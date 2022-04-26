Community Bulletin Board: Criterion Sentinel (for April 27)

The Metuchen Public Library invites adults to the following events:

Spring Cleaning: Maximize Your Storage and What to Store Where (Hybrid), 7:30 p.m. April 27. Best-selling author and organizing humorist Jamie Novak will share clever and creative ways to make the most of the space you have. Learn decluttering and storage tips, then join Novak for a tiny tidy-up, live. Registration is required.

Better Late: Poems and Prose by Marcia Holtzman (Hybrid), 7 p.m. April 28. Special evening of poetry and art that will be a tribute to the late Marcia Holtzman, a poet and educator who worked in Metuchen schools for more than 30 years. “Better Late” is a recently published collection of her poems and prose, informed by her commitment to social justice, her passion for human rights, and her love of animals. Registration is required if attending virtually, and recommended if attending in-person.

To register, visit metuchenlibrary.org/calendar or call the library at 732-632-8527.

Clara Barton Cleanup Day will start at 8 a.m. April 30 in Edison. Volunteers are needed to collect trash in the neighborhood.

Wear comfortable clothing that can get dirty. Supplies will be provided.

The Edison Recreation Department, in cooperation with the Edison Board of Education, announced registration for the A.B.C. (After Before School Child Care) Program and the Y.A.P. (Young Adolescent Program) began for the 2022-23 school year.

The A.B.C. Program is held throughout the school year in all public elementary schools for children in grades K-5 from 7-9 a.m. and from 3:30-6 p.m.

The Y.A.P. is held during the school year in all public middle schools for children in grades 6-8 from 3-6 p.m. If the child is in middle school they can only join the afternoon session.

The Edison Board of Education will be offering full-day kindergarten starting in September. Children in kindergarten can now enroll in the morning and/or afternoon sessions.

These programs are first come, first served, and space is limited. If the program is full you will be placed on a waiting list until there is an opening in the program.

The general cost is $35 non-refundable registration fee per child to apply. Morning session is $160 per month. Afternoon session is $220 per month. Both sessions are $350 per month. Fees for additional child(ren) from the same household for both programs will be half of the monthly fee.



To register, visit www.edisonnj.org/departments/recreation_department/. For additional information or A.D.A. concerns, call the Recreation Office at 732-248-7310.

The Rutgers Business School Center for Women in Business CWIB Summit 2022: Declare Your Bold Vision has changed to a virtual format from 10 a.m. to noon April 29.

Join a workshop with Lisa McCarthy, CEO and co-founder of Fast Forward Group.

Moderated by Lisa Kaplowitz, executive director of CWIB.

For ticket information, registration and an itinerary, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/declare-your-bold-vision-tickets-256880044127

The schedule for the Spring 2022 Eco-Tours of Edison are as follows:

Bicycle Tour of Edison and Metuchen, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $10 per rider. Meet at the Edison municipal building, 100 Municipal Blvd. There will be rest stops and snacks along the 25-mile route. This is the 26th year.

Walk along the waterfront of the Raritan River from 9:30-11:30 a.m. May 22. Meet at the Edison Boat Basin at the end of Meadow Road. After walking along the river, head to Glendale Avenue to the site of a new park, and hike to White Rock.

Celebrate National Trails Day along the Middlesex Greenway Extension from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 4, beginning at Memorial Park on Memorial Parkway, Metuchen. Hike the proposed Middlesex Greenway Extension.

Experience the Battle of the Short Hills from 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 26. Meet at the end of Hayduk Drive. Hike 100 acres of forest that was the site of the 1777 Battle of the Short Hills. Dogs are allowed.

Art meets environment in a juried outdoor show that will kick off the ArtCycle Greenway Gallery in Metuchen. The Metuchen Arts Council is putting out a call to artists to participate in creating art for this juried outdoor gallery show.

For this installment, the Arts Council will provide old, metal traffic signs to a select group of Middlesex County artists to be recycled into works of art, both 2D and 3D, that will raise awareness of the importance of local land preservation for recreation.

One artists can choose any number of signs required to create the final piece.

The artworks will be installed on poles in a garden setting at the main trailhead entrance of the Metuchen portion of the Middlesex Greenway. The Greenway cuts through the center of the borough on its way through Edison and Woodbridge.

The theme of the art work will be “Nature as a healer.”

Ten artists will be selected and commissioned based on their appreciation of the theme, uniqueness of concept, and suitability to be exhibited outdoors. Middlesex County artists are invited to register at www.metuchenartscouncil.com, with a description of their concept in text or as an illustration.

The registration deadline and concept submission deadline is April 25. Once selected, artwork will be due Aug. 1. A public celebration and unveiling is scheduled for Oct. 22.

For registration and more information about the ArtCycle Greenway Gallery project, visit www.metuchenartscouncil.com

Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County will hold its annual Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Program at 7 p.m. April 27 at the JCC, 1775 Oak Tree Road, Edison. Or, livestream from the JCC Facebook page or the Metuchen Edison Area Interfaith Clery Association Facebook page.

The theme is “Whoever Saves a Single Life … Rescuers of Jews and Other Persecuted Persons During the Holocaust.”

Free and open to the community.

Masks are required.

For more information, call 732-494-3232.

Walk With a Doc will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. April 27 at Roosevelt Park, 152 Parsonage Road, Edison. Rain date is May 4.

Meet Doctor Bernard, mascot of Hackensack Meridian Health, for Zumba, yoga and other family activities.

There will be free refreshments.

No cost to attend.

To register, visit https://walkwithadoc2022.eventbrite.com

The Rutgers Business School Center for Women in Business will hold its CWIB Summit 2022 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at the Rutgers Business School, 100 Rockafeller Road, Piscataway.

Rutgers alums can reconnect with fellow Rutgers women.

Keynote speaker is Michele Meyer-Shipp, chief executive officer of Dress for Success.

Join a workshop on how to declare a bold vision and share it with Lisa McCarthy, CEO and co-founder of Fast Forward Group.

Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m.

For ticket information, registration and an itinerary, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/declare-your-bold-vision-tickets-256880044127

The Metuchen Arts Council, in collaboration with the Metuchen Public Library, 480 Middlesex Ave., will hold a free jazz concert at the Metuchen Library, 480 Middlesex Ave., on International Jazz Day, April 30.

The Mike Lee Quartet will perform beginning at 2 p.m.

Advance registration is required, as there will be only 50 people allowed in the Community Room of the library due to continued COVID restrictions. Register at https://tinyurl.com/3p9jhu9a

Masks are optional.

April is Jazz Appreciation Month.

Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Middlesex County wants to help residents grow quality food, as well as pick the best plants for your landscape, with the return of their weekly webcast: RU Ready 2 Garden.

This free online event is open to the public.

Master Gardener educators and New Jersey Agricultural Experiment station experts will offer advice for gardeners of all levels with a different topic each week. Participants will learn from these online live presentations that will occasionally include how to videos and virtual visits to local farms.

The one-hour webcasts will take place each Tuesday in April at 6:30 p.m.

For a full season schedule and registration details, visit https://MiddlesexCountyNJ.gov and search “RU Ready to Garden”

The RU Ready 2 Garden Webcast was developed by the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Middlesex County, with the goal of providing gardeners with research-based methods to ensure success in their home and community gardens.

To view previous episodes of the webcast, visit tinyurl.com/rcevids

The third annual D.A.R.E. Jr. Academy will be held this summer by the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office.

The program is for children entering fifth and sixth grade in Middlesex County for the 2022-23 school year.

This program will include the D.A.R.E. program, as well as a junior police academy.

The program will run for two weeks, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 15-26, at the Middlesex County Fire Academy, 1001 Fire Academy Way, Sayreville.

The $150 fee per child will include a T-shirt, ball cap, water bottle, supplies and a graduation party at commencement.

Junior Recruits will be responsible for their own lunches and snacks, as well as their own gym-style shorts (fingertip length at least), sneakers and mask.

The daily routine will include roll call, platoon formation, D.A.R.E. lessons, lunch, drill, demonstrations, police lessons, and daily physical training.

The class is limited to 45 seats.

Registration will only be confirmed once the completed forms with payment are received.

Contact Sgt. Frank Sautner at 732-745-5909 or Frank.Sautner@co.middlesex.nj.us from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to schedule a pickup time for the full packet.

Middle-schoolers are invited to partake in academic competitions by Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies in Edison.

The third annual Edison Academy Middle School Math Competition will be held April 30. In addition to using critical thinking and logical reasoning skills, students will be required to collaborate with teammates and to show an ability to learn new ideas. More information is available at https://mcamc.tech/.

The Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District, the first full-time county vocational school district in the nation, has campuses in East Brunswick, Edison, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, and Woodbridge, offering 36 career majors. More information is available at www.mcvts.net.

YMCAs in the area will celebrate Healthy Kids Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30.

Healthy Kids Day celebrates children’s mental and physical health, encouraging active play and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

This year’s theme is “Educate, Vaccinate, Be Healthy”.

The event will include educational, interactive health fair booths, as well as sports and games for kids.

Camp tours, water safety demonstrations, and swim info will also be at this event.

“Lavender: Its History, Farming, Propagation, and More” is the topic of the May 2 meeting of the Garden Club of Metuchen.

The program will include a hands-on project making origami envelopes for sachets, lavender-flavored cookies will be served, and various lavender plants and related products will be available for purchase.

The presenter, Ellen Karcher, owner of Pleasant Valley Lavender in Morganville, has been raising lavender on her property since 2006. Inspired by a family reunion in Sequim, Washington, “the Lavender Capital of North America,” she decided to plant her first 150 lavender plants on her farm. Today, nearly 2,000 plants later, Pleasant Valley Lavender is open to the public.

The meeting will take place at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Fryer Hall, 17 Oak Ave., Metuchen. It begins at 6:45 p.m. with socialization, followed by the program at 7 p.m.

All are invited.

The Terra Nova Garden Club of Edison has extended the deadline for applying to its college scholarships to May 13.

Additionally, they are now being offered to all high school seniors, living in Edison, graduating this year, and planning on studies in environmental sciences.

Contact Gloria Dittman at 732-548-9134 for more information.

Join Dress for Success Central New Jersey at 11 a.m. May 11 for its annual Women’s Empowerment Breakfast.

The event will take place virtually over Zoom and will feature keynote speaker Tiffany Dufu, author of “Drop the Ball,” a memoir and manifesto that shows women how to cultivate the single skill they really need in order to thrive: the ability to let go.

Tickets are $50. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Dress for Success helps women in myriad ways, from putting together professional attire for job interviews to job placement assistance.

Although its office is in Lawrence Township, Dress for Success Central New Jersey services Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset, Hunterdon, Ocean and Union counties.

For more information, visit https://centralnj.dressforsuccess.org/

The League of Women Voters of the Greater New Brunswick Area (GNBA) is sponsoring an essay and video contest entitled “Y Vote” for high school students who will share their thoughts on the importance of voting.

All students in the participating Somerset and Middlesex county high schools are eligible to enter, regardless of whether they are of voting age.

The writer of the winning essay and the producer of the winning video will each receive a prize of $50 and will be recognized at an awards ceremony on May 19. Honorable mentions will be awarded to runners-up in the competition.

Essay submissions should be no longer than 500 words, and video entries cannot exceed three minutes. Creative, effective and inspirational entries should act as a call to action. They should describe the importance of voting and using votes to influence the direction of democracy.

Entries may not include endorsements or criticism of individual candidates or political parties.

Students in participating schools should send their entries to YVoteContest2022@gmail.com by May 1.

The Edison Recreation Department has scheduled various programs for adults, teens and children throughout the spring and summer.

Adult Yoga will be held through June 25. This free, virtual class meets Saturday mornings from 7:30-9 a.m. via Zoom. Students will learn simplified kundalini yoga, holistic health, as well as simple exercises, asanas and meditation. The cost to attend is $50 for both residents and non-residents, but is free for Edison residents over age 65. Proof of age and residency is required.



Adult Recreation classes include badminton, ping pong, chess, line dancing, pickleball, tai chi and volleyball. Classes are held at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center, 1070 Grove Ave., and Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 450 Division St.. The cost is $30 for residents, $60 for non-residents, and are free for Edison residents 65 years and older.



Teen Recreation classes include chess, basketball drills and skills, design class, open-play volleyball, and open-court basketball. Classes are held at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The cost is $10 for residents and $20 for non-residents.



Adult Spring Yoga takes place through June 13 at Lincoln Elementary School, 53 Brookville Road, on Mondays from 7-8 p.m. Virtual classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5-7 p.m. The cost is $50 for Edison residents, $100 for non-residents, and free for residents 65 years and older.



Adult Spring Aerobics take place at Lincoln Elementary School on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 p.m., and at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center on Tuesdays and Fridays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 for Edison residents, $100 for non-residents, and free for residents 65 years and older.



Adult Spring Watercolor classes are held through June 30 at Thomas Jefferson Middle School on Tuesdays from 7-9:30 p.m., and at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center on Thursdays from 7-9:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for Edison residents, $40 for non-residents, and free for residents 65 years and older.



Adult Spring Ceramics/Arts & Crafts classes will be held through May 24 at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center on Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. The cost is $20 for Edison residents, $40 for non-residents, and free for residents 65 years and older.



Virtual yoga for kids will be held through June 14. Kids ages 6-13 need Zoom to participate from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays.



For additional information or A.D.A. concerns, call the Recreation Office at 732-248-7310.

For detailed information, visit www.edisonnj.org/departments/recreation_department/.

The Terra Nova Garden Club of Edison is offering a scholarship to an Edison resident who is graduating from an either Edison or John P. Stevens high schools, and is about to attend college with a major in landscaping design, horticulture, ecology or environmental studies.

Criteria:

Must be an Edison resident and a senior in one of two schools.

Must have completed community service hours.

Must have demonstrated a significant interest in agriculture, horticulture,

ecology etc.

ecology etc. Must have at least a 3.0 GPA.

Students must submit in their own handwriting 100 words or more why they should be the recipient of this scholarship.

Letters of recommendation from two teachers must accompany the application.

Do not submit resumes or extra pages with this application.

Any questions or concerns, contact Gloria S. Dittman at 732-548-9134.

JA of New Jersey (JANJ) will host its first in-person event in two years on May 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the JA Education Center in Edison.

The Spring Benefit & Silent Auction will include food and cocktails as the organization unveils the Career Pathways Center as their newest career initiative.

The theme is Celebrating the Past, Present and Future.

The Career Pathways Center features a digital platform providing an opportunity for seventh to 12th graders in New Jersey to engage in detailed career exploration online, accessible from the JA Education Center and beyond. With more than 140 employers, 70 educational institutions, and 410 careers, this on-demand educational resource will enable students statewide the opportunities to engage in countless hours of exploration as they plan their career pathways.

To learn more about the Spring Benefit & Silent Auction and to purchase tickets, email Krysti Peitz at krystin.peitz@ja.org.

The YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge & South Amboy (MEWSA) will open its summer day camp for the season beginning June 20.

The Y offers a day camp experience with 10 locations to choose from, offering campers from five years old to pre-teens a range of age-appropriate activities, including recreational swimming, summer reading, enrichment and specialty camps, arts and crafts, themed activity weeks and more.

Campers and parents can expect continued compliance with all safety guidelines provided by state and local health departments.

Registration is open. An Early Bird Special is available for those families who register before April 15. Financial assistance applications are also being accepted up until June 3 for qualified families.

For more information, including registration and scholarship information, visit www.ymcaofmewsa.org/camp.

Discover Greatness: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball will be presented through May 1 at East Jersey Old Town Village, 1050 River Road, Piscataway.

The traveling exhibit from The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum features close to 90 framed photographs showcasing the history of African American baseball from the late 1800s to the 1960s.

Also, visit Treasures of Middlesex County: 300 Years of Raritan Valley History at The Cornelius Low House, 1225 River Road, Piscataway.

For hours, information and directions, visit middlesexcountynj.gov or text “CULTURE” to 56512.

The Bernie Cohn Memorial Golf Classic and 76th Annual Outing will be held May 3 at Forsgate Country Club, 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe.

The annual golf classic serves as an opportunity for the business and community leaders of Middlesex County to connect while supporting the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to improve Middlesex County.

Shotgun start is 9 a.m.

Bernie Cohn was very active with the chamber, serving as past chair of the Board of Directors, past chair of the golf outing and recipient of the first Leaders of Distinction Award.

For registration information, visit www.mcrcc.org/event/76th-annual-bernie-cohn-golf-classic/

The Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County will present an exclusive screening of the documentary “Stranger/Sister” along with a panel discussion at 7 p.m. May 10 at the JCC, 1775 Oak Tree Road, Edison.

The producer and the co-founders of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom will be present.

Free and open to the community.

Masks and proof of vaccination required.

For more information, call 732-494-3232.

The Edison/Metuchen Mayors’ 21-Mile Bicycle Tour will be held May 15, rain or shine, beginning and ending at the Edison Municipal Complex, 100 Municipal Blvd., Edison.

New registration and check in begin at 8 a.m. Tour begins at 9 a.m. Tour ends approximately 2 p.m.

All participants must wear a bicycle helmet.

Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

All bicycles must have 20-inch tires or larger.

Registration fee is $10.

Register online only at www.register.communitypass.net/edison or access Community Pass via the township website.

For questions call the Edison Recreation Department at 732-248-7310 or the Metuchen Recreation Department at 732-632-8502.

A traditional street fair is planned for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 15 through the Metuchen Borough Improvement League and the YMCA.

Middlesex County’s photography contest, Picture Middlesex County, runs through May 17, and is open to all New Jersey residents.

From photos of landscapes to closeups of plants, insects, birds and other wildlife, there are many photograph opportunities in Middlesex County.

The photo contest is open to all amateur and professional photographers, youth to adult. Ages 17 and under require parent/guardian consent on the entry form.

Photos must be taken within Middlesex County within the timeframe of the contest.

Individuals may submit up to two photos per category.

Contest Categories:

After the contest, all submissions will be displayed on Middlesex County’s Facebook page, where people will vote for their favorite photo by “liking” the picture. The 10-day voting period will be from May 20–30. This will determine the “People’s Choice Award” winners.

A judging committee will anonymously judge all the photos to determine the contest’s overall winner. Winning photos may be publicly displayed at a future county event.

For full contest rules and more information, visit https://discovermiddlesex.com/picture-middlesex-county/

Metuchen’s Spring Bazaar will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21.

There will be at least 20 artisan crafters and vendors selling handmade goods outside on the plaza at the intersection of New and Pearl streets.

Metuchen’s pre-prom celebration will be held at 4 p.m. May 26 on the downtown plaza at New and Pearl streets.

Students from Metuchen High School who are attending prom that night are welcome to come dressed for photos, a photo booth, and pictures by their family and friends.

There is an open invitation to attend.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to Metuchen High School, 400 Grove Ave.

The Edison Police Department will launch a new summer program, The Advanced Junior Police Academy.

The program is for high school sophomores and juniors who have an interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

The academy is a 5-day program where participants will get a firsthand take on what a regular police academy is like. Activities include basic patrol functions, motor vehicle stops, motor vehicle accidents, fatal motor vehicle accidents, crime scene investigation, suicide prevention, drug education, line search, and use of force.

The Advanced Junior Police Academy is scheduled for July 25-29 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 50 Woodrow Wilson Dr., Edison.

Academy class sizes are limited, so students are selected by a way of an essay with a minimum of 100 words to a maximum of 200 words describing why they feel they should be selected for the program.

If selected, the program fee is $125. The check or money order should be made out to the Edison Municipal Alliance and can be mailed or dropped off to 100 Municipal Blvd., Edison 08817. The fee covers the cost for supplies, equipment, embroidered polo shirt, and a baseball cap.

To obtain an application, visit www.edisonpolice.org.

Direct all inquiries to Detective Keith Jackson of the Patrol Administration Bureau at 732-248-7440 or kjackson@edisonpd.org.

The last day to submit an application is May 27.

Join CentralJersey.com at Monroe 33 Tennis, Basketball and Sports Center for their Kids Expo on June 5 from noon to 4 p.m.

Expect fun, games and more from vendors for kids and parents.

More information on vendors and activities coming soon.

This event is free, but pre-registration is requested for all attendees. Pre-register at nmg.ticketleap.com/kids22/

For vendor opportunities, email michelle@newspapermediagroup.com.

Celebrate National Trails Day along the Middlesex Greenway Extension from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 4, beginning at Memorial Park on Memorial Parkway, Metuchen. Hike the proposed Middlesex Greenway Extension.

Breakdancing on the plaza is scheduled for June 4 in Metuchen at the intersection of New and Pearl streets.

The three-hour event beginning at 5 p.m. includes a performance from a group from The Bronx, New York, a class for younger families, an exhibition by step performers, a freestyle exhibition and a dance off.

Westfield Senior High School Class of 1976 will hold its reunion weekend June 3-5.

The reunion will kick off on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. with a casual get-together at Crossroads in Garwood.

On June 4, join classmates at the Shady Rest at Scotch Hills Country Club for an event featuring a buffet, beer and wine and music.

Registration can be found at www.westfieldhigh76.com.

A website is available with more detailed information, including hotel and travel information.

For more information, contact either Ruth Liebesman at ruthliebesman@aol.com or Jim Bivona at jimbivona@gsinet.net

Join CentralJersey.com at Monroe 33 Tennis, Basketball and Sports Center for their Kids Expo on June 5 from noon to 4 p.m.

Expect fun, games and more from vendors for kids and parents.

More information on vendors and activities coming soon.

This event is free, but pre-registration is requested for all attendees. Pre-register at nmg.ticketleap.com/kids22/

For vendor opportunities, email michelle@newspapermediagroup.com.

Metuchen’s farmers market will begin on the plaza on June 11, held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the Saturday before Thanksgiving, at the intersection of Pearl and New streets.

A Juneteenth celebration will be held in Metuchen from 6-8 p.m. June 18 for the second year.

This year’s event plans to include step dancers, two drum lines, a majorette group and a discussion on the topic of Afro futurism and how it plays into art.

The downtown plaza is located at the intersection of New and Pearl streets.

Kids Takeover in Metuchen returns after a few-year hiatus.

Held on the last day of school for Metuchen students, June 21, from 1-5 p.m. kids can visit downtown businesses after school lets out for the summer around 12:30 p.m.

There will be business specials, a bounce house, a deejay, dancing.

The Redhawks Native American Arts Council will hold its Native American Heritage Celebration June 18 and 19 at the Middlesex County Fairgrounds, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Redhawk Council produces the largest heritage celebrations in the Northeast which include over 1,000 Native American artists, performers, and educators.

Buy tickets at raritanpw2022.eventbrite.com

Middlesex County’s Plays-in-the-Park is returning to the stage this summer with performances of “Something Rotten!,” “The SpongeBob Musical” and “A Chorus Line” as part of Plays-in-the-Park’s 60th season.

Plays-In-The-Park will be held at 8 p.m. performance nights at the Stephen J. Capestro Theater at Roosevelt Park, 1 Pine Dr., Edison.

“Something Rotten!” is set for June 22 to July 2. Welcome to the 1590s, where brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a show that will rival William Shakespeare. This show tells the story of the Bottom brothers as they attempt to write the world’s very first musical.

“The SpongeBob Musical” will be performed July 13-23. Since its launch on July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the No. 1 kids’ animated series on TV’s Nickelodeon.

“A Chorus Line” is scheduled for Aug. 3-13. Exploring the inner lives and ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies, the show captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.

The Box Office opens at 5:30 p.m. each night and patrons are admitted to the seating area immediately after purchasing tickets. All shows start at 8 p.m. The box office closes at 8:30 p.m. each show night.

Bring a lawn chair.

Ticket price is $7 per adult, $5 per senior citizen 60 and over, and children 12 and younger enter for free.

In the case of inclement weather, save the ticket stub for use at another performance this season.

In partnership with Replenish, Middlesex County’s food distribution organization, Plays-in-the-Park will be collecting nutritious food for residents in need throughout the season. Bring a non-perishable food item when attending performances.

For more information, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/find-programs-and-resources/parks-and-recreation/plays-in-the-park/box-office-policies

“Everything at Once,” an art exhibit by Lisa Gordon Cameron, will be on display through June 30 in the Gallery at the Metuchen Library, 480 Middlesex Ave., Metuchen.

Using digital photography, painting and collage, Cameron creates works that reflect on the human relationship with the earth.

The Edison Police Department will bring back its Junior Police Academy (JPA) in 2022.

The JPA will be held in two one-week sessions for local middle school students. The first session runs from Aug. 1-5 and the second from Aug. 8-12. Each daily session runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 50 Woodrow Wilson Dr., Edison.

Edison’s Junior Police Academy is open to all township students entering the sixth, seventh or eighth grades as of this upcoming September.

The registration deadline is July 18.

Activities include DWI and anti-drug education, personal safety instruction, sports activities, and a variety of demonstrations that may include police K-9s, emergency response, fire safety and suppression along with motor vehicle stops.

Academy graduates will receive a diploma during a graduation ceremony at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 and 1 p.m. Aug. 12 during their respective ceremony in Council Chambers at the Edison Municipal Complex, 100 Municipal Blvd., where family and friends are invited to attend.

Academy class sizes are limited, so students are selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program fee is $100 per session, payable by check or money order to the Edison Municipal Alliance and dropped off or mailed to 100 Municipal Blvd., Edison 08817. That fee covers the cost for supplies, equipment, T-shirts, water bottles, baseball caps and other giveaways.

To obtain an application, visit www.edisonpolice.org.

Direct all inquiries to Sgt. Donald Ship of the Community Oriented Policing Unit at 732 248-6462 or dship@edisonpd.org.

The Freehold High School Class of ’72 will celebrate its 50th class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel in Freehold.

Tickets are $85 per person, and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door.

The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. Contact Sue Shrott at Sueshrott@gmail.com or 732-995-7754.

The New Jersey Central Jazz Festival 2022 is planned for Sept. 9–11: Flemington Sept. 9, New Brunswick and Metuchen Sept. 10, and Somerville April 11.

The plans for Metuchen currently begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in Downtown Metuchen at New and Pearl streets.

The Cornerstone Jazz Series at the Old Franklin Schoolhouse in Metuchen continues on Sunday afternoons in October and November; dates to be determined.

Ongoing

The Woodbridge Public Library has installed two Hublets, six-tablet vend stations to offer quick, in-house access to traditional and new library services.

Hublets are portable tablet stations that dispense tablets preloaded with a wide range of digital content from newspapers and magazines to ebooks, games and apps, language learning software and online tutoring and courses.

Library visitors scan their library card and the docking station releases a tablet for use anywhere within the wi-fi area.

Hublets are portable and will be hosted in the Main and Iselin locations of the library when they are not traveling to other township locations for community engagement events.

More information is available by calling the Main Library at 732-634-4450, ext. 5, or by visiting woodbridgelibrary.org.

Woodbridge Public Library has enabled online library card registration to improve resident access to library services.

Residents fill out a form on the WPL website or from the app, “WPL on the Go,” and receive a temporary digital library card in their email. The digital card can be used to access a wide range of digital content from books, audiobooks, magazines, online classes, video based tutors and more.

The temporary card will be valid for 90 days so any digital items that were checked out will continue to be available. Once library staff process the online application a permanent card will be mailed to the resident’s address with a welcome packet.

Residents can use their permanent card at three Woodbridge Township locations: the Main Library, 1 George Frederick Plaza, Woodbridge; the Iselin Branch, 1081 Green St., Iselin; and the Fords Branch, 211 Ford Ave., Fords; and 50 area libraries in the MURAL system in Middlesex and Union Counties.

Contact the Main Library at 732-634-4450, ext. 5, for more information; or visit the Woodbridge Public Library website, woodbridgelibrary.org, to “Ask-A-Librarian” by email or chat.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Metuchen, is offering crisis counseling services for those affected by Tropical Storm Ida last September.

New Jersey Hope and Healing Crisis Counseling Program will offer confidential and anonymous services for free, including stress management, emotional support, linkage to resources, daily or drop-in Zoom calls, and motivational quotes.

For more information, call 732-646-4077 or email eschwartz@ccdom.org

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The Gallery on Main at 101 Main Street in Woodbridge has new hours for 2022: Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 2-7 p.m.

Downtown Woodbridge’s Main Street Special Improvement District (SID), an organization established to promote economic revitalization, investment and improvements to the downtown, will offer Downtown Dollars, a community-based digital gift card that makes it easy to spend local.

This new initiative is sponsored by the Woodbridge Metro Chamber of Commerce. With their sponsorship, SID is able to offer a special holiday bonus to every $50 and $100 gift card purchased.

Purchase e-gift cards at downtownwoodbridge.com and view a list of participating businesses who accept the gift cards.

Purchasers are provided the ability to write a personal message and send this card to family, friends and colleagues via email, text, or printing out.

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Friends of the Metuchen Library are asking for donations of books.

Email fotmlboard@gmail.com to schedule a dropoff appointment.

Cub Scout Pack 53 is celebrating its 70th year, and is holding registration for boys in grades kindergarten to 5. The pack is based out of the Fords section of Woodbridge and Clara Barton section of Edison.

Activities generally include fishing, hiking, BB guns, archery, service time, parades, the Pinewood Derby, the Raingutter Regatta and more.

Visit pack53fordsnj.shutterfly.com for more information.

Or, email pack53cs@gmail.com

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice.

Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge.

Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

To assist unemployed and underemployed county residents with their job search, Middlesex County’s One-Stop Career Centers within the Office of Career Opportunity are offering virtual career-related services.

In addition to accessing the One-Stop Career Centers for assistance with job searches, resume reviewing, career counseling, and career services for low-income residents, job seekers and underemployed residents are encouraged to sign up for SkillUp, a free online training portal with more than 5,500 courses focusing on business, project management, accounting, human resources, information technology, and customer service. To sign up, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/SkillUp.aspx

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development also recently launched Job Source, offering a variety of tools designed to help fuel a successful job search experience. Users can create a free account and get tips and templates for job search, resume writing, cover letters and many other free services.

State-run One-Stop Career Centers are currently only operating remotely, with career-related services available virtually and by telephone. A return date for appointment-only services at the state-run centers has not been determined.

For more information, contact the Office of Career Opportunity at 732-745-3970 or if interested in job training contact Middlesex County One-Stop Career Centers at 732-745-3955 (New Brunswick) and 732-293-0642 (Perth Amboy) to schedule an appointment.

More information can be found at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/Office_Workforce.aspx

The Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location; or who served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

The group meets at 10 a.m. for a breakfast meeting the second Wednesday of every month from May to December at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, downstairs on the first floor.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter each year.

Korean War Veterans National Life membership if one is over age 80 is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons Veterans Hospital Lyons, and the Vineland Veterans Hospital in Vineland.

For more information, contact membership chair Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ148@yahoo.com

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@j fsmiddlesex.org