Cleanup of Bicentennial Park also teaches scouts about recycling, composting

EAST BRUNSWICK – To celebrate Earth Day, Cub Scouts from Pack 501 teamed up with the Township of East Brunswick, East Brunswick Sustainable Jersey Task Force, East Brunswick Department of Waste Management & Recycling, and the community at large for an Earth Day Community Cleanup of Bicentennial Park.
Mayor Brad Cohen spoke to the children in attendance on April 22 about recycling, along with Rachel Cohen and Robert Zuckerman, economic development officer.
Doriann Kerber and Kathryn Nguyen, members of the Sustainable Jersey Task Force, brought informative displays and a question bank wheel. There were posters on tick prevention, composting, the importance of recycling and more.
Cub Scout Pack 501 is holding a fundraiser for the pack by selling discount coupon booklets for $5 each. If interested, email ScoutingFun501@gmail.com
Pack 501 is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade. For information on how to join the pack, message on Facebook or email ScoutingFun501@gmail.com
