Community Bulletin Board: the North and South Brunswick Sentinel (for April 27)

Alateen is a confidential fellowship of teenage relatives and friends of alcoholics, ages 13-19.

Young people come together to share experience, strength and hope; discuss difficulties; learn effective ways to cope with problems; encourage one another; and have fun.

Meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 142 Sand Hills Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

For questions, text 732-881-4438 or 732-690-5195.

For more information, visit https://al-anon.org/newcomers/teen-corner-alateen/

Donate to the North Brunswick Humane Association while spring cleaning.

Items will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8 and 22 at the North Brunswick Senior Center, 15 Linwood Pl.

Items sought include clothing, collectibles, costume jewelry, handbags, holiday items, housewares, kitchen items, pet items, tools, toys and games, small appliances, small furniture and spring equipment.

Items not acceptable include car seats, chemicals and oils, cosmetics, cribs, large exercise equipment, large furniture, strollers or TVS and monitors.

Must leave items with an NBHA volunteer.

Special arrangements can be made by emailing info@northbrunswickhumane.org

The Rutgers Business School Center for Women in Business CWIB Summit 2022: Declare Your Bold Vision has changed to a virtual format from 10 a.m. to noon April 29.

Join a workshop with Lisa McCarthy, CEO and co-founder of Fast Forward Group.

Moderated by Lisa Kaplowitz, executive director of CWIB.

For ticket information, registration and an itinerary, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/declare-your-bold-vision-tickets-256880044127

Friends of Princeton Nursery Lands will host an Arbor Day celebration from 2-4 p.m. April 30 at the Mapleton Preserve, 145 Mapleton Road, Kingston. Rain date is May 1.

This site was historically part of the Princeton Nurseries, a family-owned business that developed many unique trees for the nursery trade. These cultivars include October Glory maple, Princeton Sentry ginkgo, Snow Queen hydrangea, and the Dutch Elm-disease resistant Princeton elm.



For this celebration, plantsman William Flemer IV will lead a tree walk in the Flemer Arboretum, focused on trees developed and patented by the former Princeton Nurseries. These special cultivars will be honored with new identification labels designed by Friends of Princeton Nursery Lands.

There will also be a tree planting, music and a maypole.

Refreshments will be served.

The event is free and open to all.

For more information, call 609-683-0483, or visit https://fpnl.org/

NAMI New Jersey (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is committed to serving New Jersey’s diverse communities, and as such is hosting its last webinar of the series sponsored by Amerigroup, NAMI NJ Multicultural Conversations, from 1-2 p.m. April 28. The four multicultural programs serving African American, Hispanic/Latinx, South Asian and Chinese American communities will help facilitate meaningful, culturally-sensitive dialogues on various mental wellness topics.

Learn about “The Value of Culturally Sensitive Mental Health Resources” during Mental Health Awareness Month.

During this webinar there will be opening statements from NAMI NJ Board President Mark Williams and Executive Director Meredith Masin Blount.

Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9i8RN-ibSnenQT7wAABwjw

The Township of North Brunswick will hold its 6th Annual Community Wide Yard Sales during the first three Saturdays in May.

On May 7, yard sales will be held in Zone 1, which includes Berdine’s Corner and the neighborhoods bordered by Livingston Avenue, Patton Street, Ridgewood Avenue, Linwood Place, Hermann Road, Milltown Road, including the Milltown section, Chrome Street, Georges Road and Nassau Street.

On May 14, the sales move to Zone 2 including all neighborhoods on either side of Route 130 from the Route 1/130 overpass to Black Horse Lane, including Deer Brook Village.

On May 21, the Zone 3 yard sales will be held between Route 1 and Route 27 and from How Lane south to Finnegans Lane, including Driscoll Rd. and the Fingers section (Excelsior, Thalia, Cordelia, etc.).

The yard sales will be rain or shine.

Registration for North Brunswick homeowners will be conducted entirely online at www.northbrunswicknj.gov.

Registration deadlines are:

May 5 at 4 p.m. for the May 7 sale.

May 12 at 4 p.m. for the May 14 sale.

May 19 at 4 p.m. for the May 21 sale.

Participant lists will be posted on the township website at noon on the Friday before the yard sale.

On the Monday following each yard sale, a collection of bulk material will be automatically scheduled for each registered household. The Department of Public Works will collect only bulk items that were not sold and placed at the curb, which may include indoor and non-metal outdoor furniture; large toys; bagged clothing, textiles, dishes, glasses; small appliances and home décor items. Metal items such as bicycles, air conditioners and bed frames will be collected on the Wednesday following each yard sale.

For further information regarding the post-sale collection regulations, call the Department of Public Works at 732-297-1134.

Kindergarten registration is open in North Brunswick for the 2022-23 school year.

Students must be 5 years old by Oct. 1, 2022, to attend kindergarten. They must also reside in North Brunswick.

Eligible students who are already attending North Brunswick Public Schools’ preschool program will be automatically enrolled in kindergarten.

Call 732-289-3040 or visit www.nbtschools.org for detailed information.

The North Brunswick Board of Education has scheduled meetings at 7 p.m. at the Board Office, 25 Linwood Place, unless otherwise noted:

Regular public meeting April 27.

Conference meeting May 18 at Parsons Elementary School, 899 Hollywood Pl.

Regular public meeting May 25.

Conference meeting June 8 at North Brunswick Township High School, 98 Raider Road.

Republic public meeting June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.

Conference meeting Dec. 7 at Livingston Park Elementary, 1128 Livingston Ave.

Regular public meeting Dec. 21.

If any regular public meeting cannot be broadcast live, it will be taped.

For updated information, the meeting agendas and links to any recorded meetings, visit nbtschools.org

The Adams A.C. Ladies Club will hold a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at the A.C. building, 1210 Cozzens Lane, North Brunswick.

Table set up will begin at 7:30 a.m.

One space is $20, and two spaces are $30.

A limited number of tables will be available to rent at $5 per table.

Make checks payable to the Adams A.C. Ladies Club.

Or, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfneZ1xHk0YRZf-9JIZLxsjzdwHZptZ2YjlcBzd5z3MsaR_rQ/viewform?usp=send_form to register.

No rain date; money will be refunded.

April is National Poetry Month. In celebration, the North Brunswick Public Library invites residents to share poetry, which will be displayed on the library building’s windows at 880 Hermann Road, as well as virtually on the library’s website and social media, during April.

Poets of all ages are encouraged to submit their words to enter a raffle to win a $50 gift card from Cristo’s Pizza & Grill.

Free verse, song lyrics, haiku, rhymes, sonnets, fragments, random thoughts, limericks, narratives and journal entries are welcome.

Send poems to https://tinyurl.com/NOBRPoetryMonth2022 or scan with a phone and submit.

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Kingston: On The Map will be on view through November from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in the History Room at the D&R Canal Locktender’s House, on old Lincoln Highway (off Route 27) in Kingston.

The village of Kingston has hosted colonial taverns, armies during the American Revolution, canal boats, railroad trains and travelers on the Lincoln Highway. One of the oldest settlements in central New Jersey, Kingston evolved with America over its 340-year history.

The display uses journal entries and prints of a dozen historical maps to illustrate Kingston’s evolution, from settlement to commercial center to modern community. One map shows how Kingston moved between the colonies of east and west New Jersey. Another shows both Kingston and Princeton divided by county lines. Railroads appeared in the 19th century, disappearing by the 20th. The Delaware and Raritan Canal was built for commerce, but is now a recreation destination.

This display follows a talk by George Luck, Jr. and Charlie Dieterich, titled “Why is Kingston Here?” given this past February.

Air circulation is limited, so masks and distancing are requested.

For more information, visit www.khsnj.org/



The Kingston Historical Society is planning events, including a community walk on May 21 and a panel discussion later this spring. Details of future events and a video of the February talk are available on the organization’s website, www.khsnj.org/.

Sai Pariwar, Inc. is organizing a fundraising event to build a new temple in North Brunswick.

A Bollywood musical concert with local singers and musicians will be held at 3 p.m. May 8 at Balaji Temple Auditorium, 1 Balaji Mandir Dr., Bridgewater.

The Sai Mandir North Brunswick (Sai Pariwar) have acquired land on Route 130 next to the ShopRite complex to build Baba Temple and Cultural Center that will be the spiritual abode of not only Sri Shirdi Saibaba, but other Hindu deities. Currently, the temple management is working with the township and architects to get construction permits approved which will be completed in the near future.

The current temple in North Brunswick is in the warehouse areas and the property is very old with logistical challenges of parking and limited access to special needs and handicapped devotees.

The new temple will allow the devotees an opportunity to have facility to worship at a location which is safer with ample parking, basic needs and equipped with technologies required in the 21st century.

The goal of Sai Pariwar is to raise $3 million to complete the construction of new temple in the upcoming years.

Tickets can be purchased at www.sulekha.com/saipariwar and contributions can be given at www.saipariwar.org/donations.

For more information about the fundraising musical concert and donations or sponsorships, contact Surendra Katthula aka Guruji at 732-306-9365, or Dr. Tushar Patel at 848-391-0499, or Anil Bhatt at 732-727-2757; or visit www.saipariwar.org.

Both the Kendall Park First Aid and Rescue Squad and the Monmouth Junction First Aid Squad are seeking new volunteer members.

Anyone age 18 or older who wants to save lives should apply.

Free training will be provided.

Anyone interested should call 888-842-6060.

Middle-schoolers are invited to partake in academic competitions at the Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies in Edison.

The third annual Edison Academy Middle School Math Competition will be held April 30. In addition to using critical thinking and logical reasoning skills, students will be required to collaborate with teammates and to show an ability to learn new ideas. More information is available at https://mcamc.tech/.

The Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District, the first full-time county vocational school district in the nation, has campuses in East Brunswick, Edison, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, and Woodbridge, offering 36 career majors. More information is available at www.mcvts.net.

The League of Women Voters of the Greater New Brunswick Area (GNBA) is sponsoring an essay and video contest entitled “Y Vote” for high school students who will share their thoughts on the importance of voting.

All students in the participating Somerset and Middlesex county high schools are eligible to enter, regardless of whether they are of voting age.

The writer of the winning essay and the producer of the winning video will each receive a prize of $50 and will be recognized at an awards ceremony on May 19. Honorable mentions will be awarded to runners-up in the competition.

Essay submissions should be no longer than 500 words, and video entries cannot exceed three minutes. Creative, effective and inspirational entries should act as a call to action. They should describe the importance of voting and using votes to influence the direction of democracy.

Entries may not include endorsements or criticism of individual candidates or political parties.

Students in participating schools should send their entries to YVoteContest2022@gmail.com by May 1.

Discover Greatness: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball will be presented through May 1 at East Jersey Old Town Village, 1050 River Road, Piscataway.

The traveling exhibit from The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum features close to 90 framed photographs showcasing the history of African American baseball from the late 1800s to the 1960s.

Also, visit Treasures of Middlesex County: 300 Years of Raritan Valley History at The Cornelius Low House, 1225 River Road, Piscataway.

For hours, information and directions, visit middlesexcountynj.gov or text “CULTURE” to 56512.

The Bernie Cohn Memorial Golf Classic and 76th Annual Outing will be held May 3 at Forsgate Country Club, 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe.

The annual golf classic serves as an opportunity for the business and community leaders of Middlesex County to connect while supporting the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to improve Middlesex County.

Shotgun start is 9 a.m.

Bernie Cohn was very active with the chamber, serving as past chair of the Board of Directors, past chair of the golf outing and recipient of the first Leaders of Distinction Award.

For registration information, visit www.mcrcc.org/event/76th-annual-bernie-cohn-golf-classic/

The elementary school counselors of the North Brunswick Township Schools will host an in-person Wellness Fair on May 11 from 6-8 p.m. at North Brunswick Township High School, in the Commons, 98 Raider Road, North Brunswick.

Two years ago, more than 400 families from the four elementary schools attended the Wellness Fair.

For more information, call 732-289-3413.

Middlesex County’s photography contest, Picture Middlesex County, runs through May 17, and is open to all New Jersey residents.

From photos of landscapes to closeups of plants, insects, birds and other wildlife, there are many photograph opportunities in Middlesex County.

The photo contest is open to all amateur and professional photographers, youth to adult. Ages 17 and under require parent/guardian consent on the entry form.

Photos must be taken within Middlesex County within the timeframe of the contest.

Individuals may submit up to two photos per category.

Contest Categories:

After the contest, all submissions will be displayed on Middlesex County’s Facebook page, where people will vote for their favorite photo by “liking” the picture. The 10-day voting period will be from May 20–30. This will determine the “People’s Choice Award” winners.

A judging committee will anonymously judge all the photos to determine the contest’s overall winner. Winning photos may be publicly displayed at a future county event.

For full contest rules and more information, visit https://discovermiddlesex.com/picture-middlesex-county/

Join Dress for Success Central New Jersey at 11 a.m. May 11 for its annual Women’s Empowerment Breakfast.

The event will take place virtually over Zoom and will feature keynote speaker Tiffany Dufu, author of “Drop the Ball,” a memoir and manifesto that shows women how to cultivate the single skill they really need in order to thrive: the ability to let go.

Tickets are $50. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Dress for Success helps women in myriad ways, from putting together professional attire for job interviews to job placement assistance.

Although its office is in Lawrence Township, Dress for Success Central New Jersey services Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset, Hunterdon, Ocean and Union counties.

For more information, visit https://centralnj.dressforsuccess.org/

North Brunswick’s 43rd annual Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk will be held May 30 at North Brunswick Community Park, 2053 Route 130 south.

Check in is at 7:30 a.m. The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m.

Dress in a patriotic outfit for the contest. The top three most patriotic runners and walkers will win a prize.

Also, a Children’s Dash for kids ages 1-5 will promote healthy kids. All participants will get a ribbon.

Packet pickup will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 24 or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 26 at the Parks Maintenance Facility inside Community Park, 2051 Route 130.

For registration information, visit https://runsignup.com/race/NJ/NorthBrunswick/NB5K

North Brunswick will hold its annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. May 30 at Veterans Park on Roosevelt Avenue.

Social distancing and masks required.

For more information on the ceremony, call the Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services at 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

On June 2 and 3, support the Hugs for Brady Foundation of South Brunswick by joining the “Over the Edge” event and rappel 256 feet off the Hilton Meadowlands, 2 Meadowlands Plaza, East Rutherford.

Support treatments and the quest for cures for pediatric cancer.

For more information or to register, visit https://hugsforbrady.org/over-the-edge/?mc_cid=1a433893ad&mc_eid=a205aeedc6

Westfield Senior High School Class of 1976 will hold its reunion weekend June 3-5.

The reunion will kick off on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. with a casual get-together at Crossroads in Garwood.

On June 4, join classmates at the Shady Rest at Scotch Hills Country Club for an event featuring a buffet, beer and wine and music.

Registration can be found at www.westfieldhigh76.com.

A website is available with more detailed information, including hotel and travel information.

For more information, contact either Ruth Liebesman at ruthliebesman@aol.com or Jim Bivona at jimbivona@gsinet.net.

Join CentralJersey.com at Monroe 33 Tennis, Basketball and Sports Center for their Kids Expo on June 5 from noon to 4 p.m.

Expect fun, games and more from vendors for kids and parents.

More information on vendors and activities coming soon.

This event is free, but pre-registration is requested for all attendees. Pre-register at nmg.ticketleap.com/kids22/

For vendor opportunities, email michelle@newspapermediagroup.com.

American Legion Post 401 will hold a blood drive from 1-7 p.m. June 14 at the post, 148 Major Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Sign up at nybc.org/njdrive.

Remember to eat, drink and bring a donor ID card, or ID with name and photo.

North Brunswick will hold its annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby beginning at 8 a.m. June 19 at Boyd Pond, Independence Boulevard, off Route 130 south.

This free event is for children from pre-K to eighth grade with their favorite adults.

Bring your own poles, bait and chairs.

For more information, call the North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services at 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

The Redhawks Native American Arts Council will hold its Native American Heritage Celebration June 18 and 19 at the Middlesex County Fairgrounds, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Redhawk Council produces the largest heritage celebrations in the Northeast which include over 1,000 Native American artists, performers, and educators.

Buy tickets at raritanpw2022.eventbrite.com

Middlesex County’s Plays-in-the-Park is returning to the stage this summer with performances of “Something Rotten!,” “The SpongeBob Musical” and “A Chorus Line” as part of Plays-in-the-Park’s 60th season.

Plays-In-The-Park will be held at 8 p.m. performance nights at the Stephen J. Capestro Theater at Roosevelt Park, 1 Pine Dr., Edison.

“Something Rotten!” is set for June 22 to July 2. Welcome to the 1590s, where brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a show that will rival William Shakespeare. This show tells the story of the Bottom brothers as they attempt to write the world’s very first musical.

“The SpongeBob Musical” will be performed July 13-23. Since its launch on July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the No. 1 kids’ animated series on TV’s Nickelodeon.

“A Chorus Line” is scheduled for Aug. 3-13. Exploring the inner lives and ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies, the show captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.

The Box Office opens at 5:30 p.m. each night and patrons are admitted to the seating area immediately after purchasing tickets. All shows start at 8 p.m. The box office closes at 8:30 p.m. each show night.

Bring a lawn chair.

Ticket price is $7 per adult, $5 per senior citizen 60 and over, and children 12 and younger enter for free.

In the case of inclement weather, save the ticket stub for use at another performance this season.

In partnership with Replenish, Middlesex County’s food distribution organization, Plays-in-the-Park will be collecting nutritious food for residents in need throughout the season. Bring a non-perishable food item when attending performances.

For more information, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/find-programs-and-resources/parks-and-recreation/plays-in-the-park/box-office-policies

South Brunswick will hold its Independence Day celebration on July 1. Rain date will be July 8.

The entertainment details will be announced.

The Freehold High School Class of ’72 will celebrate its 50th class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel in Freehold.

Tickets are $85 per person, and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door.

The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. Contact Sue Shrott at Sueshrott@gmail.com or 732-995-7754.

Ongoing

The South Brunswick Commission on Women is looking for female student volunteers who will help other young women set goals and become leaders.

Join monthly meetings and be part of the leadership team. Assist with building a new website. Assist with the annual domestic violence walk. Write articles about commission events. Help with managing the scholarship program. Be part of planning the annual Women Leadership Conference.

For more information, email womenscomm@sbtnj.net or visit https://sbcommissiononwomen.org/

The South Brunswick Township Domestic Violence Response Team, in collaboration with Women Aware, is seeking new applicants to join their team of volunteer domestic violence advocates.

The team, which assists the South Brunswick Police Department, serves in an on-call basis, and is generally only called out a few times each month. Team members help individuals affected by domestic violence by providing emotional support, information on options, resources, and services available, and can help develop a safety plan.

The team, currently comprised of three members, is looking to increase its numbers to provide greater assistance to the community.

Applicants will be subject to a background check, fingerprinting and an interview process.

Those applicants who are chosen to join the team must complete a 40-hour training session provided by Women Aware.

Apply at https://womenaware.net/volunteer/.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

South Brunswick High School’s Viking Closet is running low on inventory.

Donations of gently used adult-sized winter coats are needed, as well as sweatshirts and sweatpants.

The high school is located at 750 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

The North Brunswick Township Municipal Alliance Committee is holding a glove and mitten drive for youth and adult sizes to assist the North Brunswick Domestic Violence Team during January.

Bring items to the North Brunswick Senior Center, 15 Linwood Place, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.

Mark all items North Brunswick Municipal Alliance Committee, Attn: Lou Ann Benson.

For more information, call 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

The South Brunswick Public Library will offer Homework Buddies tutoring from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, through May, at the library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Open to students in grades K-12.

No appointment necessary.

Tutoring is not available on school holidays or early closing days.

For more information, visit www.sbpl.org

The South Brunswick Education Foundation is participating in a Printer Cartridge and Electronics Recycling Fundraiser to help benefit the South Brunswick School District.

Drop off used Canon and HP Inkjet cartridges; new unused Canon, Dell, HP and Lexmark printer cartridges; and laptops.

Look for a collection box at each of the district schools; the South Brunswick Library, 110 Kingston Lane; and Better Homes and Gardens Maturo Realty, 1 New Road.

For more information, email recycle@edfoundationsb.org

The North Brunswick Ice Rink across from the Municipal Complex on Hermann Road is open for free skating from 2-8 p.m. Saturdays and from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays.

For more information, call the North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services at 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

The North Brunswick Municipal Alliance Committee will hold the Warm the Sole Sock Drive to benefit the North Brunswick Domestic Violence Team.

Men’s, women’s and children’s socks are needed.

Donations can be dropped off at the North Brunswick Senior Center, 15 Linwood Pl., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Call 732-902-1590 for more information.

The South Brunswick Public Library Foundation is more than halfway to its $500,000 financial goal to cover the cost of repairs and an addition at the public library.

There are a variety of naming opportunities and sponsorship levels available to give support.

View a display of the planned addition and improvements now in the lobby of the library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Changes and improvements include interior renovations, such as HVAC repairs and ADA upgrades, plus a 10,400-square-foot wing and enlarged parking area to be built using the municipally-owned lots next door. The wing will include a large meeting room and a 128-seat auditorium with stage.

The authorized cost of the plan is $7,198,704. Funding will come from several sources, including a state grant of $3,586,852, a township bond of $3,011,852, a SBPL Trustee contribution of $250,000 with the balance to be fundraised by the foundation.

Township residents will only pay 42 cents on the dollar.

For details on how to help the campaign, visit www.sbplfoundation.org or contact Library Director Chris Carbone at 732-329-4000, ext. 7287, or ccarbone@sbpl.info.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and completed by late 2023.

The South Brunswick Public Library is seeking volunteers to help share their skills, enthusiasm and professional experience with adult English language learners.

The library offers ESL/ELL and English Conversation Group classes on an ongoing basis and needs volunteers to help the program grow.

All volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.

The library will provide resources, curriculum guides and training opportunities.

To apply, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf1mJCRHm4TW63onm3UvDhWA4UkLijWymbl07qNqxycwoHZMQ/viewform?usp=send_form

For more information, contact Jill D’Amico, head of Information Services, at 732-329-4000, ext. 7638, or jdamico@sbpl.info

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice.

Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge.

Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

The Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location; or who served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

The group meets at 10 a.m. for a breakfast meeting the second Wednesday of every month from May to December at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, downstairs on the first floor.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter each year.

Korean War Veterans National Life membership if one is over age 80 is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons Veterans Hospital Lyons, and the Vineland Veterans Hospital in Vineland.

For more information, contact membership chair Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ148@yahoo.com

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Middlesex County’s Parks and Recreation Department will accept reservations for picnic groves at nine county parks via a new online reservation system. The parks included in this new reservation system include Alvin Williams Park in Woodbridge; Donaldson Park in Highland Park; Fords Park in Woodbridge; Johnson Park in Piscataway; Joseph Medwick Park in Carteret; Merrill Park in Woodbridge; Roosevelt Park in Edison; Thompson Park in Monroe; Warren Park in Woodbridge. These picnic groves offer visitors a socially distanced way to host picnics and small gatherings in an outdoor setting. Fees vary for each location and are contingent on the Executive Order in place at the time of event. To reserve a picnic grove online and view a list of accommodations provided at each grove such as electrical outlets, charcoal grills, shelter, etc., visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PR/Reservations.aspx. A list of rules and regulations for the use of picnic areas will be listed on that page.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org