadee Elmasry offered a prayer. Keynote speaker was Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin, while U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger was the special guest speaker.

During the awards ceremony, ASAC Nicholas Kolen of the Drug Enforcement Administration received the Career Achievement Award; David Leonardis, training and outreach liaison for the Division of Criminal Justice, received the Community Outreach & Partnership Award; Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone was named Prosecutor of the Year; Edison Police Sgt. Donald Ship was named Officer of the Year for Public Service; Jersey City Police Sgt. Omar Aly was named Officer of the Year for Leadership; and Chairman Siraj Bora of Masjid Al-Wali was presented with the President’s Pillar of the Community Award.