‘Green Get Together’ will include bike rodeo, electric vehicle display

A children’s bicycle rodeo and an exhibit of electric vehicles will cap off the Mercer County Sustainability Coalition’s week-long “Greening Together” environmental celebration April 30.

The “Green Get Together” will be held at Lawrence High School in Lawrence Township from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., said event organizer Pam Mount. The entrance to the high school parking lot is off Gainsboro Road.

One of the highlights of the event is the bike rodeo, Mount said. Guided by adults, children will learn how to ride their bicycles safely on a special bike rodeo trail. Each child also will receive a new bicycle helmet from Capital Health Systems’ Safe Kids program.

Children can also express how they feel about the environment by leaving chalk messages on the asphalt in the high school parking lot.

Visitors can talk to people who own electric cars and who will bring their cars for display, Mount said. They can also learn about the benefits of battery-powered lawn maintenance equipment.

There will be a reusable bag giveaway, just in time for the new law that bans plastic bags and paper bags which takes effect May 4. A demonstration on how to make no-sew reusable bags from T-shirts will be offered, too.

A clothing repair demonstration also is on tap.

A composting demonstration and worm sale will illustrate how food scraps can be composted. There will be tips for homeowners who want to de-carbonize their homes, Mount said.