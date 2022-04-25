Three people charged with drug offenses

An investigation into a shoplifting incident at the Home Depot store on Route 33 led to drug-related charges being leveled against three Mount Ephraim residents on April 14, according to the East Windsor Township Police Department.

A police officer, who was sent to Home Depot to investigate a shoplifting incident, observed three people sitting in a vehicle in the store’s parking lot, according to reports. The officer reportedly discovered that two of the three people had allegedly left the store without paying for items valued at more than $4,300.

During the course of the investigation, the officer allegedly noticed suspected controlled dangerous substances in plain view in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia that allegedly belonged to one of the occupants, a 47-year-old man, according to police.

The 47-year-old man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released, pending a court date.

The other two occupants – a 34-year-old and a 35-year-old – were charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 34-year-old was also charged with two counts of possession of a prescription drug.

The duo also had active warrants for their arrest, police said. The 34-year-old had outstanding warrants issued by Gloucester County and the 35-year-old was found to have an outstanding warrant from Stafford Township.

The 34-year-old was taken to the Mercer County Correctional Center on the outstanding warrants from Gloucester County, and the 35-year-old was turned over to the Stafford Township Police Department.