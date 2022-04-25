Princeton military cadet selected as National Science Foundation Fellow

U.S. Military Academy Cadet Alexa Zammit, a native of Princeton, was named a recipient of the National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP).

The NSF GRFP chose six cadets to pursue degrees following graduation in May. The program recognizes and supports outstanding graduate students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines who are pursuing research-based graduate degrees at accredited United States institutions, according to information provided by USMA at West Point.

“Congratulations to our newest NSF Fellows. These scholars join a long line of leaders dedicated to applied research for the Army and nation,” U.S. Military Academy Dean of the Academic Board, Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves, said in a prepared statement. “This tremendous accomplishment is the culmination of years of hard work, and we couldn’t be prouder of our scholars, their research programs, and mentors.”

Zammit is a chemical engineering major whose research consists of nanomaterial synthesis in creating lightweight, porous and conductive biomaterials for biosensor and energy-storage applications, according to the statement. The synthesis method she uses optimizes specific surface area, pore geometry, and metal nanostructure size to achieve these potential applications.

Currently, Zammit is the battalion commander for 1st Battalion, 2nd Regiment and is a member of Company A-2’s Sandhurst Military Skills Team and has earned the Superintendent’s Achievement Award and Distinguished Cadet Award, according to the statement.

Zammit is an active member on the Competitive Flying Team, Cadet Media Group, a member of the Chinese Language and Culture Association and the president of the West Point Chapter of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

She is a member of the Sailing Team.

Zammit branched Aviation and will attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she will pursue a Master of Science in materials science and engineering.

Zammit graduated from Princeton High School in 2018

“Being a recipient of the NSF GRF is an extraordinary opportunity that will enable me to learn from and conduct research with subject-matter experts in my field. I am incredibly grateful for this chance to gain a new depth of understanding as I pursue a master’s degree,” Zammit said in the statement.